2017 ALL-USA Montana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Trevor Utter, Eureka
Utter graduated 12 seniors from his 2016 championship team, but still led the Lions to a second straight Class B crown. Eureka was rarely challenged while going 11-0, including a 47-7 rout of Shelby in the championship game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gabe Sulser, Billings Senior
The Montana-bound wide receiver was an explosive force through the air, but also carried a heavy load on the ground, leading the Broncs to a perfect season and the Class AA state title. Sulser hauled in 85 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing for 997 yards and 16 TDs on 106 carries.
First Team
QB Garrett Graves (6-3, 190, Sr.), Eureka
RB Drew Turner (6-1, 210, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)
RB Seth Schneider (5-11, 200, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
WR Gabe Sulser (5-9, 165, Sr.), Billings Senior
WR Ty Chouinard (5-11, 165, Sr.), Hamilton
TE Ryan Lonergan (6-4, 205, Jr.), Bozeman
OL Carson Shuman (6-3, 250, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
OL Garrison Poetzl (6-4, 240, Jr.), Billings Senior
OL Gerrit Bloemendaal (6-3, 265, Sr.), C.M. Russell (Great Falls)
OL Gage Karlin (6-2, 305, Jr.), Columbia Falls
OL Karson Wheat (6-2, 275, Sr.), Deer Lodge
Second Team
QB Levi Janacaro (6-0, 210, Sr.), Big Sky (Missoula)
RB Ben Voss (5-10, 165, Sr.), Billings Central
RB Lane Sumner (5-8, 180, Sr.), Huntley Project (Worden)
WR Anthony Jones (6-2, 210, Jr.), Flathead (Kalispell)
WR Logan Kleinhans (6-1, 195, Sr.), Bozeman
TE Alex Gavlak (6-2, 170, Sr.), Stevensville
OL Dawson Hoerauf (6-2, 265, Sr.), Whitehall/Harrison (Whitehall)
OL Conor Quick (6-2, 275, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
OL Marcus Wehr (6-3, 215, Jr.), Billings Central
OL Coy Whyte (6-4, 240, Sr.), Hamilton
OL Joey McElroy (6-4, 250, Sr.), Loyola (Missoula)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nolan Askelson, Billings Senior
The state’s best linebacker added starting quarterback duties this season, but he continued to dominate on the defensive side of the ball for the back-to-back state champions. A Montana State commit, Askelson notched 127 tackles (86 solo), 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
First Team
DL Justin Jenks (6-2, 235, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
DL Jory Choate (6-1, 200, Sr.), Bozeman
DL Caden Suero (6-0, 235, Sr.), Helena
DL Brandon Aimsback (6-4, 280, Sr.), Browning
LB Nolan Askelson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Billings Senior
LB Conner Nash (6-0, 175, Sr.), Helena
LB Landers Smith (6-0, 190, Jr.), Charlo
DB Mark Northey (5-10, 170, Sr.), Capital (Helena)
DB Alex Johnson (6-2, 175, Jr.), Helena
DB Brenton Pluid (5-9, 170, Sr.), Eureka
DB Zach Torgerson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Shelby
Second Team
DL Logan Kolodejchuk (6-1, 220, Sr.), Columbia Falls
DL Jake Caldwell (6-1, 225, Sr.), Frenchtown
DL Michael Lee (6-4, 260, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)
DL Justin Brown (6-4, 220, Sr.), Custer County (Miles City)
LB Blake Allred (6-0, 205, Sr.), Billings Senior
LB Hayden Guisti (6-1, 190, Sr.), Jefferson (Boulder)
LB Tyler Walker (6-1, 215, Jr.), Dillon
DB Kadin Lahti (5-8, 160, Sr.), Big Sky (Missoula)
DB Ben LaBeau (6-0, 170, Sr.), Billings Senior
DB Dalton Macy (6-1, 175, Sr.), Skyview (Billings)
DB Brock Peterson (5-10, 170, Sr.), Park (Livingston)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Cody Gagnon (5-9, 165, Sr.), Billings West