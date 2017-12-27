2017 ALL-USA Indiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Kirschner, Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

Kirschner led the Giants to a wire-to-wire run as the best team in the state, culminating with a 63-14 win over Penn in the Class 6A state title game. The 14-0 Ben Davis team had a 32.1 point average margin of victory and had just two games that were closer than 18 points on the way to the program’s first state title since 2014.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Reese Taylor, Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

In leading the Giants to the Class 6A state title, Taylor completed 73 percent of his passes for 3,150 yards and a school record 40 touchdowns, while also rushing for 802 yards and 15 TDs. An Indiana commit, Taylor set a career passing record at Ben Davis with 7,631 yards (79 touchdowns) and rushed for 2,077 yards and 45 TDs.

First Team

QB Reese Taylor (5-10, 155, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

RB Johnny Adams (5-11, 196, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

RB Tyrone Tracy (6-0, 185, Sr.), Decatur Central (Indianapolis)

WR David Bell (6-2, 185, Jr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)

WR Isaac Guerendo (6-1, 190, Sr.), Avon

TE Alec Burton (6-5, 215, Sr.), Danville Community

OL Justin Britt (6-4, 267, Jr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)

OL Branson Deen (6-3, 255, Sr.), Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)

OL Emil Ekiyor (6-2, 322, Sr.), Cathedral (Indianapolis)

OL Joe Tippmann (6-6, 283, Jr.), Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne)

OL Jaylen Turner (6-4, 262, Sr.), Arsenal Tech (Indianapolis)

Second Team

QB Bryce Jefferson (6-3, 182, Sr.), Decatur Central (Indianapolis)

RB Jamon Hogan (5-7, 160, Sr.), Columbus East

RB Sampson James (6-1, 200, Jr.), Avon

WR Branson Combs (6-3, 210, Jr.), Memorial (Evansville)

WR Broc Thompson (6-2, 173, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

TE Wes Obermeier (6-7, 245, Sr.), Gibson Southern (Fort Branch)

OL Michael Boots (6-1, 220, Sr.), Mater Dei (Evansville)

OL Alex Faulkner (6-4, 290, Sr.), Mishawaka

OL Emeka Jillani (6-4, 295, Sr.), Indianapolis Lutheran

OL Payton Lamping (6-2, 270, Jr.), Franklin Central (Indianapolis)

OL Luke Martin (6-4, 295, Sr.), Fishers

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Moala, Penn (Mishawaka)

The senior free safety made 79 tackles to help Penn finish 13-2 with a Class 6A finals appearance. A Notre Dame commit, Moala was also a returner who scored seven touchdowns, recovered two fumbles and had one interception.

First Team

DL Antrez Baker (6-4, 255, Sr.), Brownsburg

DL Lawrence Johnson (6-4, 285, Sr.), R. Nelson Snider (Fort Wayne)

DL George Karlaftis (6-5, 260, Jr.), West Lafayette

DL Beau Robbins (6-4, 238, Jr.), Carmel

LB Hugh Davis (6-1, 215, Sr.), Cathedral (Indianapolis)

LB Cameron McGrone (6-1, 215, Sr.), Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)

LB Mason Parris (6-2, 220, Sr.), Lawrenceburg

DB Paul Moala (6-0, 200, Sr.), Penn (Mishawaka)

DB DJ Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), North Central (Indianapolis)

DB Jordan Jusevitch (6-0, 200, Sr.), Lowell

DB Elijah Ball (6-1, 190, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

Second Team

DL Austin Daming (6-0, 215, Sr.), Center Grove (Greenwood)

DL Javias Gray (5-11, 265, Jr.), Kokomo

DL Johnny May (6-0, 215, Sr.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers)

DL James Morris (6-2, 225, Sr.), Penn (Mishawaka)

LB Tim Johns (6-3, 230, Sr.), Greenwood

LB Cade Morgan (6-1, 200, Sr.), Roncalli (Indianapolis)

LB Joey Schmidt (6-1, 205, Jr.), Carmel

DB Andrew Barajas (5-4, 130, Sr.), Eastbrook (Marion)

DB Jontae Dobson (5-9, 185, Sr.), Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

DB Jack Kiser (6-2, 206, Jr.), Pioneer (Royal Center)

DB Julius Brents (6-2, 179, Sr.), Warren Central (Indianapolis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Ben Norton (6-0, 170, Sr.), Fishers