2017 ALL-USA New York Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Vastola, West Seneca West
Vastola led the surprising Indians, who hadn’t qualified for the sectional playoffs in a dozen years, to a season of firsts. West Seneca West won its first sectional, regional and state championships, capping a perfect 13-0 season with a 14-6 win over Yorktown in the Class A state final.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst
The Ohio State-bound tight end excelled in every phase of the game for the unbeaten Long Island champions. Ruckert caught 61 passes for 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also kicking six field goals and recording 61 tackles on defense.
First Team
QB Matthew Valecce (6-5, 210, Sr.), Fordham Prep (Bronx)
RB Dylan Laube (5-11, 185, Sr.), Westhampton Beach
RB Joey Ward (5-9, 190, Sr.), Troy
WR Lucas Nunez (5-8, 170, Sr.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)
WR Amad Anderson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)
TE Jeremy Ruckert (6-6, 240, Sr.), Lindenhurst
OL Matthew Jones (6-4, 300, Sr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)
OL Dan Fedor (6-7, 280, Sr.), Elmira
OL Michael Scibelli (6-3, 300, Sr.), Oceanside
OL Liam Maloney (6-8, 275, Sr.), Holy Trinity (Troy)
OL A.J. DeSantis (6-4, 285, Jr.), Maine-Endwell (Endwell)
Second Team
QB Patrick Hackler (6-0, 180, Jr.), Skaneateles
RB Jeremiah Allen (5-8, 190, Jr.), Chenango Forks (Binghamton)
RB Brett Makar (6-1, 185, Sr.), Yorktown (Yorktown Heights)
WR Sean Ryan (6-3, 185, Sr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)
WR Paul Woods (6-1, 165, Sr.), Canisius (Buffalo)
TE Gabe Horan (6-6, 260, Sr.), Baldwinsville
OL Isaiah Ortiz (6-3, 275, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)
OL Qadir White (6-8, 305, Sr.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)
OL Nick Gargiulo (6-5, 275, Sr.), Somers (Lincolndale)
OL Dan Carroll (6-3, 240, Sr.), Sachem East (Farmingville)
OL Kyle Schreader (6-2, 270, Sr.), Starpoint (Lockport)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trill Williams, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)
The big-play defensive back was a key factor in the Crusaders’ run to a Catholic School state championship. Williams, a Syracuse commit, forced five fumbles, grabbed five interceptions, made 46 tackles, and scored 13 total touchdowns in a variety (rushing, receiving, punt return, interception return) of ways.
First Team
DL Jeremiah Sanders (6-2, 285, Sr.), South Park (Buffalo)
DL Dakar Edwards (6-2, 225, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)
DL Matthew Thomas (6-3, 245, Sr.), Midwood (Brooklyn)
DL Jemelle Jones (6-2, 205, Jr.), Williamsville South
LB Joe Andreessen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Lancaster
LB Kevin Gray (6-3, 220, Jr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)
LB Rayyan Buell (6-2, 250, Jr.), Hornell
DB Elijah Jones (6-3, 170, Sr.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)
DB Trill Williams (6-2, 190, Sr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)
DB Joe Casale (6-2, 175, Sr.), Troy
DB Myles Taylor (6-0, 180, Sr.), New Rochelle
Second Team
DL Douglas Simmons (6-0, 205, Jr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)
DL Tim Driscoll (6-6, 215, Sr.), Pleasantville
DL Nick Julian (6-1, 210, Sr.), St. Joseph’s (Buffalo)
DL Nate Genevick (6-4, 245, Sr.), Cambridge
LB Dan Wilson (6-2, 190, Jr.), Kellenberg (Uniondale)
LB Cole Esposito (6-0, 200, Jr.), Kennedy Catholic (Somers)
LB John Kelly (6-3, 215, Sr.), Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island)
DB Jared Petrichick (6-2, 205, Sr.), Pittsford
DB Rashad Law (5-11, 175, Jr.), Maryvale (Cheektowaga)
DB Will Longing (6-0, 170, Sr.), Clarkstown South (West Nyack)
DB Joe Shifflett (5-11, 180, Sr.), Williamsville East (East Amherst)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Anthony Pecorella (6-2, 185, Jr.), Chaminade (Mineola)