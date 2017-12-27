2017 ALL-USA Alabama Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alabama Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh Niblett, Hoover

Despite entering the Class 7A state tournament with three losses (only one in-state), Niblett’s Bucs put their foot on the gas in the postseason, rattling off four straight victories that culminated with a 48-20 thrashing of McGill-Toolen in the state final. Niblett has now won six state titles in his 10 years at Hoover and seven overall as a head coach.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Asa Martin, Austin (Decatur)

In helping Austin reach the Class 6A state quarterfinals, Martin was the go-to guy, rushing for 2,228 yards with 33 touchdowns in his senior season. An Auburn commit, he also had three receiving scores and passed for a touchdown.

First Team

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (6-0, 200, Jr.), Thompson (Alabaster)

RB Asa Martin (6-0, 195, Sr.), Austin (Decatur)

RB La’Damian Webb (5-9, 190, Sr.), Beauregard (Opelika)

WR George Pickens (6-5, 190, Jr.), Hoover

WR Justyn Ross (6-4, 201, Sr.), Central (Phenix City)

TE Michael Parker (6-6, 230, Sr.), Westminster Christian (Huntsville)

OL Tank Jenkins (6-3, 325, Sr.), Park Crossing (Montgomery)

OL Amari Kight (6-7, 315, Jr.), Thompson (Alabaster)

OL Pierce Quick (6-5, 285, Jr.), Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

OL Kameron Stutts (6-4, 329, Sr.), Brooks (Killen)

OL Clay Webb (6-3, 297, Jr.), Oxford

Second Team

QB Paul Tyson (6-4, 205, Jr.), Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

RB Robert Houston (5-7, 182, Sr.), LaFayette

RB Harold Joiner (6-3, 218, Sr.), Mountain Brook (Birmingham)

WR Shedrick Jackson (6-2, 195, Sr.), Hoover

WR Seth Williams (6-3, 212, Sr.), Paul W. Bryant (Cottondale)

TE Gavin Orr (6-4, 270, Sr.), Southside (Gadsden)

OL Jake Andrews (6-3, 286, Sr.), Stanhope Elmore (Millbrook)

OL Grant Betts (6-4, 262, Sr.), Spanish Fort

OL Edward Collins (6-6, 285, Sr.), Ramsay (Birmingham)

OL Mike Maye (6-3, 285, Sr.), Hoover

OL Jahlil Ryles (6-2, 299, Sr.), Central (Phenix City)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalyn Armour-Davis, St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile)

While he was active on both sides of the ball, this senior made his biggest impact in the defensive backfield, leading St. Paul’s Episcopal to its second Class 5A state title in three years. An Alabama commit and the top defensive recruit in the state, Armour-Davis was the key to a defense that allowed just 12.4 points a contest.

First Team

DL Jalen Cunningham (6-6, 345, Sr.), St. Clair County (Odenville)

DL Andres Fox (6-4, 245, Sr.), Mobile Christian

DL Coynis Miller (6-2, 300, Sr.), Jackson-Olin (Birmingham)

DL Alfred Thomas (6-1, 269, Sr.), Lanier (Montgomery)

LB Mohamoud Diabate (6-4, 215, Jr.), Auburn

LB Josh Marsh (6-2, 215, Sr.), Decatur

LB Ja’Len Sims (6-1, 210, Jr.), Fultondale (Birmingham)

DB Jalyn Armour-Davis (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile)

DB DJ James (5-10, 175, Jr.), Spanish Fort

DB Myles Mason (6-2, 205, Sr.), Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

DB Cam Taylor (6-0, 196, Sr.), Park Crossing (Montgomery)

Second Team

DL Daevion Davis (6-3, 230, Jr.), James Clemens (Madison)

DL Malik Langham (6-6, 269, Sr.), Lee (Huntsville)

DL Desmond Little (6-6, 205, Jr.), Vigor (Mobile)

DL Timaje Porter (6-2, 344, Sr.), Theodore

LB Matthew Flint (6-1, 213, Sr.), Madison County (Gurley)

LB Kevontae Ruggs (6-4, 205, Sr.), Robert E. Lee (Montgomery)

LB Nathaniel Watson (6-3, 200, Sr.), Maplesville

DB Trikweze Bridges (6-3, 175, Sr.), Lanett

DB Kolbi Fuqua (6-1, 210, Sr.), Cordova

DB Reddy Steward (5-11, 160, Jr.), Austin (Decatur)

DB Starling Thomas (6-0, 180, Sr.), Ramsay (Birmingham)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Evan McPherson (6-0, 165, Sr.), Fort Payne