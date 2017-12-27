2017 ALL-USA Colorado Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Colorado Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jay Madden, Pomona (Arvada)

In his 15th year at his alma mater, Madden guided the Panthers to their first state title since 1988, 56-49 over Eaglecrest in the highest scoring Class 5A state championship game in history. The win also ended the program’s string of three losses (2009, 2015 and 2016) in championship games.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ty Evans, Palmer Ridge (Monument)

The junior quarterback passed for 3,659 yards and 42 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions this past season, leading the Bears to a perfect 14-0 mark and the program’s first state title. Evans also ran for eight TDs for the Class 3A state champions, who topped 40 points 11 times.

First Team

QB Ty Evans (6-2, 185, Jr.), Palmer Ridge (Monument)

RB Max Borghi (5-10, 175, Sr.), Pomona (Arvada)

RB Noah Roper (6-0, 195, Jr.), Erie

WR Billy Pospisil (5-11, 190, Jr.), Pomona (Arvada)

WR Dimitri Stanley (6-0, 178, Sr.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)

TE Kyle Helbig (6-3, 215, Jr.), Holy Family (Broomfield)

OL Max Bruner (6-3, 280, Sr.), Ponderosa (Parker)

OL Ezekiel Creps (6-5, 300, Sr.), Skyview (Thornton)

OL Austin Johnson (6-4, 260, Jr.), Highlands Ranch

OL Barrett Miller (6-5, 255, Jr.), Eaglecrest (Centennial)

OL Kevin Singer (6-6, 268, Sr.), Columbine (Littleton)

Second Team

QB Zach Cozzolino (6-0, 180, Sr.), Pueblo South

RB Jordan Billingsley (5-8, 175, Jr.), Grandview (Aurora)

RB Jeremy Hollingsworth (5-10, 191, Jr.), Skyline (Longmont)

WR Marcell Barbee (6-2, 195, Sr.), Pueblo South

WR Anthony Roberson II (5-10, 170, So.), Palmer Ridge (Monument)

TE Jake Groth (6-4, 200, Sr.), Arapahoe (Centennial)

OL Blake Carette (6-3, 280, Sr.), Arapahoe (Centennial)

OL Tyler Sexton (6-2, 265, Sr.), Chatfield (Littleton)

OL Florian McCann (6-5, 280, Sr.), Mullen (Denver)

OL Dom Pollato (6-3, 280, Jr.), Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)

OL Zach Watts (6-5, 275, Sr.), Windsor

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jake Heimlicher, Regis Jesuit (Aurora)

This senior defensive end/outside linebacker was once again a force, recording 18 sacks (44 for his career), 32 hurries, 100 tackles and 26 tackles for loss. The senior also played tight end, nabbing 15 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

First Team

DL Jake Heimlicher (6-4, 215, Sr.), Regis Jesuit (Aurora)

DL Drake Nugent (6-2, 260, Jr.), Highlands Ranch

DL Isaak Rolfe (6-5, 245, Sr.), Pine Creek (Colorado Springs)

DL Tate Wildeman (6-6, 245, Sr.), Legend (Parker)

LB Adrian Jackson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Mullen (Denver)

LB Jacob Stanton (6-2, 220, Sr.), Chaparral (Parker)

LB Tama Tuitele (6-1, 230, Sr.), Regis Jesuit (Aurora)

DB Victor Garnes (5-10, 180, Sr.), Eaglecrest (Centennial)

DB Luke McCaffrey (6-3, 185, Jr.), Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch)

DB Chad Muma (6-2, 196, Sr.), Legend (Parker)

DB A’Jon Vivens (6-0, 180, Sr.), Mullen (Denver)

Second Team

DL Zach Hester (6-4, 221, Sr.), Palmer Ridge (Monument)

DL Ryan Phelps (6-4, 191, Sr.), Bayfield

DL Adrian Urbina (6-0, 225, Jr.), Skyview (Thornton)

DL Bennie Chacon (6-1, 235, Jr.), Centauri (La Jara)

LB Austin Hassler (5-10, 190, Sr.), Longmont

LB Ben Hecht (6-0, 205, Sr.), Regis Jesuit (Aurora)

LB Seth Sheppard (6-0, 190, Sr.), Rampart (Colorado Springs)

DB Xavier Hill (6-2, 175, Sr.), Pine Creek (Colorado Springs)

DB Jalen Mergerson (5-11, 180, Sr.), Eaglecrest (Centennial)

DB Cameron Murray (6-2, 180, Sr.), Overland (Aurora)

DB Patrick Roe (5-10, 155, Sr.), Regis Jesuit (Aurora)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Issac Power (6-2, 180, Sr.), Ponderosa (Parker)