2017 ALL-USA Idaho Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Tracy, Fruitland

Tracy guided the Grizzlies to a perfect 12-0 season and their second consecutive Class 3A crown. Fruitland knocked off postseason rival Snake River, 28-12, in the title game, running its winning streak to 19 games.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Keegan Duncan, Declo

The small school superstar is already making Div. 1 college teams take notice of him, leading the Hornets to a perfect 13-0 season and the Class 2A state championship. Duncan rushed for 2,843 yards and 29 touchdowns and finished with 3,795 all-purpose yards and 42 total touchdowns.

First Team

QB Colson Yankoff (6-4, 205, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene

RB Keegan Duncan (6-2, 205, Jr.), Declo

RB Braden Youngstrom (5-11, 185, Sr.), Rigby

WR DeMonte Horton (6-3, 205, Sr.), Skyview (Nampa)

WR Jerome Miller (6-2, 205, Sr.), Kuna

TE Cole Ramseyer (6-4, 220, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene

OL Keeghan Freeborn (6-2, 300, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

OL Noah Gunn (6-4, 290, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene

OL Drew McGuinn (6-8, 350, Sr.), Capital (Boise)

OL Daniel Helsley (6-1, 282, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

OL Alex Osborn (6-0, 285, Sr.), Fruitland

Second Team

QB Wyatt Storer (5-9, 185, Jr.), Skyview (Nampa)

RB Larry Vega (6-1, 180, Sr.), Minico (Rupert)

RB Jordan Eggers (5-9, 185, Sr.), Fruitland

WR Ellis Magnuson (6-1, 190, Jr.), Borah (Boise)

WR Cayden Loveland (6-3, 180, Jr.), Gooding

TE Joe Dougherty (6-3, 210, Sr.), Madison (Rexburg)

OL Dylan Kaasa (6-3, 255, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

OL Scott Rudder (6-1, 285, Sr.), Skyview (Nampa)

OL Juan Ruiz (6-5, 330, Sr.), Minico (Rupert)

OL Jace White (6-1, 245, Sr.), Snake River (Blackfoot)

OL Luke Masters (6-3, 240, Jr.), Eagle

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tommy Togiai, Highland (Pocatello)

The Ohio State recruit powered the Rams (10-1) to the Class 5A state championship and earned the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year honor. Togiai recorded 93 total tackles, with 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and five batted passes.

First Team

DL Tommy Togiai (6-3, 295, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

DL Keagan McCoy (6-2, 220, Sr.), Capital (Boise)

DL Jake McGinnis (6-3. 285, Jr.), Gooding

DL Cade Ray (6-2, 235, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

LB Carter Josephson (6-2, 215, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

LB Ruger Jennings (6-2, 175, Sr.), Gooding

LB Kolmon Farnsworth (6-3, 205, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

DB Rex Irby (5-11, 190, Sr.), Bishop Kelly (Boise)

DB John T’ia (5-10, 180, Sr.), Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

DB Nick Fox (6-0, 170, Sr.), Vallivue (Caldwell)

DB Sam Horsley (5-11, 150, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

Second Team

DL Garrett Crane (6-4, 215, Sr.), Highland (Pocatello)

DL Ben Rosenhoover (6-0, 225, Sr.), Century (Pocatello)

DL Cole Allen (6-1, 235, Sr.), Genesee

DL Collin Kindall (6-3, 230, Sr.), Tri-Valley (Cambridge)

LB Ross Chadderdon (6-1, 205, Sr.), Coeur d’Alene

LB Dylan Arrate (6-0, 215, Sr.), Mountain View (Meridian)

LB Spencer Keene (6-0, 225, Sr.), Emmett

DB Kade Mortensen (5-11, 180, Sr.), Snake River (Blackfoot)

DB Braxton Ramirez (6-0, 160, Sr.), West Jefferson (Terreton)

DB Dylan Pope (5-11, 160, Sr.), Sugar-Salem (Sugar City)

DB Jaden Landes (5-11, 160, Sr.), Skyline (Idaho Falls)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Jacob Johnson (6-3, 190, Sr.), Timberline (Boise)