2017 ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Pat Kingman, Middleborough

Tasked with having to replace six starters on each side of the ball and having to bounce back from losing longtime assistant coach Scott Nelson, who passed away suddenly a month into retirement last July, Kingman stewarded the Division 6 Sachems to their first Super Bowl title since 1983. Middleborough (10-3) battled low numbers with 55 players in uniform (including the freshmen team), fought back from consecutive losses in October and rebounded from a Thanksgiving rivalry-game defeat to outscore postseason opponents 70-34.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Danny Abraham, B.C. High (Boston)

Abraham was offensive option No. 1 and 1A for the Eagles (10-1), who fell in the postseason despite 154 yards on 28 carries from their 6-0, 205-pound lead back and senior captain. Even though every defense knew he was coming, Abraham led Division 1 with 25 touchdowns and rushed for 1,788 yards on 196 attempts for an average of 9.1 yards per carry.

First Team

QB Sal Frelick (5-9, 175, Sr.), Lexington

RB Danny Abraham (6-0, 205, Sr.), B.C. High (Boston)

RB Isaac Seide (5-9, 185, Jr.), Melrose

WR Eddie Hassell (6-2, 165, Sr.), Milton

WR Khalil Blair (5-7, 168, Sr.), Cathedral (Springfield)

TE Patrick Freiermuth (6-5, 230, Sr.), Brooks School (North Andover)

OL Ryan Betro (6-4, 280, Sr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)

OL Emil Rossi (6-4, 260, Sr.), Lynn English

OL Tom Aicardi (6-4, 290, Sr.), B.C. High (Boston)

OL Ben Bohnenberger (6-4, 285, Sr.), Mashpee

OL Osho Omoyeni (6-3, 280, Sr.), Central Catholic (Lawrence)

Second Team

QB Steven Bucciaglia (6-1, 200, Sr.), St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

RB Josh Arruda (6-1, 220, Jr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)

RB Steffan Gravely (5-10, 180, Sr.), Lynn Tech

WR Cam Peach (6-2, 180, Sr.), Hamilton-Wenham (South Hamilton)

WR Will Abbott (5-9, 165, Sr.), Hopkinton

TE Joey Luchetti (6-5, 235, Sr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)

OL Ethan Blake (5-9, 270, Jr.), Blackstone Valley (Upton)

OL Sam Bullock (6-2, 230, Sr.), North Andover

OL Neal Nasuti (6-4, 275, Sr.), St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

OL Justin Rosberg (6-3, 245, Sr.), Tewksbury

OL Finn Dirstine (6-5, 320, Sr.), Lawrence Academy (Groton)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lewis Cine, Everett

Cine was the quarterback of a defense that surrendered points at a 4.0-per-game pace when all its starters were on the field—with 10 players owning Division 1 collegiate scholarship offers, the Super Bowl champion Crimson Tide (11-0) were widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in state history. Despite leaving most games at halftime, Cine, who owns 25 D1 offers of his own, amassed 65 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

First Team

DL Lucas Folan (6-2, 222, Jr.), Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury)

DL Xavier Gonsalves (6-3, 230, Jr.), Masphee

DL Josh Atwood (6-2, 300, So.), Natick

DL Jerrod Clark (6-4, 230, Sr.), Brighton

LB Zedane Williams (6-0, 195, Sr.), Springfield Central

LB Aidan Gillis (6-2, 230, Sr.), Marblehead

LB Bryce Shaw (6-1, 208, Sr.), Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater)

DB Lewis Cine (6-3, 178, Jr.), Everett

DB Jason Maitre (5-10, 175, Sr.), Everett

DB P.J. Adams (5-11, 165, Sr.), Millis

DB Brian Abraham (6-4, 207, Sr.), Xaverian Brothers (Westwood)

Second Team

DL Kyle Kenney (6-3, 265, Jr.), Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury)

DL Kyle Cardoza (6-4, 240, Jr.), Falmouth

DL Tom Joyce (6-3, 220, Sr.), B.C. High (Boston)

DL Ryan Clemente (6-2, 270, Jr.), North Andover

LB Tim Ramstrom (5-11, 175, Sr.), Natick

LB Phillip Durgin (5-10, 205, Sr.), Hamilton-Wenham (South Hamilton)

LB Gates Kelliher (6-0, 215, Sr.), Falmouth

DB Andrew Dittrich (5-10, 175, Sr.), King Philip (Wrentham)

DB William Crowley (6-0, 186, Sr.), Milton

DB Matt Severance (5-10, 174, Jr.), Lynn English

DB Mike Sainristil (5-10, 170, Jr.), Everett

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Eamonn Dennis (5-10, 165, So.), St. John’s (Shrewsbury)