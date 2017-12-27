2017 ALL-USA Alaska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Galen Brantley Jr., Soldotna
Brantley and the Stars continued their record run this fall, finishing 10-0 and winning a staggering sixth consecutive Medium Schools state title. In doing so, Brantley’s teams have now won 59 consecutive games, the second-longest current streak in the country.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derryk Snell, Chugiak
The senior running back and wide receiver amassed 2,197 total yards and had 37 offensive touchdowns this past season, leading the Mustangs to a 9-1 record and a berth in the Large Schools state semifinals. The Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight year and a Montana State commit, Snell rushed for 1,374 yards to go with 823 yards receiving, while also starring at linebacker.
First Team
QB Parker Kizer (6-0, 195, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)
RB Derryk Snell (6-2, 225, Sr.), Chugiak
RB Brenner Furlong (5-11, 185, Sr.), Soldotna
WR Jamie Johnson (6-2, 175, Sr.), North Pole
WR Xavier Harris (5-8, 163, Jr.), Service (Anchorage)
TE Kristian Lauofo (5-10, 185, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)
OL Scott Fry (5-7, 195, Sr.), Eielson
OL Toni Makihele (6-4, 260, Sr.), Dimond (Anchorage)
OL Lucas Santana (6-0, 250, Sr.), Palmer
OL Thomas Sio (6-4, 320, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)
OL Aiden Williams (6-6, 225, Jr.), East (Anchorage)
Second Team
QB Teddy Croft (6-0, 175, Sr.), Homer
RB Jontay Edwards (5-9, 210, Sr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)
RB Hunter Cargill (5-8, 165, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)
WR AJ Su’esu’e (6-3, 205, Sr.), West (Anchorage)
WR Zach Tuttle (5-9, 163, Sr.), Kenai Central
TE Jared Harjehausen (6-1, 215, Sr.), West (Anchorage)
OL Dan Bradbury (6-2, 275, Sr.), West (Anchorage)
OL Jacob Breazeale (6-2, 300, Sr.), North Pole
OL Kaden Caldarera (5-10, 220, Sr.), Service (Anchorage)
OL TJ Laumatia (6-4, 352, Sr.), Wasilla
OL Max Schuster (6-2, 320, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Javin Iloilo, West (Anchorage)
The Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year, Iloilo was all over the place, making a total of 139 tackles in 10 games. Of the senior linebacker’s tackles, 91 were solo and 13.5 went for loss as he led the Eagles to the Large Schools championship game.
First Team
DL Mike Andres (6-1, 225, Sr.), South (Anchorage)
DL Peter Giannulis (6-4, 225, Sr.), Chugiak
DL Arron Martinez (6-0, 226, Sr.), Wasilla
DL Jarrett Villastrigo (6-4, 200, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)
LB Reed Graham (5-11, 225, Sr.), Houston (Big Lake)
LB Javin Iloilo (5-10, 230, Sr.), West (Anchorage)
LB Wendell Tuisaula (5-11, 230, Sr.), Soldotna
DB Buddy Bockert (5-10, 155, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)
DB Colton Herman (6-0, 175, Jr.), East (Anchorage)
DB Ramal Maad (5-9, 148, Sr.), Chugiak
DB Julian McPhail (6-1, 170, Jr.), Colony (Palmer)
Second Team
DL Levi Benner (6-2, 260, Jr.), Soldotna
DL Aaron Faletoi (5-10, 205, So.), Soldotna
DL Mark Fickes (5-9, 240, Sr.), South (Anchorage)
DL Puna Toutaiolepo (5-10, 215, Jr.), Thunder Mountain (Juneau)
LB Tyler Borschnack (5-8, 150, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)
LB Jake Hessinger (6-2, 186, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)
LB Kapono Medeiros (5-11, 200, Jr.), East (Anchorage)
DB Ace Chapple (5-10, 165, Sr.), Chugiak
DB Jeff Glynn (5-8, 170, Sr.), Palmer
DB Jersey Truesdell (5-10, 170, So.), Soldotna
DB Zack Tuttle (5-9, 163, Sr.), Kenai Central
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Noah Krozel (5-10, 165, Jr.), Colony (Palmer)