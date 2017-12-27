2017 ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Robert Arvie, Richwood (Monroe)

Arvie and the Rams, who won just 11 games total from 2014-2016, won 11 games this fall, reaching the Class 3A state championship game as a No. 8 seed before falling to West Feliciana, 40-21, in the title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Anthony ‘Pooka’ Williams, Hahnville (Boutte)

Williams had quite a season just in the playoffs, rushing for 1,403 yards and 14 touchdowns in five postseason games as the No. 10-seeded Tigers (12-3) reached the state final, falling to Zachary, 34-14. Williams finished the season with 3,127 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns.

FIRST TEAM

QB Slade Bolden (5-11, 198, Sr.), West Monroe

RB Devin Brumfield (5-11, 220, Sr.), Covington

RB Anthony ‘Pooka’ Williams (5-9, 170, Sr.), Hahnville (Boutte)

WR Josh Carver (6-1, 200, Sr.), Berwick

WR Ja’Marr Chase (6-1, 195, Sr.), Archbishop Rummel (Metairie)

TE Glenn Beal (6-5, 250, Sr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

OL Larry Dixon (6-6, 318, Sr.), Hahnville (Boutte)

OL Thomas Perry (6-6, 325, Sr.), Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette)

OL Dylan Rathcke (6-5, 280, Jr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

OL Kardell Thomas (6-4, 320, Jr.), Southern University Lab (Baton Rouge)

OL Cameron Wire (6-6, 280, Sr.), East Ascension (Gonzales)

SECOND TEAM

QB Chris Penton (6-0, 175, Sr.), Lakeshore (Mandeville)

RB Eric London (5-6, 187, Sr.), Caldwell Parish (Columbia)

RB Trent Winbush (5-11, 185, Sr.), Rayne

WR Trey Palmer (6-1, 170, Jr.), Kentwood

WR Da’ren Zeno (5-11, 185, Jr.), Welsh

TE Geor’quarius Spivey (6-6, 220, Sr.), Richwood (Monroe)

OL Blake Anderson (6-3, 290, Sr.), Zachary

OL Jacob Ingram (6-3, 275, Sr.), West Monroe

OL Jacob Fudge (6-1, 255, Sr.), West Feliciana (St. Francisville)

OL Titus Jones (6-3, 270, Sr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)

OL Prince Pines (6-5, 327, Sr.), Tara (Baton Rouge)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kelvin Joseph, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge)

The ball-hawking defensive back recorded 113 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks and two forced fumbles, leading the Hornets (9-2) to the Division I state semifinals. Also a dangerous return man, Joseph had four special-team touchdowns, averaging 38.2 yards per kick return and 21.7 yards per punt return.

FIRST TEAM

DL Jamiran James (6-2, 276, Sr.), De La Salle (New Orleans)

DL Jonathan Porter (6-3, 220, Jr.), West St. John (Edgard)

DL Dare Rosenthal (6-7, 327, Sr.), Ferriday

DL Ishmael Sopsher (6-5, 279, Jr.), Amite (Amite City)

LB Micah Baskerville (6-2, 215, Sr.), Evangel Christian (Shreveport)

LB Wes Brady (6-0, 228, Jr.), Zachary

LB John Bailey Gullatt (6-0, 225, Sr.), West Monroe

DB Devin Bush (5-11, 183, Jr.), Edna Karr (New Orleans)

DB Jordan Clark (5-9, 161, Jr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

DB Kelvin Joseph (6-2, 216, Sr.), Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge)

DB Derek Stingley (6-0, 170, Jr.), Dunham (Baton Rouge)

SECOND TEAM

DL Tylan Driver (6-2, 285, Sr.), Lakeshore (Mandeville)

DL Josh Smith (6-4, 250, Sr.), Landry-Walker (New Orleans)

DL O’Cyrus Torrence (6-5, 350, Jr.), St. Helena (Greensburg)

DL Shawn Williams (6-0, 235, Sr.), Marksville

LB Bryton Constantin (6-2, 215, Jr.), University Lab (Baton Rouge)

LB Paul LaBorde (5-11, 190, Sr.), St. Thomas More (Lafayette)

LB Dawson Snell (5-10, 195, Sr.), Sterlington (Monroe)

DB Donald Clay (5-10, 170, Jr.), John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

DB Darius Daniels (6-0, 190, Sr.), Iowa

DB Chester Kimbrough (5-10, 150, Jr.), Warren Easton (New Orleans)

DB Lance Robinson (5-11, 180, Sr.), De La Salle (New Orleans)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Martell Fontenot (5-11, 155, Sr.), Zachary