2017 ALL-USA Michigan Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Giannone, De La Salle (Warren)
A year after finishing 4-5, Giannone led the Pilots to a 12-2 campaign and the school’s second state championship. The Pilots capped their remarkable turnaround with a 41-6 win over Franklin (Livonia) in the Division 2 final at Ford Field.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon
A senior dual-threat quarterback, Jefferson totaled 54 touchdowns on the season in leading his team to a 14-0 season and a Division 3 state title. A recent Michigan State commit, Jefferson ran for 2,095 yards and 33 TDs on 225 carries while going 67 of 117 through the air for 1,205 yards and 21 TDs.
First Team
QB La’Darius Jefferson (6-2, 209, Sr.), Muskegon
RB Elijah Collins (6-0, 194, Sr.), University of Detroit Jesuit (Detroit)
RB Tariq Reid (6-0, 211, Sr.), Davison
WR Julian Barnett (6-1, 186, Jr.), Belleville
WR Ben VanSumeren (6-3, 228, Sr.), Garber (Essexville)
TE Aidan Hutchinson (6-6, 260, Sr.), Divine Child (Dearborn)
OL Spencer Brown (6-6, 295, Jr.), Walled Lake Western (Commerce Township)
OL Devontae Dobbs (6-4, 270, Jr.), Belleville
OL Jalen Mayfield (6-5, 273, Sr.), Catholic Central (Grand Rapids)
OL Marquan McCall (6-4, 320, Sr.), Oak Park
OL Tyrone Sampson (6-3, 295, Sr.), East English Village (Detroit)
Second Team
QB Theo Day (6-5, 197, Sr.), Divine Child (Dearborn)
RB Jalen Myles (6-1, 180, Sr.), Carrollton
RB Bryce Stark (5-10, 175, Jr.), Montague
WR AJ Abbott (6-2, 180, Sr.), West Bloomfield
WR Justin Thomas (6-0, 165, Sr.), Walled Lake Western (Commerce Township)
TE Ryan Hayes (6-7, 252, Sr.), Traverse City West
OL Dimitri Douglas (6-4, 282, Sr.), Saline
OL Michael Furtney (6-5, 280, Sr.), Milan
OL Stewart Newblatt (6-4, 255, Sr.), Clarkston
OL Antwan Reed (6-6, 326, Sr.), Muskegon
OL Alex Howie (6-4, 290, Sr.), Salem (Canton)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ovie Oghoufo, Harrison (Farmington Hills)
In leading his team to the Division 3 state final, the senior linebacker made 77 tackles along with six sacks on defense. A Notre Dame commit, Oghoufo also shined on offense, leading his team with 31 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns.
First Team
DL Ronnie Buford (6-4, 205, Sr.), Chelsea
DL Tyden Ferris (6-4, 236, Sr.), Delton-Kellogg (Delton)
DL Michael Fletcher (6-6, 240, Jr.), Carman-Ainsworth (Flint)
DL Eli Jackson (6-1, 280, Sr.), Muskegon
LB Kolin Demens (6-1, 204, Sr.), Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills)
LB Ovie Oghoufo (6-3, 215, Sr.), Harrison (Farmington Hills)
LB DeAndre Square (6-1, 200, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
DB Kalon Gervin (5-11, 180, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)
DB Marvin Grant (6-2, 200, Jr.), Martin Luther King (Detroit)
DB Reggie Pearson Jr. (5-10, 180, Sr.), River Rouge
DB Davion Williams (6-2, 185, Sr.), Belleville
Second Team
DL Evan Geyer (6-6, 250, Sr.), Frankenmuth
DL Billy Koepf (5-9, 220, Sr.), Chippewa Hills (Remus)
DL Luke Marsh (6-4, 250, Jr.), Montague
DL Cameron Toth (6-1, 265, Sr.), Swan Valley (Saginaw)
LB Liam Cavanaugh (6-4, 205, Sr.), West Ottawa (Holland)
LB Chris Griffin (5-11, 205, Sr.), Edwardsburg
LB Marcel Lewis (6-1, 205, Jr.), Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township)
DB Clinton Jefferson (6-0, 175, Sr.), Muskegon
DB Blake Underwood (6-3, 180, Sr.), East Lansing
DB Jerodd Vines (6-0, 185, Sr.), Detroit Central
DB Scott Wunder (5-10, 175, Sr.), Escanaba
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jake Moody (6-0, 185, Sr.), Northville