The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason boys hockey team was selected based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

Jack Rathbone, a defenseman from Dexter Southfield (Brookline, Mass.) was a Second Team selection last spring and is the only returnee from the 2016-17 ALL-USA team. He is one of five Massachusetts skaters on the preseason team. Minnesota leads the way with an impressive 13 selections, including a pair of senior defensemen from Edina in Jake Boltmann and Michael Vorlicky. New Hampshire has three picks while Connecticut has two.

ALL-USA WATCH: Five more players to know

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Boys Hockey Teams

Click through the slideshow below to meet the players.