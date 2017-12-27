2017 ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Harry Brown, Port Gibson

Brown led Port Gibson, 3-7 a year ago, to the Class 3A quarterfinals—matching the program’s deepest postseason penetration in history, last accomplished in 1988—and its first nine-win season since 1991, including the Blue Waves’ first playoff win since 1990 and their first winning campaign since 2012. Despite a combined seven W’s in the past four years, Brown guided his squad to a 9-4 record (.692 winning percentage) and second place in Region 3-7A while outscoring opponents by just 10 points (264-254) and having to scratch out three wins by a combined total of seven points and two more by eight points apiece.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tony Brown, East Central (Moss Point)

Brown raced for 2,748 yards and 47 touchdowns—23 in five postseason games—this season, leading the Hornets (13-1) to the Class 4A championship game. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, he was also selected to the national ALL-USA Second Team.

First Team

QB Marcus Murphy (6-0, 185, Sr.), West Point

RB Tony Brown (5-10, 185, Sr.), East Central (Moss Point)

RB Jerrion Ealy (5-10, 192, Jr.) Jackson Prep (Flowood)

WR Johnquarise Patterson (6-1, 165, Sr.) Pearl

WR Kyziah Pruitt (6-0, 192, Jr.) Noxubee County (Macon)

TE Brad Cumbest (6-5, 211, Sr.) East Central (Moss Point)

OL Cole Smith (6-3, 269, Sr.) Pontotoc

OL Trace Clopton (6-2, 290, Sr.) Brookhaven

OL Kwatrivous Johnson (6-8, 343, Sr.), Greenwood

OL Kenyada Bennett (6-2, 280, Sr.), Horn Lake

OL Adam Coe (6-2, 293, Sr.), Lake Cormorant

Second Team

QB Kenny Gainwell (5-11, 185, Sr.), Yazoo County (Yazoo City)

RB Don Ragsdale (5-10, 190, Sr.), Pisgah (Sandhill)

RB Marquez Pam (5-11, 222, Sr.), Simmons (Hollandale)

WR Malik Heath (6-3, 208, Sr.) Callaway (Jackson)

WR C.J. Boler (6-2, 186, Sr.), Purvis

TE Brett Riley (6-6, 195, Jr.), South Pontotoc (Pontotoc)

OL Braden Moody (6-6, 280, Sr.), Warren Central (Vicksburg)

OL Kameron Jones (6-5, 280, Sr.), Starkville

OL Louis Smith (6-3, 294, Jr.), D’Iberville (Biloxi)

OL Nasir Brown (6-3, 320, So.), Louisville

OL Maljon Joor (6-4, 287, Sr.), Callaway (Jackson)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tylan Knight, Pearl

Forget about Knight’s averages of 12.3 yards and 28 yards, respectively, on punt and kick returns, or his 16 touchdowns (rushing, receiving, passing, returns, fumble return) and his 1,276 yards of total offense. The conversation about his candidacy begins and ends with his 117 tackles (18 for a loss), five sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, 10 passes defended and two blocked field goal attempts.

First Team

DL Deuntra Hyman (6-5, 23, Sr.) Meridian

DL Nathan Pickering (6-5, 275, Jr.) Seminary

DL Jeffery Johnson (6-3, 312, Sr.) Brookhaven

DL Johnny Banks (6-3, 220, Sr.) Port Gibson

LB Jett Johnson (6-3, 220, Sr.) Tupelo

LB Quentin Wilfawn (6-1, 240, Sr.) Oxford

LB Tylan Knight (5-7, 165, Sr.), Pearl

DB Esaias Furdge (6-0, 185, Sr.), Clarksdale

DB Malcolm Magee (6-0, 178, Sr.), Ocean Springs

DB Diwun Black (6-3, 210, Jr.) Forest

DB Jemaurian Jones (6-1, 170, Sr.) Brookhaven

Second Team

DL Jaden Crumedy (6-5, 240, Sr.), Oak Grove (Hattiesburg)

DL Quentin Bivens (6-3, 288, Sr.), Wayne County (Waynesboro)

DL Fabian Lovett (6-5, 305, Sr.), Olive Branch

DL Peter Gray (6-4, 235, Sr.), Tupelo

LB Nick Anderson (6-0, 225, Sr.), Vicksburg

LB Chris Griffin (5-11, 205, Sr.), Philadelphia

LB Will Robinson (6-2, 200, Sr.), Hattiesburg

DB Anthony Blakely (6-0, 170, Sr.), Greene County (Leakesville)

DB Jaylon Reed (6-1, 170, Sr.), Olive Branch

DB Cameron White (6-1, 185, Sr.) Madison Central

DB Enrique Whaley (6-0, 165, Sr.), Stone County (Wiggins)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Scott Goodman (6-0, 195, Sr.), Brandon