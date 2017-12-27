2017 ALL-USA Montana Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Montana Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Trevor Utter, Eureka

Utter graduated 12 seniors from his 2016 championship team, but still led the Lions to a second straight Class B crown. Eureka was rarely challenged while going 11-0, including a 47-7 rout of Shelby in the championship game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gabe Sulser, Billings Senior

The Montana-bound wide receiver was an explosive force through the air, but also carried a heavy load on the ground, leading the Broncs to a perfect season and the Class AA state title. Sulser hauled in 85 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also rushing for 997 yards and 16 TDs on 106 carries.

First Team

QB Garrett Graves (6-3, 190, Sr.), Eureka

RB Drew Turner (6-1, 210, Sr.), Glacier (Kalispell)

RB Seth Schneider (5-11, 200, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

WR Gabe Sulser (5-9, 165, Sr.), Billings Senior

WR Ty Chouinard (5-11, 165, Sr.), Hamilton

TE Ryan Lonergan (6-4, 205, Jr.), Bozeman

OL Carson Shuman (6-3, 250, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

OL Garrison Poetzl (6-4, 240, Jr.), Billings Senior

OL Gerrit Bloemendaal (6-3, 265, Sr.), C.M. Russell (Great Falls)

OL Gage Karlin (6-2, 305, Jr.), Columbia Falls

OL Karson Wheat (6-2, 275, Sr.), Deer Lodge

Second Team

QB Levi Janacaro (6-0, 210, Sr.), Big Sky (Missoula)

RB Ben Voss (5-10, 165, Sr.), Billings Central

RB Lane Sumner (5-8, 180, Sr.), Huntley Project (Worden)

WR Anthony Jones (6-2, 210, Jr.), Flathead (Kalispell)

WR Logan Kleinhans (6-1, 195, Sr.), Bozeman

TE Alex Gavlak (6-2, 170, Sr.), Stevensville

OL Dawson Hoerauf (6-2, 265, Sr.), Whitehall/Harrison (Whitehall)

OL Conor Quick (6-2, 275, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

OL Marcus Wehr (6-3, 215, Jr.), Billings Central

OL Coy Whyte (6-4, 240, Sr.), Hamilton

OL Joey McElroy (6-4, 250, Sr.), Loyola (Missoula)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nolan Askelson, Billings Senior

The state’s best linebacker added starting quarterback duties this season, but he continued to dominate on the defensive side of the ball for the back-to-back state champions. A Montana State commit, Askelson notched 127 tackles (86 solo), 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

First Team

DL Justin Jenks (6-2, 235, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

DL Jory Choate (6-1, 200, Sr.), Bozeman

DL Caden Suero (6-0, 235, Sr.), Helena

DL Brandon Aimsback (6-4, 280, Sr.), Browning

LB Nolan Askelson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Billings Senior

LB Conner Nash (6-0, 175, Sr.), Helena

LB Landers Smith (6-0, 190, Jr.), Charlo

DB Mark Northey (5-10, 170, Sr.), Capital (Helena)

DB Alex Johnson (6-2, 175, Jr.), Helena

DB Brenton Pluid (5-9, 170, Sr.), Eureka

DB Zach Torgerson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Shelby

Second Team

DL Logan Kolodejchuk (6-1, 220, Sr.), Columbia Falls

DL Jake Caldwell (6-1, 225, Sr.), Frenchtown

DL Michael Lee (6-4, 260, Sr.), Flathead (Kalispell)

DL Justin Brown (6-4, 220, Sr.), Custer County (Miles City)

LB Blake Allred (6-0, 205, Sr.), Billings Senior

LB Hayden Guisti (6-1, 190, Sr.), Jefferson (Boulder)

LB Tyler Walker (6-1, 215, Jr.), Dillon

DB Kadin Lahti (5-8, 160, Sr.), Big Sky (Missoula)

DB Ben LaBeau (6-0, 170, Sr.), Billings Senior

DB Dalton Macy (6-1, 175, Sr.), Skyview (Billings)

DB Brock Peterson (5-10, 170, Sr.), Park (Livingston)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cody Gagnon (5-9, 165, Sr.), Billings West