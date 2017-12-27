2017 ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad Adcox, Manzano (Albuquerque)

Adcox helped secure the first state championship in school history, leading his team to a perfect 13-0 season. The memorable year culminated in a dramatic 14-7 win over La Cueva in the Class 6A state title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordan Byrd, Manzano (Albuquerque)

Byrd was magnificent in leading the Monarchs to the Class 6A state championship. A San Diego St. commit, he passed for 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,235 yards and 21 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Jordan Byrd (5-10, 165, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

RB Diego Casillas (6-1, 200, Jr.), Belen

RB Isaac Torres (5-10, 175, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

WR Brandon Baeza (5-7, 165, Sr.), Las Cruces

WR Alec Finney (5-11, 165, Sr.), Hobbs

TE Nathanual Tarbox (6-1, 205, Sr.), Raton

OL Devon Gonzales (6-3, 275, Sr.), West Mesa (Albuquerque)

OL Cannin Prieto (6-2, 260, Sr.), Hobbs

OL Evan Tafoya-Vallo (6-3, 280, Sr.), Rio Rancho

OL Michael Taylor (6-2, 280, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

OL Cassius Trujillo (6-2, 280, Sr.), West Las Vegas

Second Team

QB Gavin Hardison (6-3, 190, Sr.), Hobbs

RB Xavier Ivey-Saud (6-1, 185, Jr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

RB Angel Ramirez (6-0, 187, Sr.), Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque)

WR Jacob Brown (6-5, 205, Sr.), Farmington

WR Reece Wilkinson (5-8, 165, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

TE Santiago Cortez (5-11, 180, Sr.), Taos

OL Victor Bolanos (6-2, 300, Sr.), Roswell

OL Travis Hacker (6-4, 276, Sr.), Eunice

OL Beau Kelley (5-8, 212, Sr.), Artesia

OL Greg Romero (5-9, 240, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

OL Hunter St. John (6-3, 208, Sr.), Clovis

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rowdy Robinson, Belen

The senior linebacker was largely responsible for Belen reaching the Class 5A state final this year. Robinson recorded 109 tackles (61 solo), 33.5 tackles for loss, and a staggering 27 sacks for the 12-1 Eagles.

First Team

DL Keshawn Banks (6-4, 250, Sr.), Rio Rancho

DL Darian Duran (5-9, 205, Sr.), Robertson (Las Vegas)

DL Dylan Garay (6-3, 200, Sr.), Hatch Valley (Hatch)

DL Julian Royal (6-1, 230, Sr.), Hobbs

LB Cameron Herrera (5-10, 185, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

LB Miguel Martinez (5-11, 205, Sr.), Artesia

LB Rowdy Robinson (5-8, 185, Sr.), Belen

DB Arjay Ortiz (6-2, 160, Sr.), Robertson (Las Vegas)

DB Cameron Santa Cruz (5-11, 163, Jr.), Eunice

DB Brandon Vidal (6-3, 170, Sr.), Miyamura (Gallup)

DB Monroe Young (6-1, 182, Sr.), Onate (Las Cruces)

Second Team

DL Blaine Gallegos (6-5, 215, Jr.), Rio Rancho

DL Deveyion Jackson (6-0, 240, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)

DL Ryan McClain (6-3, 220, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

DL Clay Bob Stearns (5-10, 183, Sr.), Capitan

LB Price Bowen (5-9, 170, Sr.), Capitan

LB Colin Flood (6-1, 197, Jr.), Artesia

LB Jake Reed (5-6, 165, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)

DB Kameron Baca (5-10, 140, Sr.), Belen

DB Hunter Cardiff (6-0, 160, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)

DB Robert Roller (5-10, 155, Sr.), Ruidoso

DB Denver Williams (5-10, 180, Sr.), Artesia

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Pit Kramer (6-0, 140, Sr.), Eunice