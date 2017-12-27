2017 ALL-USA Alaska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Alaska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Galen Brantley Jr., Soldotna

Brantley and the Stars continued their record run this fall, finishing 10-0 and winning a staggering sixth consecutive Medium Schools state title. In doing so, Brantley’s teams have now won 59 consecutive games, the second-longest current streak in the country.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derryk Snell, Chugiak

The senior running back and wide receiver amassed 2,197 total yards and had 37 offensive touchdowns this past season, leading the Mustangs to a 9-1 record and a berth in the Large Schools state semifinals. The Large Schools Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight year and a Montana State commit, Snell rushed for 1,374 yards to go with 823 yards receiving, while also starring at linebacker.

First Team

QB Parker Kizer (6-0, 195, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

RB Derryk Snell (6-2, 225, Sr.), Chugiak

RB Brenner Furlong (5-11, 185, Sr.), Soldotna

WR Jamie Johnson (6-2, 175, Sr.), North Pole

WR Xavier Harris (5-8, 163, Jr.), Service (Anchorage)

TE Kristian Lauofo (5-10, 185, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

OL Scott Fry (5-7, 195, Sr.), Eielson

OL Toni Makihele (6-4, 260, Sr.), Dimond (Anchorage)

OL Lucas Santana (6-0, 250, Sr.), Palmer

OL Thomas Sio (6-4, 320, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

OL Aiden Williams (6-6, 225, Jr.), East (Anchorage)

Second Team

QB Teddy Croft (6-0, 175, Sr.), Homer

RB Jontay Edwards (5-9, 210, Sr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

RB Hunter Cargill (5-8, 165, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

WR AJ Su’esu’e (6-3, 205, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

WR Zach Tuttle (5-9, 163, Sr.), Kenai Central

TE Jared Harjehausen (6-1, 215, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

OL Dan Bradbury (6-2, 275, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

OL Jacob Breazeale (6-2, 300, Sr.), North Pole

OL Kaden Caldarera (5-10, 220, Sr.), Service (Anchorage)

OL TJ Laumatia (6-4, 352, Sr.), Wasilla

OL Max Schuster (6-2, 320, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Javin Iloilo, West (Anchorage)

The Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year, Iloilo was all over the place, making a total of 139 tackles in 10 games. Of the senior linebacker’s tackles, 91 were solo and 13.5 went for loss as he led the Eagles to the Large Schools championship game.

First Team

DL Mike Andres (6-1, 225, Sr.), South (Anchorage)

DL Peter Giannulis (6-4, 225, Sr.), Chugiak

DL Arron Martinez (6-0, 226, Sr.), Wasilla

DL Jarrett Villastrigo (6-4, 200, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

LB Reed Graham (5-11, 225, Sr.), Houston (Big Lake)

LB Javin Iloilo (5-10, 230, Sr.), West (Anchorage)

LB Wendell Tuisaula (5-11, 230, Sr.), Soldotna

DB Buddy Bockert (5-10, 155, Sr.), Lathrop (Fairbanks)

DB Colton Herman (6-0, 175, Jr.), East (Anchorage)

DB Ramal Maad (5-9, 148, Sr.), Chugiak

DB Julian McPhail (6-1, 170, Jr.), Colony (Palmer)

Second Team

DL Levi Benner (6-2, 260, Jr.), Soldotna

DL Aaron Faletoi (5-10, 205, So.), Soldotna

DL Mark Fickes (5-9, 240, Sr.), South (Anchorage)

DL Puna Toutaiolepo (5-10, 215, Jr.), Thunder Mountain (Juneau)

LB Tyler Borschnack (5-8, 150, Jr.), Bartlett (Anchorage)

LB Jake Hessinger (6-2, 186, Sr.), Colony (Palmer)

LB Kapono Medeiros (5-11, 200, Jr.), East (Anchorage)

DB Ace Chapple (5-10, 165, Sr.), Chugiak

DB Jeff Glynn (5-8, 170, Sr.), Palmer

DB Jersey Truesdell (5-10, 170, So.), Soldotna

DB Zack Tuttle (5-9, 163, Sr.), Kenai Central

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Noah Krozel (5-10, 165, Jr.), Colony (Palmer)