2017 ALL-USA New Jersey Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Jersey Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jim DeSarno, Westfield

DeSarno lost much of his 2016 championship team to graduation, but still guided the Blue Devils to their third consecutive North Jersey Section 2, Group 5 championship, beating rival Bridgewater-Raritan, 20-7, in the final. The 12-year head coach has led Westfield to 37 straight victories.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Shorter, South Brunswick (Monmouth Junction)

The explosive Penn State recruit sparked the Vikings to an 11-1 record and the Central Jersey Group 5 championship. An Under Armour All-American, Shorter hauled in 43 passes for 608 yards and eight touchdowns, ran for 334 yards and five TDs on 37 carries while also throwing a touchdown pass and returning an interception for a score.

First Team

QB Ashante Worthy (5-9, 195, Sr.), Freehold Borough

RB Naim Mayfield (5-10, 185, Sr.), Manalapan

RB Aidan Borguet (5-9, 190, Jr.), Delsea (Franklinville)

WR Justin Shorter (6-4, 215, Sr.), South Brunswick (Monmouth Junction)

WR Ronnie Hickman (6-1, 200, Jr.), DePaul (Ramsey)

TE Matt Alaimo (6-5, 230, Sr.), St. Joseph (Montvale)

OL John Olmstead (6-6, 300, Jr.), St. Joseph (Metuchen)

OL Marcus Crowell (6-5, 280, Sr.), Montclair

OL Khris Banks (6-1, 290, Sr.), DePaul (Wayne)

OL Tyler Friday (6-3, 265, Sr.), Don Bosco (Ramsey)

OL Bryan Felter (6-3, 285, So.), Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

Second Team

QB Devin Leary (6-2, 195, Sr.), Timber Creek (Erial)

RB Iverson Clement (5-11, 195, Sr.), Rancocas Valley (Mt. Holly)

RB Jimmy Browne (5-10, 185, Sr.), Burlington City (Burlington)

WR Tyreke Brown (6-1, 220, Jr.), Penns Grove (Carneys Point)

WR Jasiah Provillon (6-1, 185, Sr.), Irvington

TE Brandon Myers (6-2, 225, Sr.), Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater)

OL Antonio Mercado (6-1, 240, Sr.), Woodrow Wilson (Camden)

OL Trevor Radosevich (6-3, 270, Sr.), Manalapan

OL Daniel Dawkins (6-3, 295, Sr.), Peddie (Highstown)

OL Wisdom Quarshie (6-3, 305, Jr.), St. Joseph (Hammonton)

OL Justin Johnson (6-3, 255, Sr.), Rumson-Fair Haven (Rumson)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Vin DePalma, DePaul (Wayne)

The Boston College-bound linebacker was the linchpin of a swarming defense that led the Spartans to a 7-3 victory over St. Joseph (Montvale) in the Non-public, Group 3 championship game. DePalma recorded 119 tackles (17 for loss) with six sacks and three forced fumbles.

First Team

DL Javontae Jean-Baptiste (6-5, 215, Sr.), Bergen Catholic (Oradel)

DL Jayson Ademilola (6-3, 285, Sr.), St. Peter’s (Jersey City)

DL Jake Krellin (6-1, 215, Sr.), Middletown South

DL Howard Cross (6-2, 240, Jr.), St. Joseph (Montvale)

LB Vin DePalma (6-1, 225, Sr.), DePaul (Wayne)

LB Willie Matthews (6-0, 190, Jr.), Montclair

LB Nick DeNucci (6-1, 225, Sr.), Pope John XXIII (Sparta)

DB Jordan Morrison (6-1, 190, Sr.), Steinert (Trenton)

DB Kevin Brennan (6-0, 205, Sr.), Don Bosco (Ramsey)

DB Isaih Pacheco (5-11, 190, Sr.), Vineland

DB Shayne Simon (6-3, 215, Sr.), St. Peter’s (Jersey City)

Second Team

DL Antonio Alfano (6-5, 280, Jr.), Rahway

DL Jake Vall-Llobera (6-3, 225, Sr.), Westfield

DL Justin Ademilola (6-3, 245, Sr.), St. Peter’s (Jersey City)

DL Jordan Morris (6-2, 295, Sr.), Hun (Princeton)

LB Marcus Hillman (5-11, 185, Sr.), Camden Catholic (Cherry Hill)

LB Johnny Buchanan (6-0, 230, Sr.), St. John Vianney (Holmdel)

LB Chike Nwankwo (6-2, 225, Sr.), Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater)

DB Jordan Morant (6-4, 195, So.), Bergen Catholic (Oradel)

DB Zyheir Jones (6-2, 200, Sr.), Lakewood

DB Josh Henderson (6-0, 200, Jr.), Hun (Princeton)

DB David Orduson (5-10, 170, Sr.), Shabazz (Newark)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Valentino Ambrosio (5-8, 150, Sr.), Cranford