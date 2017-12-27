2017 ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cal Lee, Saint Louis (Honolulu)

Lee led the Crusaders to a 10-0 season and their second straight Open Division state title with a thrilling 31-28 win over Kahuku at Aloha Stadium. This marked his third state crown as a head coach in a career that also includes 14 Prep Bowl titles.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis (Honolulu)

The senior dual-threat quarterback accounted for 3,611 total yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the Crusaders to a perfect 10-0 record and their second straight Open Division state title. In his first year as a starter, the Hawaii commit passed for 3,157 yards, 29 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while also running for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Chevan Cordeiro (6-0, 175, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

RB Kahale Huddleston (5-11, 190, Sr.), Hilo

RB Jonan Aina-Chaves (5-8, 160, So.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

R Justin Genovia (5-10, 180, Sr.), Iolani (Honolulu)

R Scott McLeod (6-2, 220, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

R Mitchell Quinn (5-11, 160, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

OL Julius Buelow (6-8, 315, Jr.), Kapolei

OL Duke Clemens (6-4, 265, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

OL Dalton Lins (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lahainaluna (Lahaina)

OL Enokk Vimahi (6-5, 275, Jr.), Kahuku

OL Noah Williams (6-1, 280, Sr.), Mililani

Second Team

QB Dillon Gabriel (5-11, 185, Jr.), Mililani

RB Alfred Failauga (5-9, 173, So.), Waipahu

RB Rico Rosario (5-10, 210, Sr.), Waianae

R Ryan Chang (5-11, 170, Jr.), Mililani

R Jonah Miyazawa (5-10, 163, Jr.), Iolani (Honolulu)

R Jonah Panoke (6-2, 185, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

OL Micah Mariteragi (6-5, 265, Sr.), Kahuku

OL Lokahi Pauole (6-3, 275, Jr.), Kapolei

OL Eliki Tanuvasa (6-2, 285, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

OL Alama Uluave (6-2, 292, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

OL Eli Unutoa (6-5, 290, Jr.), Kapa’a

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kana’i Mauga, Waianae

A senior outside linebacker who is among the most sought-after recruits in Hawaii, Mauga played up to his reputation this fall. The USC commit scored three defensive touchdowns and made 52.5 tackles to go with five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

First Team

DL Jonah Kahahawai-Welch (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)

DL Aaron Faumui (6-3, 285, Sr.), Kapolei

DL Faatui Tuitele (6-4, 299, Jr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

DL Samson Reed (6-3, 252, Sr.), Kahuku

LB Miki Ah You (6-1, 190, Jr.), Kahuku

LB Kana’i Mauga (6-2, 215, Sr.), Waianae

LB Noa Purcell (5-10, 237, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

DB Poki’i Adkins-Kupuka’a (6-0, 180, So.), Campbell (Ewa Beach)

DB Kalamaku Kuewa (6-0, 195, Sr.), Kamehameha (Honolulu)

DB Marist Liufau (6-2, 195, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DB Isaiah Tufaga (6-0, 199, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

Second Team

DL Takaamotaoa Lautaha (6-3, 260, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

DL George Lauhingoa (6-2, 295, Sr.), Kahuku

DL Hale Motu’apuaka (6-2, 290, Sr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui (6-4, 240, Sr.), Pearl City

LB Rocky Savea (6-0, 219, Sr.), Kapolei

LB Jalen Tuivaiave-Olomua (6-1, 220, Sr.), Mililani

LB Maninoa Tufono (6-2, 220, Jr.), Punahou (Honolulu)

DB Nalu Emerson (6-0, 175, Jr.), Kahuku

DB Kai Kaneshiro (6-2, 190, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

DB Wembley Ma’ilei (6-2, 197, Sr.), Saint Francis (Honolulu)

DB Kamaehu Moore (6-1, 170, Sr.), Saint Louis (Honolulu)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Sekope Lutu Latu (6-3, 230, Sr.), Kahuku