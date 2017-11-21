The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Wrestling team was selected by Earl Smith of Intermat based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

2016-17 Wrestler of the Year Gable Steveson (Apple Valley, MN) and Patrick Glory (Delbarton School, NJ) are the only returning first-team selections from last spring’s ALL-USA team. In all 15 states are represented by the 33 wrestlers who made the cut, including six each from traditional powers Ohio and Pennsylvania. Minnesota and Indiana are next on the list with three apiece.

