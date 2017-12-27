2017 ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock
Mitchell showed that success can cross state lines, as the one-time state champion at Mississippi’s Starkville High led the Charging Wildcats to a perfect season and a Class 7A state title. Mitchell lost his first four games with North Little Rock, but has gone 32-2 since.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
The strong-armed senior left the Arkansas record book in tatters while leading the Bruins (14-0) to their fourth consecutive state title. Hatcher passed for 5,766 yards and 66 touchdowns this season, finishing his career with a 41-1 record as a starter and breaking state career records for yards (15,907), touchdowns (188), completions and completion percentage.
First Team
QB Layne Hatcher (6-1, 203, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
RB Drew Winn (6-0, 180, Sr.), Pea Ridge
RB Michael George (5-8, 185, Sr.), Conway
WR Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt (5-11, 170, Sr.), Bentonville
WR Treylon Burks (6-3, 180, Jr.), Warren
TE Hudson Henry (6-5, 230, Jr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
OL Luke Jones (6-5, 290, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
OL Noah Gatlin (6-7, 300, Sr.), Jonesboro
OL Jake Hardage (6-6, 340, Sr.), Pocahontas
OL Darius Thomas (6-6, 310, Jr.), Jonesboro
OL Jax Gasaway (6-7, 265, Sr.), Star City
Second Team
QB Connor Noland (6-2, 205, Sr.), Greenwood
RB Ta’von Hicks (5-10, 195, Sr.), Wynne
RB Zion Hatley (6-0, 185, Jr.), Arkadelphia
WR Trajen Johnson (6-2, 185, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)
WR Nathan Page (6-0, 175, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
TE Travis Turley (6-4, 200, Sr.), Harding Academy (Searcy)
OL Larry Clark (6-2, 295, Sr.), Blytheville
OL Joshua George (6-4, 290, Jr.), Benton
OL Stevie Young (6-5, 290, Jr.), Northside (Fort Smith)
OL Biron Rossell (6-4, 275, Sr.), West Memphis Christian
OL Will Burgess (6-4, 340, Sr.), Lake Hamilton (Pearcy)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jon Womack, Greenwood
The powerful defensive lineman was a constant force for the undefeated Class 6A champions. Womack notched 86 total tackles, 29 behind the line of scrimmage, with 11.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries.
First Team
DL Zavion Moore (6-2, 250, Sr.), North Little Rock
DL Jon Womack (6-1, 295, Sr.), Greenwood
DL Isaiah Nichols (6-4, 275, Sr.), Springdale
DL Alejandro Ramirez (6-2, 280, Sr.), Har-Ber (Springdale)
LB Caezar Warren (5-11, 218, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
LB Marterious Daniel (6-2, 230, Sr.), Wynne
LB Nick Vota (5-10, 195, Sr.), Greenwood
DB Hayden Holtgrewe (6-1, 160, Sr.), Pea Ridge
DB Sean Michael Flanagan (6-1, 190, Sr.), Charleston
DB LaDarrius Bishop (6-0, 190, Sr.), Ashdown
DB Tyler Berry (6-1, 170, Sr.), Bearden
Second Team
DL Zach Williams (6-4, 225, Jr.), Robinson (Little Rock)
DL Dotson Schaefer (6-4, 230, Sr.), Fayetteville
DL Verndarius Hodges (6-2, 205, Sr.), West Memphis
DL Logan Jessup (6-3, 260, Sr.), Wynne
LB Hunter Swoboda (6-4, 225, Sr.), Bentonville West
LB Oliver Nasilai (6-0, 245, Sr.), Jessieville
LB Terrell Gibson (6-0, 225, Sr.), Junction City
DB Tyrse Lair (5-6, 150, Sr.), McClellan (Little Rock)
DB Deon Youngblood (5-9, 180, Sr.), Sylvan Hills (Sherwood)
DB Austin O’Brien (6-0, 190, Sr.), Gravette
DB Jadyn Loudermilk (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bentonville
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Chris Elser (5-9, 145, Sr.), Little Rock Catholic