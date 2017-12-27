2017 ALL-USA Illinois Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)

With a 23-14 victory in the Class 8A state title game against Loyola, Zvonar secured both his and the program’s second undefeated state title in 13 seasons. The only coach in the program’s 17-year history improved his career record to 165-38 with the team’s 14-0 finish.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samson Evans, Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

The senior quarterback and return man accounted for 2,915 total yards and 47 touchdowns, leading the Wolves to their second straight 14-0 season and second straight Class 6A state title. An Iowa commit, Evans ran for 2,092 yards and 38 touchdowns, while throwing for 610 yards and eight TDs, finishing his career seventh on the state’s all-time rushing list (6,385 yards) and third in career TDs (121).

First Team

QB Samson Evans (6-1, 200, Sr.), Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

RB Justin Hall (5-8, 173, Sr.), Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor)

RB Fotis Kokosioulis (5-9, 173, Sr.), Maine South (Park Ridge)

WR Micah Jones (6-5, 206, Sr.), Warren Township (Gurnee)

WR Mike O’Laughlin (6-6, 230, Sr.), Fenwick (Oak Park)

TE Matt Bjornson (6-3, 225, Sr.), Hinsdale Central

OL Peter Bussone (6-3, 295, Sr.), Normal Community

OL Marques Cox (6-5, 290, Sr.), Peoria

OL Hunter Woodard (6-5, 285, Sr.), Tuscola

OL Jeff Jenkins (6-4, 275, Sr.), Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake)

OL Trevor Keegan (6-6, 310, Jr.), Crystal Lake South

Second Team

QB Nic Baker (5-10, 185, Sr.), Rochester

RB Toriano Clinton (5-9, 180, Sr.), St. Laurence (Burbank)

RB Jacardia Wright (6-0, 210, Jr.), St. Teresa (Decatur)

WR Cade Eddington (5-11, 170, Jr.), Rochester

WR Sam LaPorta (6-4, 185, Jr.), Highland

TE Cole Hembrough (6-4, 225, Sr.), Glenwood (Chatham)

OL Wyatt Blake (6-4, 300, Sr.), Crystal Lake Central

OL Bryce Effner (6-6, 274, Sr.), Metea Valley (Aurora)

OL Peter Skoronski (6-4, 250, So.), Maine South (Park Ridge)

OL Gavin Smith (6-1, 275, Sr.), Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park)

OL Jim Wormsley (6-2, 295, Sr.), Jacobs (Algonquin)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devin O’Rourke, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)

The senior defensive end was a force for the Class 8A state champions (14-0), regularly facing double teams but thriving nonetheless. A Northwestern commit, O’Rourke made 81 tackles along with 26 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

First Team

DL Isaiah Lee (6-2, 295, Sr.), Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park)

DL Devin O’Rourke (6-6, 250, Sr.), Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort)

DL Noah Shannon (6-1, 305, Sr.), Oswego

DL Elijah Teague (6-3, 313, Sr.), Marist (Chicago)

LB Craig Elmore (5-9, 215, Sr.), Phillips (Chicago)

LB Jack Jessen (5-11, 195, Sr.), Willowbrook (Villa Park)

LB Jack Sanborn (6-2, 210, Sr.), Lake Zurich

DB Sebastian Castro (6-1, 198, Jr.), Harold L. Richards (Oak Lawn)

DB Spencer Redd (5-10, 180, Sr.), Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)

DB Jayden Reed (6-0, 175, Sr.), Naperville Central

DB Connor Reid (6-1, 205, Sr.), Benet Academy (Lisle)

Second Team

DL Jason Bargy (6-4, 225, Jr.), Momence

DL Gavin McCabe (6-3, 250, Sr.), Marist (Chicago)

DL Julian Pearl (6-7, 245, Sr.), Danville

DL Jalen Slater (6-2, 185, Sr.), Montini Catholic (Lombard)

LB Wesley Jones (6-2, 205, Sr.), Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park)

LB Quincy Patterson (6-4, 236, Sr.), Solorio Academy (Chicago)

LB Terrance Taylor (6-4, 214, Sr.), Phillips (Chicago)

DB Romel Goston (6-1, 170, Jr.), Raby (Chicago)

DB Derric Lee (6-0, 168, Sr.), Waubonsie Valley (Aurora)

DB Giavion Mason (6-2, 205, Sr.), Bishop McNamara (Kankakee)

DB Michael Niemiec (6-1, 180, Sr.), Batavia

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Ray Niro (5-10, 180, Sr.), Barrington