2017 ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Harry Brown, Port Gibson
Brown led Port Gibson, 3-7 a year ago, to the Class 3A quarterfinals—matching the program’s deepest postseason penetration in history, last accomplished in 1988—and its first nine-win season since 1991, including the Blue Waves’ first playoff win since 1990 and their first winning campaign since 2012. Despite a combined seven W’s in the past four years, Brown guided his squad to a 9-4 record (.692 winning percentage) and second place in Region 3-7A while outscoring opponents by just 10 points (264-254) and having to scratch out three wins by a combined total of seven points and two more by eight points apiece.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tony Brown, East Central (Moss Point)
Brown raced for 2,748 yards and 47 touchdowns—23 in five postseason games—this season, leading the Hornets (13-1) to the Class 4A championship game. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, he was also selected to the national ALL-USA Second Team.
First Team
QB Marcus Murphy (6-0, 185, Sr.), West Point
RB Tony Brown (5-10, 185, Sr.), East Central (Moss Point)
RB Jerrion Ealy (5-10, 192, Jr.) Jackson Prep (Flowood)
WR Johnquarise Patterson (6-1, 165, Sr.) Pearl
WR Kyziah Pruitt (6-0, 192, Jr.) Noxubee County (Macon)
TE Brad Cumbest (6-5, 211, Sr.) East Central (Moss Point)
OL Cole Smith (6-3, 269, Sr.) Pontotoc
OL Trace Clopton (6-2, 290, Sr.) Brookhaven
OL Kwatrivous Johnson (6-8, 343, Sr.), Greenwood
OL Kenyada Bennett (6-2, 280, Sr.), Horn Lake
OL Adam Coe (6-2, 293, Sr.), Lake Cormorant
Second Team
QB Kenny Gainwell (5-11, 185, Sr.), Yazoo County (Yazoo City)
RB Don Ragsdale (5-10, 190, Sr.), Pisgah (Sandhill)
RB Marquez Pam (5-11, 222, Sr.), Simmons (Hollandale)
WR Malik Heath (6-3, 208, Sr.) Callaway (Jackson)
WR C.J. Boler (6-2, 186, Sr.), Purvis
TE Brett Riley (6-6, 195, Jr.), South Pontotoc (Pontotoc)
OL Braden Moody (6-6, 280, Sr.), Warren Central (Vicksburg)
OL Kameron Jones (6-5, 280, Sr.), Starkville
OL Louis Smith (6-3, 294, Jr.), D’Iberville (Biloxi)
OL Nasir Brown (6-3, 320, So.), Louisville
OL Maljon Joor (6-4, 287, Sr.), Callaway (Jackson)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tylan Knight, Pearl
Forget about Knight’s averages of 12.3 yards and 28 yards, respectively, on punt and kick returns, or his 16 touchdowns (rushing, receiving, passing, returns, fumble return) and his 1,276 yards of total offense. The conversation about his candidacy begins and ends with his 117 tackles (18 for a loss), five sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, 10 passes defended and two blocked field goal attempts.
First Team
DL Deuntra Hyman (6-5, 23, Sr.) Meridian
DL Nathan Pickering (6-5, 275, Jr.) Seminary
DL Jeffery Johnson (6-3, 312, Sr.) Brookhaven
DL Johnny Banks (6-3, 220, Sr.) Port Gibson
LB Jett Johnson (6-3, 220, Sr.) Tupelo
LB Quentin Wilfawn (6-1, 240, Sr.) Oxford
LB Tylan Knight (5-7, 165, Sr.), Pearl
DB Esaias Furdge (6-0, 185, Sr.), Clarksdale
DB Malcolm Magee (6-0, 178, Sr.), Ocean Springs
DB Diwun Black (6-3, 210, Jr.) Forest
DB Jemaurian Jones (6-1, 170, Sr.) Brookhaven
Second Team
DL Jaden Crumedy (6-5, 240, Sr.), Oak Grove (Hattiesburg)
DL Quentin Bivens (6-3, 288, Sr.), Wayne County (Waynesboro)
DL Fabian Lovett (6-5, 305, Sr.), Olive Branch
DL Peter Gray (6-4, 235, Sr.), Tupelo
LB Nick Anderson (6-0, 225, Sr.), Vicksburg
LB Chris Griffin (5-11, 205, Sr.), Philadelphia
LB Will Robinson (6-2, 200, Sr.), Hattiesburg
DB Anthony Blakely (6-0, 170, Sr.), Greene County (Leakesville)
DB Jaylon Reed (6-1, 170, Sr.), Olive Branch
DB Cameron White (6-1, 185, Sr.) Madison Central
DB Enrique Whaley (6-0, 165, Sr.), Stone County (Wiggins)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Scott Goodman (6-0, 195, Sr.), Brandon