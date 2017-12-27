2017 ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Cal Lee, Saint Louis (Honolulu)
Lee led the Crusaders to a 10-0 season and their second straight Open Division state title with a thrilling 31-28 win over Kahuku at Aloha Stadium. This marked his third state crown as a head coach in a career that also includes 14 Prep Bowl titles.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis (Honolulu)
The senior dual-threat quarterback accounted for 3,611 total yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the Crusaders to a perfect 10-0 record and their second straight Open Division state title. In his first year as a starter, the Hawaii commit passed for 3,157 yards, 29 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while also running for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns.
First Team
QB Chevan Cordeiro (6-0, 175, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
RB Kahale Huddleston (5-11, 190, Sr.), Hilo
RB Jonan Aina-Chaves (5-8, 160, So.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
R Justin Genovia (5-10, 180, Sr.), Iolani (Honolulu)
R Scott McLeod (6-2, 220, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
R Mitchell Quinn (5-11, 160, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
OL Julius Buelow (6-8, 315, Jr.), Kapolei
OL Duke Clemens (6-4, 265, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
OL Dalton Lins (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lahainaluna (Lahaina)
OL Enokk Vimahi (6-5, 275, Jr.), Kahuku
OL Noah Williams (6-1, 280, Sr.), Mililani
Second Team
QB Dillon Gabriel (5-11, 185, Jr.), Mililani
RB Alfred Failauga (5-9, 173, So.), Waipahu
RB Rico Rosario (5-10, 210, Sr.), Waianae
R Ryan Chang (5-11, 170, Jr.), Mililani
R Jonah Miyazawa (5-10, 163, Jr.), Iolani (Honolulu)
R Jonah Panoke (6-2, 185, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
OL Micah Mariteragi (6-5, 265, Sr.), Kahuku
OL Lokahi Pauole (6-3, 275, Jr.), Kapolei
OL Eliki Tanuvasa (6-2, 285, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
OL Alama Uluave (6-2, 292, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
OL Eli Unutoa (6-5, 290, Jr.), Kapa’a
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kana’i Mauga, Waianae
A senior outside linebacker who is among the most sought-after recruits in Hawaii, Mauga played up to his reputation this fall. The USC commit scored three defensive touchdowns and made 52.5 tackles to go with five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
First Team
DL Jonah Kahahawai-Welch (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)
DL Aaron Faumui (6-3, 285, Sr.), Kapolei
DL Faatui Tuitele (6-4, 299, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
DL Samson Reed (6-3, 252, Sr.), Kahuku
LB Miki Ah You (6-1, 190, Jr.), Kahuku
LB Kana’i Mauga (6-2, 215, Sr.), Waianae
LB Noa Purcell (5-10, 237, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
DB Poki’i Adkins-Kupuka’a (6-0, 180, So.), Campbell (Ewa Beach)
DB Kalamaku Kuewa (6-0, 195, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)
DB Marist Liufau (6-2, 195, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DB Isaiah Tufaga (6-0, 199, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
Second Team
DL Takaamotaoa Lautaha (6-3, 260, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
DL George Lauhingoa (6-2, 295, Sr.), Kahuku
DL Hale Motu’apuaka (6-2, 290, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui (6-4, 240, Sr.), Pearl City
LB Rocky Savea (6-0, 219, Sr.), Kapolei
LB Jalen Tuivaiave-Olomua (6-1, 220, Sr.), Mililani
LB Maninoa Tufono (6-2, 220, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)
DB Nalu Emerson (6-0, 175, Jr.), Kahuku
DB Kai Kaneshiro (6-2, 190, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
DB Wembley Ma’ilei (6-2, 197, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)
DB Kamaehu Moore (6-1, 170, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Sekope Lutu Latu (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kahuku