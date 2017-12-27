2017 ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arkansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock

Mitchell showed that success can cross state lines, as the one-time state champion at Mississippi’s Starkville High led the Charging Wildcats to a perfect season and a Class 7A state title. Mitchell lost his first four games with North Little Rock, but has gone 32-2 since.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Layne Hatcher, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

The strong-armed senior left the Arkansas record book in tatters while leading the Bruins (14-0) to their fourth consecutive state title. Hatcher passed for 5,766 yards and 66 touchdowns this season, finishing his career with a 41-1 record as a starter and breaking state career records for yards (15,907), touchdowns (188), completions and completion percentage.

First Team

QB Layne Hatcher (6-1, 203, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

RB Drew Winn (6-0, 180, Sr.), Pea Ridge

RB Michael George (5-8, 185, Sr.), Conway

WR Kam’Ron Mays-Hunt (5-11, 170, Sr.), Bentonville

WR Treylon Burks (6-3, 180, Jr.), Warren

TE Hudson Henry (6-5, 230, Jr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

OL Luke Jones (6-5, 290, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

OL Noah Gatlin (6-7, 300, Sr.), Jonesboro

OL Jake Hardage (6-6, 340, Sr.), Pocahontas

OL Darius Thomas (6-6, 310, Jr.), Jonesboro

OL Jax Gasaway (6-7, 265, Sr.), Star City

Second Team

QB Connor Noland (6-2, 205, Sr.), Greenwood

RB Ta’von Hicks (5-10, 195, Sr.), Wynne

RB Zion Hatley (6-0, 185, Jr.), Arkadelphia

WR Trajen Johnson (6-2, 185, Sr.), Pulaski Academy (Little Rock)

WR Nathan Page (6-0, 175, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

TE Travis Turley (6-4, 200, Sr.), Harding Academy (Searcy)

OL Larry Clark (6-2, 295, Sr.), Blytheville

OL Joshua George (6-4, 290, Jr.), Benton

OL Stevie Young (6-5, 290, Jr.), Northside (Fort Smith)

OL Biron Rossell (6-4, 275, Sr.), West Memphis Christian

OL Will Burgess (6-4, 340, Sr.), Lake Hamilton (Pearcy)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jon Womack, Greenwood

The powerful defensive lineman was a constant force for the undefeated Class 6A champions. Womack notched 86 total tackles, 29 behind the line of scrimmage, with 11.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries.

First Team

DL Zavion Moore (6-2, 250, Sr.), North Little Rock

DL Jon Womack (6-1, 295, Sr.), Greenwood

DL Isaiah Nichols (6-4, 275, Sr.), Springdale

DL Alejandro Ramirez (6-2, 280, Sr.), Har-Ber (Springdale)

LB Caezar Warren (5-11, 218, Sr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

LB Marterious Daniel (6-2, 230, Sr.), Wynne

LB Nick Vota (5-10, 195, Sr.), Greenwood

DB Hayden Holtgrewe (6-1, 160, Sr.), Pea Ridge

DB Sean Michael Flanagan (6-1, 190, Sr.), Charleston

DB LaDarrius Bishop (6-0, 190, Sr.), Ashdown

DB Tyler Berry (6-1, 170, Sr.), Bearden

Second Team

DL Zach Williams (6-4, 225, Jr.), Robinson (Little Rock)

DL Dotson Schaefer (6-4, 230, Sr.), Fayetteville

DL Verndarius Hodges (6-2, 205, Sr.), West Memphis

DL Logan Jessup (6-3, 260, Sr.), Wynne

LB Hunter Swoboda (6-4, 225, Sr.), Bentonville West

LB Oliver Nasilai (6-0, 245, Sr.), Jessieville

LB Terrell Gibson (6-0, 225, Sr.), Junction City

DB Tyrse Lair (5-6, 150, Sr.), McClellan (Little Rock)

DB Deon Youngblood (5-9, 180, Sr.), Sylvan Hills (Sherwood)

DB Austin O’Brien (6-0, 190, Sr.), Gravette

DB Jadyn Loudermilk (6-0, 175, Sr.), Bentonville

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Chris Elser (5-9, 145, Sr.), Little Rock Catholic