2017 ALL-USA Missouri Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Pingel, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)

Pingel led Christian Brothers College to its second state championship and first since 2014. With Pingel at the helm, the Cadets overcame early injuries to key players to finish 13-1 and capture the Class 6 state championship, 31-14, over Blue Springs.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Hassan Haskins, Eureka

The Wildcats reached the Class 6 semifinals, thanks in large part to the footwork of this senior running back. A Michigan commit, Haskins ran for 2,197 yards (8.6 yards per carry) and 31 touchdowns while adding 165 receiving yards and two TDs.

First Team

QB Isaiah Williams (5-10, 160, Sr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

RB Hassan Haskins (6-1, 202, Sr.), Eureka

RB Cooper Lucas (5-10, 215, Sr.), Lamar

WR Ronnie Bell (6-0, 170, Sr.), Park Hill (Kansas City)

WR Cameron Brown (6-1, 175, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

TE Zach Elam (6-4, 227, Sr.), Staley (Kansas City)

OL Landon Bebee (6-3, 290, Sr.), Webb City

OL Jack Buford (6-5, 305, Jr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

OL Marcus Greer (6-3, 295, Sr.), Chaminade (St. Louis)

OL Brendan Schlittler (6-5, 300, Sr.), Eureka

OL Jalen Sundell (6-5, 250, Sr.), Maryville

Second Team

QB John Raybourn (6-2, 187, Sr.), Staley (Kansas City)

RB Phillip Brooks (5-9, 175, Jr.), Lee’s Summit West

RB Clyde Price (6-0, 210, Jr.), North Kansas City

WR Marcus Washington (6-2, 190, Jr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

WR Jameson Williams (6-2, 165, Jr.), Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis)

TE Drake Tweed (6-1, 230, Sr.), Webb City

OL Kobe Brandt (6-6, 300, Sr.), Rock Bridge (Columbia)

OL Caron Coleman (6-2, 290, Sr.), Pattonville (Maryland Heights)

OL Brady Feeney (6-5, 280, So.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

OL TJ Kennedy (6-6, 320, Sr.), Lee’s Summit

OL Conrad Rowley (6-4, 270, Jr.), Blue Springs

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Daniel Parker, Blue Springs

The Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top lineman in the Kansas City area, Parker was a menace for opposing quarterbacks. The Missouri commit didn’t start on defense full-time until Week 4 but still had 17 sacks and 22 tackles for loss, helping the Wildcats reach the Class 6 state final.

First Team

DL Cameron Meeks (6-3, 225, Sr.), Ladue Horton Watkins (St. Louis)

DL Daniel Parker (6-3, 250, Sr.), Blue Springs

DL Ronnie Perkins (6-4, 260, Sr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

DL Michael Thompson (6-4, 291, Sr.), Parkway North (St. Louis)

LB Will Boswell (6-0, 210, Jr.), Mount Vernon

LB Shammond Cooper (6-2, 190, Jr.), Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)

LB Brighton Ramirez (6-2, 230, Sr.), Park Hill (Kansas City)

DB DeAndre Campbell (6-1, 205, Sr.), Parkway Central (Chesterfield)

DB Dallas Craddieth (6-0, 190, Sr.), Hazelwood Central (Florissant)

DB David Ellison Jr. (5-10, 185, Sr.), Pattonville (Maryland Heights)

DB Mario Goodrich (6-2, 185, Sr.), Lee’s Summit West

Second Team

DL TW Ayers (6-2, 240, Sr.), Lamar

DL Khristian Boyd (6-4, 305, Sr.), Blue Springs

DL Daniel Carson (6-5, 270, Sr.), William Chrisman (Independence)

DL Jacob Sykes (6-4, 250, Sr.), Rockhurst (Kansas City)

LB Hayden Bollinger (6-0, 220, Sr.), Lafayette (Wildwood)

LB Jaden Brown (6-0, 205, Jr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

LB Devin Ruffin (6-1, 210, Sr.), Lutheran North (St. Louis)

DB Lonell Boyd (5-8, 170, Sr.), Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

DB Devin Haney (6-2, 165, Sr.), Park Hill

DB Dillon Lancaster (5-11, 175, Sr.), Carthage

DB Jalani Williams (6-2, 170, Jr.), Parkway North (St. Louis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Jason Hawkins (5-10, 165, Sr.), Parkway North (St. Louis)