2017 ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Connecticut Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Mastroianni, Daniel Hand (Madison)

Following a disappointing 2016 season in which the Tigers went 2-8, Mastroianni came aboard and righted the ship in a big way. Daniel Hand (12-1) won the Class L title with a 35-21 win over Masuk in the Class L state final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Lockwood, Killingly (Dayville)

A bruising senior running back and linebacker, Lockwood ran 323 times for 3,137 yards and 44 touchdowns — both tops in Connecticut this year. In lifting Killingly to the Class M state title, Lockwood also caught a touchdown pass, made 67 tackles on defense and had three interceptions.

First Team

QB Tyrese Wright (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bullard-Haven Technical (Bridgeport)

RB Markell Dobbs (5-11, 180, Sr.), Ansonia

RB Spencer Lockwood (5-11, 200, Sr.), Killingly (Dayville)

WR Cornelius Johnson (6-2, 202, Jr.), Brunswick School (Greenwich)

WR Jared Mallozzi (5-10, 170, Sr.), St. Joseph (Trumbull)

TE Rondell Bothroyd (6-3, 250, Sr.), E.O. Smith (Storrs)

OL Hassan Azeem (6-0, 261, Sr.), South Windsor

OL Jack Conley (6-7, 315, Jr.), New Canaan

OL Travis Jones (6-5, 356, Sr.), Wilbur Cross (New Haven)

OL Michael Neary (6-1, 205, Sr.), Darien

OL Stephen Zenisky (6-0, 275, Sr.), Sheehan (Wallingford)

Second Team

QB Gavin Muir (6-3, 206, Jr.), Greenwich

RB Tysen Comizio (5-11, 188, Jr.), Greenwich

RB Khyon Gillespie (6-1, 175, Sr.), Capital Prep (Hartford)

WR Jackson Mitchell (6-2, 210, Jr.), Ridgefield

WR Eric Rooks (6-3, 210, Sr.), Taft School (Watertown)

TE Luke Schoonmaker (6-6, 225, Sr.), Hamden Hall (Hamden)

OL Ian Broadbent (6-0, 210, Sr.), Westminster (Simsbury)

OL J.J. Clark (6-4, 270, Sr.), Southington

OL Zach Minch (6-4, 280, Sr.), Loomis-Chaffee (Windsor)

OL Eddie Radzion (6-2, 295, Sr.), Shelton

OL Matthias Staalsoe (6-3, 295, Sr.), Taft (Watertown)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brian Casagrande, Daniel Hand (Madison)

In Daniel Hand’s run to a Class L state title, the senior linebacker was all over the field. He finished the season with 123 tackles (74 solo), 17 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack, and also added 10 touchdowns in limited offensive touches.

First Team

DL Mozi Bici (6-2, 189, Jr.), Greenwich

DL Prince Boyd (6-1, 255, Sr.), Hillhouse (New Haven)

DL Michael Casinelli (6-3, 190, Sr.), Shelton

DL Shayne Manson (6-3, 210, Sr.), Windsor

LB Brian Casagrande (6-1, 230, Sr.), Daniel Hand (Madison)

LB Kevon Jones (6-3, 230, Sr.), East Hartford

LB Shane Sweitzer (6-2, 214, Sr.), Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

DB Stone Belzo (5-10, 195, Sr.), Middletown

DB Kyle Godfrey (5-10, 175, Sr.), West Haven

DB Mark Montano (5-11, 165, Sr.), North Haven

DB Marquis Wilson (6-0, 175, Jr.), Avon Old Farms

Second Team

DL Dylan Hodge (5-10, 269, Sr.), South Windsor

DL Casey Rogers (6-5, 250, Sr.), Avon Old Farms

DL Damon Stewart (6-3, 250, Sr.), Newington

DL Jaryd Witkowski (6-2, 270, Sr.), Shelton

LB Lavarey Banton (5-11, 205, Sr.), Hartford Public

LB Connor Fay (6-0, 215, Jr.), Darien

LB Ryan Montalvo (5-11, 195, Sr.), Southington

DB Joe Catania (5-9, 186, Sr.), Rocky Hill

DB Dathan Hickey (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bristol Central

DB Oneil Robinson (6-3, 180, Sr.), Capital Prep (Hartford)

DB Jerry Woodard (5-9, 160, Sr.), Windsor

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Zach Moore (5-10, 185, Sr.), Greenwich