2017 ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Grant, Eden Prairie

In earning their first Class 6A state title since 2014, Grant’s Eagles left little debate as to the best team in Minnesota. On their way to a 13-0 finish that culminated with a 38-17 state final win over Minnetonka, Eden Prairie outscored opponents 455-126.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jason Williamson, Owatonna

The junior running back rushed for 2,316 yards (7.4 per carry), scored 46 total touchdowns and intercepted six passes. In five postseason games alone he scored 19 touchdowns and helped the Huskies capture the Class 5A state championship, erupting for six scores and 213 yards against Elk River.

First Team

QB Owen King (6-3, 185, Sr.), Caledonia

RB Evan Hull (5-11, 185, Jr.), Maple Grove

RB Jason Williamson (6-1, 191, Jr.), Owatonna

WR Noah Budach (5-10, 145, Sr.), Owatonna

WR Treyton Welch (6-3, 219, Jr.), Buffalo

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford (6-6, 230, Sr.), St. Cloud Technical

OL Ronald Audette (6-3, 310, Sr.), Elk River

OL Quinn Carroll (6-7, 300, Jr.), Edina

OL Spencer Rolland (6-8, 240, Sr.), Apple Valley

OL Joe Schreiber (6-3, 285, Sr.), Eden Prairie

OL Matt Waletzko (6-7, 310, Sr.), Rocori (Cold Spring)

Second Team

QB Abe Havelka (6-1, 205, Sr.), Owatonna

RB Solo Falaniko (5-7, 193, Sr.), Eden Prairie

RB Jefferson Lee V (5-9, 185, Sr.), Marshall

WR Eli Solberg (6-0, 185, Sr.), Rogers

WR Calvin Wishart (6-2, 185, Sr.), Delano

TE Max Janes (6-3, 230, Sr.), Mounds View (Arden Hills)

OL Nathan Boe (6-4, 250, Sr.), Lakeville North

OL Bryce Benhart (6-7, 285, Jr.), Lakeville North

OL Zach Collins (6-3, 300, Sr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

OL Riley Hansen (6-5, 280, Sr.), Apple Valley

OL Jacob Smith (6-6, 319, Sr.), Rosemount

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Antonio Montero, Eden Prairie

During Eden Prairie’s run to a Class 6A state championship, the senior linebacker made 105 tackles (14 for loss), three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Additionally, Minnesota’s Mr. Football scored 24 touchdowns on just 107 carries, while kicking 52 extra points and six field goals.

First Team

DL David Alston (6-5, 225, Sr.), Woodbury

DL Luke Kubesh (5-11, 273, Jr.), Totino-Grace (Fridley)

DL Micah Roane (6-4, 215, Sr.), Chaska

DL Zach Whaley (6-4, 290, Sr.), Prior Lake (Savage)

LB Antonio Montero (6-0, 210, Sr.), Eden Prairie

LB Ty Barron (6-0, 220, Sr.), Minnetonka

LB Kellan McKeag (6-1, 210, Sr.), Apple Valley

DB Michael Empting (6-0, 190, Sr.), Alexandria

DB Isaac Hennen (6-3, 195, Sr.), Minneota

DB Trey Lance (6-4, 195, Sr.), Marshall

DB Phoenix Sproles (6-0, 175, Sr.), Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope)

Second Team

DL Logan Richter (6-4, 285, Sr.), Perham

DL Justin Streit (6-3, 185, Jr.), Eden Valley-Watkins (Eden Valley)

DL James Van Horne (6-1, 230, Sr.), Minnetonka

DL Donnie Ventrelli (6-4, 235, Sr.), Como Park (St. Paul)

LB Josh Aune (6-1, 201, Sr.), Highland Park (St. Paul)

LB Patrick Boland (6-0, 210, Sr.), Elk River

LB Nolan Schmitz (5-11, 205, Sr.), St. Michael-Albertville (Albertville)

DB Tayler Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Minneapolis North

DB James Kaczor (6-0, 183, Sr.), St. Cloud Technical

DB Kyler Kluge (6-1, 185, Sr.), Eden Prairie

DB Mitchell Stroh (5-11, 175, Jr.), Elk River

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Jon Neve (6-0, 160, Sr.), Mound Westonka (Mound)