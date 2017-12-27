2017 ALL-USA Delaware Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Hearn, Delmar

The Wildcats had uncharacteristically struggled to a 12-19 mark over the past three seasons, but the winningest coach in Henlopen Conference history helped right the ship and lead them to a Division II state title, his fifth in 27 years. Delmar was unbeaten against in-state foes and finished with a 12-1 record, including the 14-7 championship game victory over Milford.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Knight, Smyrna

The Delaware-bound speedster raced to 2,164 yards and 32 touchdowns on 217 carries this season, carrying the Eagles to their third straight Div. I championship. Knight finished his career with a state record 6,490 yards on the ground.

First Team

QB Drew Fry (6-2, 195, Jr.), Middletown

RB Will Knight (5-9, 205, Sr.), Smyrna

RB D.J. Bowman (5-6, 160, Sr.), Milford

WR Kenny Edelin (6-2, 185, Sr.), Middletown

WR Emon Roberts (6-0, 170, Jr.), Smyrna

TE Shawn Bowman (6-6, 230, Sr.), Howard (Wilmington)

OL Ernest English (6-4, 295, Sr.), William Penn (New Castle)

OL Ahmod Westbrook (5-10, 210, Sr.), Middletown

OL T.J. Thomas (6-5, 285, Sr.), Delaware Military (Wilmington)

OL Ty-Key Moore (6-0, 305, Sr.), Smyrna

OL Dom Marra (6-6, 270, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)

Second Team

QB Chad Jones (5-6, 155, Jr.), A.I. du Pont (Wilmington)

RB Grahm Roberts (6-0, 220, Sr.), Concord (Wilmington)

RB Javon Peace (5-10, 185, So.), Dover

WR Leroy Lynch (5-8, 150, Jr.), A.I. du Pont (Wilmington)

WR Tucker Reed (6-1, 175, Sr.), Polytech (Woodside)

TE Bailey DeAtley (6-1, 205, Sr.), Caesar Rodney (Camden)

OL Saleem Wormley (6-4, 300, Jr.), Smyrna

OL Ritchy Corvil (5-11, 270, Jr.), Milford

OL Brenden Holder (5-10, 235, Sr.), Caesar Rodney (Camden)

OL Josh Propes (6-0, 220, Jr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

OL Joey Cartwright (6-3, 280, Jr.), St. Mark’s (Wilmington)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jalik Heyward, Hodgson (Newark)

The state’s Lineman of the Year led the Silver Eagles to a 9-3 record and the Div. I semifinals. Heyward topped Hodgson with four forced fumbles, 11 sacks and 86 tackles, 43 of them behind the line of scrimmage.

First Team

DL Jalik Heyward (6-4, 230, Sr.), Hodgson (Newark)

DL Hunter Moyer (6-0, 210, Sr.), Smyrna

DL Jon Smith (6-3, 205, Sr.), Middletown

DL Amod John (6-2, 240, Sr.), Howard (Wilmington)

LB Kedrick Whitehead (6-0, 185, Sr.), Middletown

LB Darryl Williams (6-1, 210, So.), Smyrna

LB Brock Keeler (6-0, 195, Jr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

DB Isaiah Gaynor (5-9, 180, Sr.), William Penn (New Castle)

DB Reggie Grinnell (5-10, 190, Sr.), Glasgow

DB Malik Banks (6-1, 195, Sr.), Howard (Wilmington)

DB Corahn Alleyne (5-11, 165, Jr.), Delaware Military (Wilmington)

Second Team

DL Daniel Adebi (6-3, 225, Sr.), Wilmington Friends

DL Brandon Crkvenac (6-5, 250, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)

DL Desmond Wilson (5-9, 230, Sr.), Smyrna

DL Jhemir Stanley (5-11, 310, Sr.), St. Georges (Middletown)

LB Josiah Blake (5-10, 190, Sr.), Sussex Central (Georgetown)

LB Brooks Parker (6-2, 205, Sr.), Delmar

LB Vaughn Wood (6-0, 205, Sr.), Hodgson (Newark)

DB Jamir Dantley (6-0, 160, Jr.), A.I. du Pont (Wilmington)

DB Gabe Wescott (6-1, 170, Jr.), Woodbridge (Bridgeville)

DB Ernest Washington (5-9, 170, Sr.), Middletown

DB Julian Trammell (6-0, 160, Sr.), Caesar Rodney (Camden)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cooper Urban (6-0, 170, Sr.), Salesianum (Wilmington)