2017 ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Nebraska Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Larry Martin, Omaha North

Martin led the Vikings to their first Class A title since 2014 and the third in his career at the school. To take the crown, Omaha North had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the state semifinals and then a 13-point deficit in the title game to Kearney before coming out on top, 27-20.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Milton Sargbah, Omaha North

Captain of the Super-State team and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Sargbah led Omaha North to its third Class A state title in five seasons. He rushed for a state-best 2,355 yards (11.4 yards per carry) and 28 touchdowns, including 243 yards on 20 carries in the state final.

First Team

QB Cedric Case (6-2, 195, Jr.), Lincoln

RB Moses Bryant (5-11, 190, Sr.), Elkhorn South (Omaha)

RB Milton Sargbah (5-7, 160, Sr.), Omaha North

WR Zavier Betts (6-3, 190, So.), Bellevue West

WR Zion Perry (5-7, 165, Sr.), Lincoln

TE Chris Hickman (6-5, 180, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)

OL Mehki Butler (6-4, 295, Jr.), Omaha North

OL AJ Forbes (6-3, 280, Sr.), Bellevue West

OL Masry Mapieu (6-4, 290, Sr.), York

OL Ethan Piper (6-4, 275, Jr.), Norfolk Catholic

OL Tyler Reynolds (6-4, 250, Sr.), Bellevue West

Second Team

QB Kanon Koster (6-3, 210, Sr.), Kearney

RB James Burks (5-11, 170, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)

RB Zander Gray (6-1, 235, Jr.), Omaha North

WR CJ Jones (5-10, 175, Jr.), Lincoln

WR Garrett Snodgrass (6-3, 217, Jr.), York

TE Grant Matthies (6-2, 245, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

OL Ryan Bena (6-4, 265, Jr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

OL Hunter Hays (6-3, 285, Sr.), McCook

OL Kyle Hruby (6-0, 250, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

OL Noah Meneses (6-1, 250, Sr), Plattsmouth

OL Bronson Titus (5-11, 255, Sr.), Holdrege

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryson Williams, Lincoln Southeast

The senior defensive lineman is one of the most highly touted recruits in the state, and he played like it. A Wisconsin commit, Williams fought double and triple teams to log 77 tackles and three quarterback sacks, while also rushing for four short-yardage touchdowns.

First Team

DL Lee Herrington (6-2, 290, Sr.), Kearney

DL Garrett Nelson (6-3, 250, Jr.), Scottsbluff

DL Bryce Stai (6-4, 250, Sr.), Norris (Firth)

DL Bryson Williams (6-2, 290, Sr.), Lincoln Southeast

LB Nick Henrich (6-4, 210, Jr.), Burke (Omaha)

LB Cameron Jurgens (6-3, 240, Sr.), Beatrice

LB Simon Otte (6-1, 185, Sr.), York

DB Brady Danielson (6-3, 195, Jr.), York

DB Cantrel Mumphrey (5-7, 175, Sr.), Omaha North

DB Vernon Johnson (5-10, 160, Sr.), Omaha North

DB Isaiah Stalbird (6-0, 196, Sr.), Kearney

Second Team

DL Morgan Bartman (6-6, 250, Jr.), Gretna

DL Caleb Cast (6-3, 220, Jr.), Centennial (Utica)

DL Colton Feist (6-3, 230, Sr.), Yutan

DL Jessie Sullivan (6-5, 255, Sr.), Boone Central/Newman Grove (Albion)

LB Jake Archer (6-1, 205, Sr.), Skutt Catholic (Omaha)

LB AJ Johnson (6-0, 200, Sr.), Millard West (Omaha)

LB Syriuz Pittman (6-0, 205, Sr.), Omaha North

DB Tyler Cast (6-2, 175, Sr.), York

DB Ti’jaih Davis (6-1, 180, Sr.), Boys Town

DB Logan Kreizel (6-3, 205, Sr.), Lincoln Lutheran

DB Marcus Vaughn-Jones (6-3, 185, Sr.), Creighton Prep (Omaha)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Austin Schultz (5-10, 180, Sr.), Norris (Firth)