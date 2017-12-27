2017 ALL-USA Michigan Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Giannone, De La Salle (Warren)

A year after finishing 4-5, Giannone led the Pilots to a 12-2 campaign and the school’s second state championship. The Pilots capped their remarkable turnaround with a 41-6 win over Franklin (Livonia) in the Division 2 final at Ford Field.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: La’Darius Jefferson, Muskegon

A senior dual-threat quarterback, Jefferson totaled 54 touchdowns on the season in leading his team to a 14-0 season and a Division 3 state title. A recent Michigan State commit, Jefferson ran for 2,095 yards and 33 TDs on 225 carries while going 67 of 117 through the air for 1,205 yards and 21 TDs.

First Team

QB La’Darius Jefferson (6-2, 209, Sr.), Muskegon

RB Elijah Collins (6-0, 194, Sr.), University of Detroit Jesuit (Detroit)

RB Tariq Reid (6-0, 211, Sr.), Davison

WR Julian Barnett (6-1, 186, Jr.), Belleville

WR Ben VanSumeren (6-3, 228, Sr.), Garber (Essexville)

TE Aidan Hutchinson (6-6, 260, Sr.), Divine Child (Dearborn)

OL Spencer Brown (6-6, 295, Jr.), Walled Lake Western (Commerce Township)

OL Devontae Dobbs (6-4, 270, Jr.), Belleville

OL Jalen Mayfield (6-5, 273, Sr.), Catholic Central (Grand Rapids)

OL Marquan McCall (6-4, 320, Sr.), Oak Park

OL Tyrone Sampson (6-3, 295, Sr.), East English Village (Detroit)

Second Team

QB Theo Day (6-5, 197, Sr.), Divine Child (Dearborn)

RB Jalen Myles (6-1, 180, Sr.), Carrollton

RB Bryce Stark (5-10, 175, Jr.), Montague

WR AJ Abbott (6-2, 180, Sr.), West Bloomfield

WR Justin Thomas (6-0, 165, Sr.), Walled Lake Western (Commerce Township)

TE Ryan Hayes (6-7, 252, Sr.), Traverse City West

OL Dimitri Douglas (6-4, 282, Sr.), Saline

OL Michael Furtney (6-5, 280, Sr.), Milan

OL Stewart Newblatt (6-4, 255, Sr.), Clarkston

OL Antwan Reed (6-6, 326, Sr.), Muskegon

OL Alex Howie (6-4, 290, Sr.), Salem (Canton)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ovie Oghoufo, Harrison (Farmington Hills)

In leading his team to the Division 3 state final, the senior linebacker made 77 tackles along with six sacks on defense. A Notre Dame commit, Oghoufo also shined on offense, leading his team with 31 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

First Team

DL Ronnie Buford (6-4, 205, Sr.), Chelsea

DL Tyden Ferris (6-4, 236, Sr.), Delton-Kellogg (Delton)

DL Michael Fletcher (6-6, 240, Jr.), Carman-Ainsworth (Flint)

DL Eli Jackson (6-1, 280, Sr.), Muskegon

LB Kolin Demens (6-1, 204, Sr.), Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills)

LB Ovie Oghoufo (6-3, 215, Sr.), Harrison (Farmington Hills)

LB DeAndre Square (6-1, 200, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

DB Kalon Gervin (5-11, 180, Sr.), Cass Technical (Detroit)

DB Marvin Grant (6-2, 200, Jr.), Martin Luther King (Detroit)

DB Reggie Pearson Jr. (5-10, 180, Sr.), River Rouge

DB Davion Williams (6-2, 185, Sr.), Belleville

Second Team

DL Evan Geyer (6-6, 250, Sr.), Frankenmuth

DL Billy Koepf (5-9, 220, Sr.), Chippewa Hills (Remus)

DL Luke Marsh (6-4, 250, Jr.), Montague

DL Cameron Toth (6-1, 265, Sr.), Swan Valley (Saginaw)

LB Liam Cavanaugh (6-4, 205, Sr.), West Ottawa (Holland)

LB Chris Griffin (5-11, 205, Sr.), Edwardsburg

LB Marcel Lewis (6-1, 205, Jr.), Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township)

DB Clinton Jefferson (6-0, 175, Sr.), Muskegon

DB Blake Underwood (6-3, 180, Sr.), East Lansing

DB Jerodd Vines (6-0, 185, Sr.), Detroit Central

DB Scott Wunder (5-10, 175, Sr.), Escanaba

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jake Moody (6-0, 185, Sr.), Northville