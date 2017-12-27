2017 ALL-USA Kansas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Dusty Trail, Bishop Carroll (Wichita)

In his first season at the helm after replacing legendary coach Alan Schuckman, Trail returned the Golden Eagles to the 5A championship game, beating St. Thomas Aquinas for the school’s fourth state title. Carroll finished its first season under Trail at 12-1.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Putz, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

In leading Bishop Miege to a third straight Class 4A-Div. I title and undefeated season, Putz completed 76 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards, 31 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 440 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. A two-sport star who is committed to Notre Dame for baseball, Putz led the Stags to a 37-2 record in his three years as starting QB while throwing for 124 TD passes and 9,295 yards.

First Team

QB Carter Putz (6-0, 190, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

RB Milton Braasch (6-0, 220, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)

RB Brody Kooser (5-11, 195, Sr.), Derby

WR Daniel Jackson (5-11, 180, So.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

WR Logan Talley (5-11, 170, Jr.), Mill Valley (Shawnee)

TE Dylan Freberg (6-4, 220, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

OL Jack Burns (6-3, 285, Sr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

OL Evan Clark (6-3, 270, Sr.), Derby

OL Marshall Kellner (6-3, 285, Sr.), De Soto

OL Joe Michalski (6-4, 270, Jr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

OL AJ Vang (6-2, 285, Sr.), Goddard

Second Team

QB Graham Mertz (6-4, 205, Jr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

RB Breece Hall (6-2, 200, Jr.), Wichita Northwest

RB Ivan Webb (6-0, 200, Sr.), F.L. Schlagle (Kansas City)

WR Caden Williams (6-2, 170, Sr.), Trinity Academy (Wichita)

WR Gabe Pieschl (6-3, 165, Sr.), Marysville

TE Jackson Heath (6-4, 220, Sr.), Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park)

OL Colton Beebe (6-4, 310, Sr.), Piper (Kansas City)

OL Mac Copeland (6-5, 255, Sr.), Wichita Collegiate

OL Justin Finnigan (6-2, 270, Sr.), Shawnee Mission East (Prairie Village)

OL Jacob Glendinning (6-6, 280, Sr.), Washburn Rural (Topeka)

OL Jalan Robinson (6-5, 285, Sr.), Lawrence Free State

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dalton Kuhn, Smith Center

The senior two-way lineman had 95 tackles this season, 20 of which went for loss, with four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Kuhn was part of a defense that allowed just 35 points over its last 10 games of the season, helping the Redmen win their first Class 2A-Division I state title since 2008.

First Team

DL Demarcus Elliott (6-3, 290, Sr.), Garden City

DL Broc Ginavan (6-4, 220, Sr.), Frontenac

DL Dalton Kuhn (6-2, 225, Sr.), Smith Center

DL Wyatt Seidl (6-3, 230, Sr.), McPherson

LB Josh Carter (5-10, 205, Jr.), Wichita Northwest

LB Dylan Downing (6-2, 215, Jr.), Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission)

LB Riggs Robben (6-2, 235, Sr.), Bishop Carroll (Wichita)

DB Ekow Boye-Doe (6-1, 170, Sr.), Lawrence

DB Dalton Cross (5-11, 175, Sr.), Valley Center

DB Jalin Harper (6-0, 170, Sr.), Manhattan

DB Federico Harvey (6-1, 155, Sr.), Campus (Wichita)

Second Team

DL Javier Derritt (6-2, 275, Jr.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

DL Miles Emery (6-5, 235, Sr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

DL Marcus Hicks (6-5, 245, Jr.), Wichita Northwest

DL LeeRoi Johnson (6-2, 275, Sr.), Tonganoxie

LB Justin Amaro (6-0, 205, Sr.), Goddard

LB Jax Dineen (5-11, 230, Jr.), Lawrence Free State

LB Alex Totta (5-10, 175, Jr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)

DB Dante Jackson (5-8, 150, Sr.), Lawrence

DB Ian McSwain (5-11, 160, Sr.), Goddard

DB Nigel Roberts (5-11, 160, Jr.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park)

DB Ky Thomas (6-0, 177, So.), Topeka

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jackson Likens (6-0, 185, Sr.), Blue Valley (Stilwell)