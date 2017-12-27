2017 ALL-USA Maryland Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: DaLawn Parrish, Wise (Upper Marlboro)

Parrish has guided the Pumas (14-0) to a 42-game winning streak, third longest in state history. Wise notched six shutouts this season, outscored foes by an average of 36 points and became the first team to win three consecutive Class 4A championships.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Doc Bonner, Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)

The Dartmouth-bound signal-caller led the Cougars to their second straight Class 4A final and earned First Team Washington Post All-Met honors. Bonner completed 119 of 183 passes for 2,259 yards and 26 touchdowns, with just three interceptions, and also rushed for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns on 94 carries.

First Team

QB Doc Bonner (5-11, 185, Sr.), Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg)

RB Devin Dawkins (5-10, 165, Jr.), Howard (Ellicott City)

RB Joachim Bangda (5-11, 220, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

WR Daniel George (6-2, 205, Sr.), Oxon Hill

WR Tyrese Chambers (6-1, 185, Sr.), Poly (Baltimore)

TE Anthony Toro (6-3, 230, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

OL Rasheed Walker (6-6, 300, Sr.), North Point (Waldorf)

OL Jaelyn Duncan (6-6, 300, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

OL Austin Fontaine (6-3, 310, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

OL Michael Jurgens (6-4, 275, Sr.), Damascus

OL Reggie Sutton (6-4, 280, Sr.), Calvert Hall (Towson)

Second Team

QB Jared Lewis (6-3, 220, Sr.), Dunbar (Baltimore)

RB Davon Butler (5-8, 195, Jr.), Linganore (Frederick)

RB Antwan Squire (5-9, 185, Sr.), Suitland (Forestville)

WR Randy Fields (6-3, 185, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

WR Ugo Obasi (6-4, 170, Sr.), Milford Mill (Baltimore)

TE Joe Kolick (6-2, 185, Sr.), Linganore (Frederick)

OL Darrian Calcourt (6-3, 290, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

OL Evan Gregory (6-4, 290, Sr.), DeMatha (Hyattsville)

OL Jordan Funk (6-3, 230, Sr.), Damascus

OL Ethan Parrish (6-2, 290, Sr.), Walkersville

OL Caelan Shepard (6-6, 315, Jr.), Broadneck (Annapolis)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eyabi Anoma, St. Frances (Baltimore)

The Under Armour All-American was one of the nation’s most dominant defenders, leading the Panthers to a perfect 12-0 record and a No. 11 ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25. Anoma recorded 98 tackles, 22 sacks and four forced fumbles for a defense that allowed just 65 total points.

First Team

DL Thomas Booker (6-5, 290, Sr.), Gilman (Baltimore)

DL P.J. Mustipher (6-5, 290, Sr.), McDonogh (Owings Mills)

DL Eyabi Anoma (6-5, 230, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

DL Ja’mion Franklin (6-3, 305, Sr.), North Caroline (Ridgely)

LB Shane Lee (6-1, 235, Jr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)

LB Chance Campbell (6-2, 220, Sr.), Calvert Hall (Towson)

LB Durell Nchami (6-3, 215, Sr.), Paint Branch (Burtonsville)

DB Anthony Lytton Jr. (5-11, 170, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)

DB Raymond Boone (5-11, 200, Sr.), Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt)

DB Desmond Shell (5-8, 175, Jr.), Milford Mill (Baltimore)

DB Christian McDowell (5-10, 165, Sr.), Edgewood

Second Team

DL Bryan Bresee (6-4, 260, So.), Damascus

DL Jalen Green (6-2, 220, Jr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

DL Evan Boozer (6-4, 230, Sr.), Loyola Blakefield (Towson)

DL Jamree Kromah (6-4, 250, Sr.), C.H. Flowers (Springdale)

LB Jalund Johnson (6-0, 200, Sr.), Gwynn Park (Brandywine)

LB Julio Ayamel (6-1, 215, Jr.), Good Counsel (Olney)

LB Ryan Kearney (61-201, Sr.), Howard (Ellicott City)

DB Jonathan Bridgett (6-1, 160, Jr.), Lackey (Indian Head)

DB Ehizele Akojie (6-2, 195, Sr.), Wise (Upper Marlboro)

DB Jacob Wetzel (5-11, 200, Sr.), Walkersville

DB Bryson Shaw (6-2, 175, Jr.), Bullis (Potomac)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PR/KR Kwincy Hall (5-7, 165, Sr.), St. Frances (Baltimore)