2017 ALL-USA Maine Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Alex Rotsko, Marshwood (South Berwick)

Rotsko led the Hawks to an 11-0 season and their fourth Class B state title in his six years as coach, improving his record at Marshwood to 58-11. Winning is nothing new for Rotsko, who in his previous coaching gig won 11 state titles in 15 years at Longmeadow (Mass.).

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Marcus Christopher, Skowhegan

In his first year as the starting quarterback, Christopher passed for 3,089 yards and 39 touchdowns against just five interceptions as the Indians reached the Class B state title game. Christopher completed 219-of-345 passes (63.5 percent) and tossed at least six touchdowns in three games.

FIRST TEAM

QB Marcus Christopher (6-3, 205, Jr.), Skowhegan

RB Nolan Potter (6-2, 210, Sr.), Wells

RB Alex Sprague (5-11, 185, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

WR Darryn Bailey (6-2, 200, Sr.), Oak Hill (Sabattus)

WR Jordan Roddy (5-10, 170, Sr.), Cony (Augusta)

TE Reece Lagerquist (6-4, 195, Sr.), Scarborough

OL Elijah Gagnon (6-2, 260, Sr.), Brunswick

OL Zach Klein (6-2, 230, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

OL Ben Hughes (5-11, 240, Sr.), Scarborough

OL Sean McCormack-Kuhman (6-1, 215, Sr.), Wells

OL Nick Works (5-11, 235, Jr.), Sanford

SECOND TEAM

QB Jack Bryant (6-2, 200, Sr.), Falmouth

RB Austin Pelletier (5-9, 170, Sr.), Messalonskee (Oakland)

RB Sean Whalen (5-10, 177, Sr.), Madison

WR Kordell Menard (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

WR Jon Bell (5-10, 170, Sr.), Skowhegan

TE Terrell Thomas (6-0, 192, Sr.), Edward Little (Auburn)

OL Charles Egeland (6-3, 280, Sr.), Portland

OL Austin Doughty (6-5, 270, Jr.), Oxford Hills (South Paris)

OL Bob Holzhacker (6-0, 225, Sr.), Cheverus (Portland)

OL Latrell Thomas (5-10, 300, Sr.), Edward Little (Auburn)

OL Brennan Schatzabel (6-0, 220, Sr.), Kennebunk

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Garrard, Scarborough

A unanimous selection as the Southwestern Maine Athletic Association’s Class A Player of the Year, Garrard tallied 76 tackles, 10 for loss, and two sacks as the Red Storm won the Class A state title. As a running back, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year rushed for 1,204 yards and 24 TDs.

FIRST TEAM

DL Drew Gregor (6-4, 240, Jr.), Marshwood (South Berwick)

DL Anthony Griffin (6-7, 245, Sr.), Scarborough

DL Justin Labrecque (6-3, 250, Sr.), Windham

DL Zeb Leavitt (6-4, 278, Sr.), Cheverus (Portland)

LB Owen Garrard (6-0, 230, Sr.), Scarborough

LB Cameron Houde (5-11, 200, Sr.), Thornton (Saco)

LB Max Horton (5-10, 160, Sr.), Marshwood (South Berwick)

DB Tanner Bernier (5-11, 190, Sr.), Windham

DB Adam Bertrand (5-9, 190, Sr.), Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield)

DB Kyle Glidden (5-10, 165, Sr.), Marshwood (South Berwick)

DB Connor Sirois (6-0, 180, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

SECOND TEAM

DL Ryan Fredette (5-11, 180, Sr.), Winslow

DL Mike Lunny (6-2, 205, Sr.), Sanford

DL Nick Thorne (5-9, 230, Sr.), Bonny Eagle (Standish)

DL Bobby Tremaine (5-7, 175, Jr.), Edward Little (Auburn)

LB Sean O’Donnell (5-10, 175, Sr.), Lewiston

LB Nate Watson (6-0, 225, Sr.), Windham

LB Ryan Weare (5-10, 210, Sr.), Cape Elizabeth

DB Jack Bryant (6-2, 180, Sr.), Falmouth

DB Nick Clawson (5-9, 200, Sr.), Foxcroft Academy (Dover-Foxcroft)

DB Grant Hartley (6-3, 220, Sr.), Edward Little (Auburn)

DB Colby Lee (5-10, 190, Sr.), Mount Desert Island (Mount Desert)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PR/KR Maxx Bell (5-10, 185, Sr.), Edward Little (Auburn)