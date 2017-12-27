2017 ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA District of Columbia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Minoso Rodgers, Ballou
Few expected a championship from the Knights this season, especially after a 2-3 start, but Rodgers worked some magic in his first year as head coach. Ballou (9-4) won seven of its final eight games, including a 39-28 upset of Friendship Collegiate—where Rodgers had been an assistant for eight years—in the DCSAA Class AA championship game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kevin Doyle, St. John’s
The Washington Post All-Met Offensive Player of the Year and the Gatorade D.C. Player of the Year, Doyle led the Cadets to their first WCAC title since 1989. The Michigan commit faced one of the nation’s toughest schedules but completed 171 of 280 passes for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns.
First Team
QB Kevin Doyle (6-4, 210, Sr.), St. John’s
RB Mychale Salahuddin (6-0, 195, Sr.), Woodson
RB Keilan Robinson (5-9, 175, Jr.), St. John’s
WR Dontay Demus (6-4, 205, Sr.), Friendship Collegiate
WR Andre Ross (6-2, 165, Sr.), National Collegiate
TE Elijah Singletary (6-2, 205, Sr.), Dunbar
OL Aidan Rafferty (6-6, 285, Sr.), Gonzaga
OL Devonte Gordon (6-5, 280, Sr.), Maret
OL Anton Harrison (6-5, 305, So.), Archbishop Carroll
OL Josh Jefferson (6-4, 295, Sr.), St. John’s
OL Kaylon Oliver (7-0, 301, Yr.), Woodson
Second Team
QB Terrlonta Buchanan (6-1, 190, Sr.), Ballou
RB Josiah Crute (5-10, 185, Sr.), Friendship Collegiate
RB Alonzo Beverly (5-11, 180, Sr.), Roosevelt
WR Edward Hendrix (6-3, 185, Sr.), Woodson
WR Rakim Jarrett (6-0, 182, So.), St. John’s
TE Tyren Blackman (6-1, 220, Sr.), McKinley Tech
OL Kareem Williams (6-3, 340, Sr.), Roosevelt
OL Jack Keenan (6-5, 270, Sr.), Gonzaga
OL Walter Rouse (6-6, 260, Jr.), Sidwell Friends
OL Je’Quan Fraley (6-1, 265, Sr.), Ballou
OL Jestus Johnson (6-3, 300, So.), Gonzaga
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Romello Leftwich, Ballou
MVP of Ballou’s Turkey Bowl win over rival Woodson, Leftwich proved to be an immovable object in the middle of the Knights defense. The senior defensive tackle recorded 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, while recovering five fumbles.
First Team
DL Romello Leftwich (6-0, 285, Sr.), Ballou
DL Cam Goode (6-0, 315, Sr.), St. John’s
DL Malik Bridgeman (6-0, 290, Sr.), Gonzaga
DL Asad Davenport (6-4, 220, Sr.), Eastern
LB Hunter Stewart (6-3, 205, Jr.), Gonzaga
LB Tarajah Ruffin (5-10, 185, Jr.), Ballou
LB Mekhail Sherman (6-3, 235, So.), St. John’s
DB Noah Boykin (6-2, 170, Sr.), Woodson
DB DJ Brown (6-1, 180, Sr.), St. John’s
DB Vincent Flythe (6-1, 175, Sr.), Woodson
DB Chauncey Moore (5-11, 180, Sr.), Friendship Collegiate
Second Team
DL Joseph Wete (6-3, 210, Jr.), Gonzaga
DL Rashaud Thomas (6-1, 260, Jr.), National Collegiate
DL Tre’Mon Morris-Brash (6-3, 220, Jr.), St. John’s
DL Charles Caudle (6-2, 195, Sr.), Roosevelt
LB Anton Reed (6-0, 210, Sr.), Wilson
LB Malik Dennis (5-11, 210, Sr.), Archbishop Carroll
LB Jason Labbe (5-11, 195, Sr.), Gonzaga
DB Kendall Brooks (6-0, 150, Sr.), Bell
DB Mark Chichester (6-1, 170, Sr.), Sidwell Friends
DB Jamal Glenn (5-10, 175, Sr.), Maret
DB Tykivis Hunter (5-7, 165, Sr.), KIPP
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Rafael Checa (6-2, 200, Sr.), St. John’s