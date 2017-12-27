2017 ALL-USA Georgia Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett (Suwanee)

In his first year at the helm, Stewart took the Bulldogs (14-1) to new heights. Not only did Stewart’s team break the school wins record for a season, it did so in dramatic fashion, winning its first state title with a 19-17 triumph over Colquitt County in the Class 7A final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

In taking this honor for the second straight year, the Clemson commit passed for 3,296 yards and 41 touchdowns, completing 177-of-256 passes with just one interception. A two-time Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year, Lawrence broke the state career passing records for both yards (13,908) and touchdowns (161), previously held by Deshaun Watson.

First Team

QB Trevor Lawrence (6-6, 208, Sr.), Cartersville

RB Anthony Grant (5-11, 200, Sr.), Buford

RB Dameon Pierce (5-11, 205, Sr.), Bainbridge

WR Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 180, Jr.), Cedar Grove (Ellenwood)

WR Kearis Jackson (6-0, 203, Sr.), Peach County (Fort Valley)

TE John FitzPatrick (6-6, 232, Sr.), Marist (Atlanta)

OL Trey Hill (6-4, 346, Sr.), Houston County (Warner Robins)

OL Keiondre Jones (6-4, 315, Jr.), Callaway (Hogansville)

OL Wanya Morris (6-5, 268, Jr.), Grayson (Loganville)

OL Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 342, Sr.), Pace Academy (Atlanta)

OL Dylan Wonnum (6-5, 279, Sr.), Tucker

Second Team

QB Emory Jones (6-3, 195, Sr.), Heard County (Franklin)

RB Lyn-J Dixon (5-11, 178, Sr.), Taylor County (Butler)

RB C’Bo Flemister (5-11, 194, Sr.), Pike County (Zebulon)

WR Rashod Bateman (6-2, 180, Sr.), Tift County (Tifton)

WR Matthew Hill (6-2, 185, Sr.), Brookwood (Snellville)

TE Ryland Goede (6-7, 235, Jr.), Kennesaw Mountain (Kennesaw)

OL Warren Ericson (6-4, 290, Sr.), North Gwinnett (Duluth)

OL Christian Meadows (6-3, 330, Sr.), Macon County (Montezuma)

OL Harry Miller (6-4, 310, Jr.), Buford

OL James Ohonba (6-4, 366, Sr.), Woodland (Stockbridge)

OL Nate Richey (6-2, 265, Sr.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Pappoe, Grayson (Loganville)

Among the top recruits in the entire Class of 2019, the junior outside linebacker lived up to his billing for the Rams. Pappoe finished with 62 tackles (46 solo), nine tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, three sacks and a fumble recovery, helping Grayson finish 10-2.

First Team

DL Robert Cooper (6-2, 377, Sr.), South Gwinnett (Snellville)

DL Brenton Cox (6-5, 247, Sr.), Stockbridge

DL Justin Mascoll (6-4, 237, Sr.), South Gwinnett (Snellville)

DL Azeez Ojulari (6-4, 224, Sr.), Marietta

LB Adam Anderson (6-4, 214, Sr.), Rome

LB Owen Pappoe (6-0, 207, Jr.), Grayson (Loganville)

LB JJ Peterson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Colquitt County (Moultrie)

DB Derrik Allen (6-2, 211, Sr.), Lassiter (Marietta)

DB Kyler McMichael (6-1, 196, Sr.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross)

DB Otis Reese (6-4, 206, Sr.), Lee County (Leesburg)

DB Myles Sims (6-3, 173, Sr.), Westlake (Atlanta)

Second Team

DL Chris Hinton (6-4, 265, Jr.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross)

DL Caleb Tannor (6-3, 225, Sr.), Miller Grove (Lithonia)

DL Travon Walker (6-4, 255, Jr.), Upson-Lee (Thomaston)

DL King Mwikuta (6-4, 232, Jr.), Troup County (Lagrange)

LB Michael Harris (6-2, 213, Sr.), Tucker

LB Zakoby McClain (6-0, 205, Sr.), Valdosta

LB Quay Walker (6-4, 220, Sr.), Crisp County (Cordele)

DB Jaycee Horn (6-0, 180, Sr.), Alpharetta

DB Jaylen McCollough (6-1, 190, Jr.), Hillgrove (Powder Springs)

DB Christian Tutt (5-11, 193, Sr.), Thomson

DB Antonio Fletcher (6-0, 180, Sr.), King (Lithonia)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K-P Ryan Fitzgerald (5-11, 180, Jr.), Colquitt County (Moultrie)