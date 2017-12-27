2017 ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Clay Clevenger, Danville

Twenty-three years after helping the Admirals to a state title as a player, Clevenger directed the team to a championship as a coach. Danville went a perfect 15-0 and dispatched Mayfield in the Class 2A final, 35-21, giving the school 11 titles in program history.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rondale Moore, Trinity (Louisville)

The explosive senior wide receiver sparked the state champion Shamrocks to a perfect 15-0 record and the No. 9 spot in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. The US Army All-American caught 109 passes—second in state history—for 1,478 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also picking up 537 yards and seven TDs on the ground.

First Team

QB AJ Mayer (6-3, 205, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)

RB Wandale Robinson (5-8, 170, Jr.), Western Hills (Frankfort)

RB Jake Chisholm (5-9, 185, Sr.), Ryle (Union)

WR Rondale Moore (5-8, 175, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

WR Ethan Bibb (5-10, 175, Sr.), Male (Louisville)

TE Josh Lifson (6-3, 220, Sr.), Kentucky Country Day (Louisville)

OL Wyatt Smock (6-4, 290, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)

OL Will Bramel (6-6, 270, Sr.), Boyle County (Danville)

OL Emmanuel Sowders (6-5, 265, Sr.), Jeffersontown (Louisville)

OL Bryan Hudson (6-5, 300, Jr.), Scott County (Georgetown)

OL Tanner Bowles (6-5, 275, Jr.), Glasgow

Second Team

QB Nick Bohn (6-0, 180, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

RB Alex Dowds (6-0, 195, Sr.), Campbell County (Alexandria)

RB Dillon Wheatley (6-0, 195, Sr.), Lexington Christian

WR Milton Wright (6-2, 190, Jr.), Christian Academy (Louisville)

WR Marquel Tinsley (6-2, 210, Jr.), Daviess County (Owensboro)

TE Marshon Ford (6-2, 205, Sr.), Ballard (Louisville)

OL Parker Bisek (6-3, 270, Sr.), Ryle (Union)

OL Noah Turner (6-2, 285, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)

OL Charles Allen (6-4, 300, Sr.), Doss (Louisville)

OL Chase Farris (6-5, 315, Sr.), St. Xavier (Louisville)

OL Ethan Bingham (6-6, 300, Sr.), Johnson Central (Paintsville)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Smith, Madison Southern (Berea)

Smith rarely left the field as he led the Eagles (11-4) to their first Class 5A state final. At linebacker, he notched 207 tackles (151 solo) and recovered three fumbles, while on offense he contributed 1,442 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

First Team

DL Tyrese Allen (6-3, 290, Sr.), Paintsville

DL Jacob Lacey (6-3, 300, Jr.), South Warren (Bowling Green)

DL Stephon Herron (6-3, 245, Jr.), Trinity (Louisville)

DL JJ Weaver (6-5, 220, Jr.), Moore (Louisville)

LB Carter Smith (6-0, 200, Sr.), Madison Southern (Berea)

LB Justice Dingle (6-2, 230, Sr.), Bowling Green

LB Kam Butler (6-3, 235, Sr.), Covington Catholic (Park Hills)

DB Jairus Brents (5-10, 180, Sr.), Waggener (Louisville)

DB D’mauriae Vancleave (5-8, 165, Sr.), Danville

DB Cory Trice (6-2, 165, Sr.), Christian County (Hopkinsville)

DB Kadin Smith (6-3, 170, Sr.), Spencer County (Taylorsville)

Second Team

DL Dayton LeBlanc (6-1, 270, Sr.), Frederick Douglass (Lexington)

DL Scott Humpich (6-4, 215, Sr.), Eastern (Louisville)

DL Arak McDuffie (6-5, 240, Sr.), Trinity (Louisville)

DL Caden McKinnis (6-2, 210, Jr.), Logan County (Russellville)

LB Tahj Rice (6-2, 235, Sr.), Waggener (Louisville)

LB Mason Smith (6-1, 175, Sr.), Walton-Verona (Walton)

LB Heath Simmons (6-4, 215, Sr.), Ohio County (Hartford)

DB Dalton Adkins (6-0, 190, Jr.), Raceland

DB Tyree Clark (6-1, 175, Sr.), Henry Clay (Lexington)

DB Jordan Harmon (6-0, 160, Sr.), Paducah Tilghman (Paducah)

DB Brayden Trattles (5-10, 150, Sr.), Simon Kenton (Independence)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Daniel Mescher (5-11, 185, Sr.), Beechwood (Fort Mitchell)