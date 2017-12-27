2017 ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Minoso Rodgers, Ballou

Few expected a championship from the Knights this season, especially after a 2-3 start, but Rodgers worked some magic in his first year as head coach. Ballou (9-4) won seven of its final eight games, including a 39-28 upset of Friendship Collegiate—where Rodgers had been an assistant for eight years—in the DCSAA Class AA championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kevin Doyle, St. John’s

The Washington Post All-Met Offensive Player of the Year and the Gatorade D.C. Player of the Year, Doyle led the Cadets to their first WCAC title since 1989. The Michigan commit faced one of the nation’s toughest schedules but completed 171 of 280 passes for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Kevin Doyle (6-4, 210, Sr.), St. John’s

RB Mychale Salahuddin (6-0, 195, Sr.), Woodson

RB Keilan Robinson (5-9, 175, Jr.), St. John’s

WR Dontay Demus (6-4, 205, Sr.), Friendship Collegiate

WR Andre Ross (6-2, 165, Sr.), National Collegiate

TE Elijah Singletary (6-2, 205, Sr.), Dunbar

OL Aidan Rafferty (6-6, 285, Sr.), Gonzaga

OL Devonte Gordon (6-5, 280, Sr.), Maret

OL Anton Harrison (6-5, 305, So.), Archbishop Carroll

OL Josh Jefferson (6-4, 295, Sr.), St. John’s

OL Kaylon Oliver (7-0, 301, Yr.), Woodson

Second Team

QB Terrlonta Buchanan (6-1, 190, Sr.), Ballou

RB Josiah Crute (5-10, 185, Sr.), Friendship Collegiate

RB Alonzo Beverly (5-11, 180, Sr.), Roosevelt

WR Edward Hendrix (6-3, 185, Sr.), Woodson

WR Rakim Jarrett (6-0, 182, So.), St. John’s

TE Tyren Blackman (6-1, 220, Sr.), McKinley Tech

OL Kareem Williams (6-3, 340, Sr.), Roosevelt

OL Jack Keenan (6-5, 270, Sr.), Gonzaga

OL Walter Rouse (6-6, 260, Jr.), Sidwell Friends

OL Je’Quan Fraley (6-1, 265, Sr.), Ballou

OL Jestus Johnson (6-3, 300, So.), Gonzaga

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Romello Leftwich, Ballou

MVP of Ballou’s Turkey Bowl win over rival Woodson, Leftwich proved to be an immovable object in the middle of the Knights defense. The senior defensive tackle recorded 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, while recovering five fumbles.

First Team

DL Romello Leftwich (6-0, 285, Sr.), Ballou

DL Cam Goode (6-0, 315, Sr.), St. John’s

DL Malik Bridgeman (6-0, 290, Sr.), Gonzaga

DL Asad Davenport (6-4, 220, Sr.), Eastern

LB Hunter Stewart (6-3, 205, Jr.), Gonzaga

LB Tarajah Ruffin (5-10, 185, Jr.), Ballou

LB Mekhail Sherman (6-3, 235, So.), St. John’s

DB Noah Boykin (6-2, 170, Sr.), Woodson

DB DJ Brown (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. John’s

DB Vincent Flythe (6-1, 175, Sr.), Woodson

DB Chauncey Moore (5-11, 180, Sr.), Friendship Collegiate

Second Team

DL Joseph Wete (6-3, 210, Jr.), Gonzaga

DL Rashaud Thomas (6-1, 260, Jr.), National Collegiate

DL Tre’Mon Morris-Brash (6-3, 220, Jr.), St. John’s

DL Charles Caudle (6-2, 195, Sr.), Roosevelt

LB Anton Reed (6-0, 210, Sr.), Wilson

LB Malik Dennis (5-11, 210, Sr.), Archbishop Carroll

LB Jason Labbe (5-11, 195, Sr.), Gonzaga

DB Kendall Brooks (6-0, 150, Sr.), Bell

DB Mark Chichester (6-1, 170, Sr.), Sidwell Friends

DB Jamal Glenn (5-10, 175, Sr.), Maret

DB Tykivis Hunter (5-7, 165, Sr.), KIPP

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Rafael Checa (6-2, 200, Sr.), St. John’s