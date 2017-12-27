2017 ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Grant, Eden Prairie
In earning their first Class 6A state title since 2014, Grant’s Eagles left little debate as to the best team in Minnesota. On their way to a 13-0 finish that culminated with a 38-17 state final win over Minnetonka, Eden Prairie outscored opponents 455-126.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jason Williamson, Owatonna
The junior running back rushed for 2,316 yards (7.4 per carry), scored 46 total touchdowns and intercepted six passes. In five postseason games alone he scored 19 touchdowns and helped the Huskies capture the Class 5A state championship, erupting for six scores and 213 yards against Elk River.
First Team
QB Owen King (6-3, 185, Sr.), Caledonia
RB Evan Hull (5-11, 185, Jr.), Maple Grove
RB Jason Williamson (6-1, 191, Jr.), Owatonna
WR Noah Budach (5-10, 145, Sr.), Owatonna
WR Treyton Welch (6-3, 219, Jr.), Buffalo
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (6-6, 230, Sr.), St. Cloud Technical
OL Ronald Audette (6-3, 310, Sr.), Elk River
OL Quinn Carroll (6-7, 300, Jr.), Edina
OL Spencer Rolland (6-8, 240, Sr.), Apple Valley
OL Joe Schreiber (6-3, 285, Sr.), Eden Prairie
OL Matt Waletzko (6-7, 310, Sr.), Rocori (Cold Spring)
Second Team
QB Abe Havelka (6-1, 205, Sr.), Owatonna
RB Solo Falaniko (5-7, 193, Sr.), Eden Prairie
RB Jefferson Lee V (5-9, 185, Sr.), Marshall
WR Eli Solberg (6-0, 185, Sr.), Rogers
WR Calvin Wishart (6-2, 185, Sr.), Delano
TE Max Janes (6-3, 230, Sr.), Mounds View (Arden Hills)
OL Nathan Boe (6-4, 250, Sr.), Lakeville North
OL Bryce Benhart (6-7, 285, Jr.), Lakeville North
OL Zach Collins (6-3, 300, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
OL Riley Hansen (6-5, 280, Sr.), Apple Valley
OL Jacob Smith (6-6, 319, Sr.), Rosemount
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie
During Eden Prairie’s run to a Class 6A state championship, the senior linebacker made 105 tackles (14 for loss), three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Additionally, Minnesota’s Mr. Football scored 24 touchdowns on just 107 carries, while kicking 52 extra points and six field goals.
First Team
DL David Alston (6-5, 225, Sr.), Woodbury
DL Luke Kubesh (5-11, 273, Jr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)
DL Micah Roane (6-4, 215, Sr.), Chaska
DL Zach Whaley (6-4, 290, Sr.), Prior Lake (Savage)
LB Antonio Montero (6-0, 210, Sr.), Eden Prairie
LB Ty Barron (6-0, 220, Sr.), Minnetonka
LB Kellan McKeag (6-1, 210, Sr.), Apple Valley
DB Michael Empting (6-0, 190, Sr.), Alexandria
DB Isaac Hennen (6-3, 195, Sr.), Minneota
DB Trey Lance (6-4, 195, Sr.), Marshall
DB Phoenix Sproles (6-0, 175, Sr.), Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope)
Second Team
DL Logan Richter (6-4, 285, Sr.), Perham
DL Justin Streit (6-3, 185, Jr.), Eden Valley-Watkins (Eden Valley)
DL James Van Horne (6-1, 230, Sr.), Minnetonka
DL Donnie Ventrelli (6-4, 235, Sr.), Como Park (St. Paul)
LB Josh Aune (6-1, 201, Sr.), Highland Park (St. Paul)
LB Patrick Boland (6-0, 210, Sr.), Elk River
LB Nolan Schmitz (5-11, 205, Sr.), St. Michael-Albertville (Albertville)
DB Tayler Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Minneapolis North
DB James Kaczor (6-0, 183, Sr.), St. Cloud Technical
DB Kyler Kluge (6-1, 185, Sr.), Eden Prairie
DB Mitchell Stroh (5-11, 175, Jr.), Elk River
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Jon Neve (6-0, 160, Sr.), Mound Westonka (Mound)