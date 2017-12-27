2017 ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New Mexico Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad Adcox, Manzano (Albuquerque)
Adcox helped secure the first state championship in school history, leading his team to a perfect 13-0 season. The memorable year culminated in a dramatic 14-7 win over La Cueva in the Class 6A state title game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordan Byrd, Manzano (Albuquerque)
Byrd was magnificent in leading the Monarchs to the Class 6A state championship. A San Diego St. commit, he passed for 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,235 yards and 21 touchdowns.
First Team
QB Jordan Byrd (5-10, 165, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)
RB Diego Casillas (6-1, 200, Jr.), Belen
RB Isaac Torres (5-10, 175, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
WR Brandon Baeza (5-7, 165, Sr.), Las Cruces
WR Alec Finney (5-11, 165, Sr.), Hobbs
TE Nathanual Tarbox (6-1, 205, Sr.), Raton
OL Devon Gonzales (6-3, 275, Sr.), West Mesa (Albuquerque)
OL Cannin Prieto (6-2, 260, Sr.), Hobbs
OL Evan Tafoya-Vallo (6-3, 280, Sr.), Rio Rancho
OL Michael Taylor (6-2, 280, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
OL Cassius Trujillo (6-2, 280, Sr.), West Las Vegas
Second Team
QB Gavin Hardison (6-3, 190, Sr.), Hobbs
RB Xavier Ivey-Saud (6-1, 185, Jr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)
RB Angel Ramirez (6-0, 187, Sr.), Atrisco Heritage (Albuquerque)
WR Jacob Brown (6-5, 205, Sr.), Farmington
WR Reece Wilkinson (5-8, 165, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
TE Santiago Cortez (5-11, 180, Sr.), Taos
OL Victor Bolanos (6-2, 300, Sr.), Roswell
OL Travis Hacker (6-4, 276, Sr.), Eunice
OL Beau Kelley (5-8, 212, Sr.), Artesia
OL Greg Romero (5-9, 240, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)
OL Hunter St. John (6-3, 208, Sr.), Clovis
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rowdy Robinson, Belen
The senior linebacker was largely responsible for Belen reaching the Class 5A state final this year. Robinson recorded 109 tackles (61 solo), 33.5 tackles for loss, and a staggering 27 sacks for the 12-1 Eagles.
First Team
DL Keshawn Banks (6-4, 250, Sr.), Rio Rancho
DL Darian Duran (5-9, 205, Sr.), Robertson (Las Vegas)
DL Dylan Garay (6-3, 200, Sr.), Hatch Valley (Hatch)
DL Julian Royal (6-1, 230, Sr.), Hobbs
LB Cameron Herrera (5-10, 185, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)
LB Miguel Martinez (5-11, 205, Sr.), Artesia
LB Rowdy Robinson (5-8, 185, Sr.), Belen
DB Arjay Ortiz (6-2, 160, Sr.), Robertson (Las Vegas)
DB Cameron Santa Cruz (5-11, 163, Jr.), Eunice
DB Brandon Vidal (6-3, 170, Sr.), Miyamura (Gallup)
DB Monroe Young (6-1, 182, Sr.), Onate (Las Cruces)
Second Team
DL Blaine Gallegos (6-5, 215, Jr.), Rio Rancho
DL Deveyion Jackson (6-0, 240, Sr.), Manzano (Albuquerque)
DL Ryan McClain (6-3, 220, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
DL Clay Bob Stearns (5-10, 183, Sr.), Capitan
LB Price Bowen (5-9, 170, Sr.), Capitan
LB Colin Flood (6-1, 197, Jr.), Artesia
LB Jake Reed (5-6, 165, Sr.), Cleveland (Rio Rancho)
DB Kameron Baca (5-10, 140, Sr.), Belen
DB Hunter Cardiff (6-0, 160, Sr.), La Cueva (Albuquerque)
DB Robert Roller (5-10, 155, Sr.), Ruidoso
DB Denver Williams (5-10, 180, Sr.), Artesia
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Pit Kramer (6-0, 140, Sr.), Eunice