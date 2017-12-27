2017 ALL-USA New York Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA New York Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike Vastola, West Seneca West

Vastola led the surprising Indians, who hadn’t qualified for the sectional playoffs in a dozen years, to a season of firsts. West Seneca West won its first sectional, regional and state championships, capping a perfect 13-0 season with a 14-6 win over Yorktown in the Class A state final.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst

The Ohio State-bound tight end excelled in every phase of the game for the unbeaten Long Island champions. Ruckert caught 61 passes for 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also kicking six field goals and recording 61 tackles on defense.

First Team

QB Matthew Valecce (6-5, 210, Sr.), Fordham Prep (Bronx)

RB Dylan Laube (5-11, 185, Sr.), Westhampton Beach

RB Joey Ward (5-9, 190, Sr.), Troy

WR Lucas Nunez (5-8, 170, Sr.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)

WR Amad Anderson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

TE Jeremy Ruckert (6-6, 240, Sr.), Lindenhurst

OL Matthew Jones (6-4, 300, Sr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

OL Dan Fedor (6-7, 280, Sr.), Elmira

OL Michael Scibelli (6-3, 300, Sr.), Oceanside

OL Liam Maloney (6-8, 275, Sr.), Holy Trinity (Troy)

OL A.J. DeSantis (6-4, 285, Jr.), Maine-Endwell (Endwell)

Second Team

QB Patrick Hackler (6-0, 180, Jr.), Skaneateles

RB Jeremiah Allen (5-8, 190, Jr.), Chenango Forks (Binghamton)

RB Brett Makar (6-1, 185, Sr.), Yorktown (Yorktown Heights)

WR Sean Ryan (6-3, 185, Sr.), Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn)

WR Paul Woods (6-1, 165, Sr.), Canisius (Buffalo)

TE Gabe Horan (6-6, 260, Sr.), Baldwinsville

OL Isaiah Ortiz (6-3, 275, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

OL Qadir White (6-8, 305, Sr.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)

OL Nick Gargiulo (6-5, 275, Sr.), Somers (Lincolndale)

OL Dan Carroll (6-3, 240, Sr.), Sachem East (Farmingville)

OL Kyle Schreader (6-2, 270, Sr.), Starpoint (Lockport)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trill Williams, Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)

The big-play defensive back was a key factor in the Crusaders’ run to a Catholic School state championship. Williams, a Syracuse commit, forced five fumbles, grabbed five interceptions, made 46 tackles, and scored 13 total touchdowns in a variety (rushing, receiving, punt return, interception return) of ways.

First Team

DL Jeremiah Sanders (6-2, 285, Sr.), South Park (Buffalo)

DL Dakar Edwards (6-2, 225, Sr.), Curtis (Staten Island)

DL Matthew Thomas (6-3, 245, Sr.), Midwood (Brooklyn)

DL Jemelle Jones (6-2, 205, Jr.), Williamsville South

LB Joe Andreessen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Lancaster

LB Kevin Gray (6-3, 220, Jr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)

LB Rayyan Buell (6-2, 250, Jr.), Hornell

DB Elijah Jones (6-3, 170, Sr.), Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)

DB Trill Williams (6-2, 190, Sr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)

DB Joe Casale (6-2, 175, Sr.), Troy

DB Myles Taylor (6-0, 180, Sr.), New Rochelle

Second Team

DL Douglas Simmons (6-0, 205, Jr.), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains)

DL Tim Driscoll (6-6, 215, Sr.), Pleasantville

DL Nick Julian (6-1, 210, Sr.), St. Joseph’s (Buffalo)

DL Nate Genevick (6-4, 245, Sr.), Cambridge

LB Dan Wilson (6-2, 190, Jr.), Kellenberg (Uniondale)

LB Cole Esposito (6-0, 200, Jr.), Kennedy Catholic (Somers)

LB John Kelly (6-3, 215, Sr.), Monsignor Farrell (Staten Island)

DB Jared Petrichick (6-2, 205, Sr.), Pittsford

DB Rashad Law (5-11, 175, Jr.), Maryvale (Cheektowaga)

DB Will Longing (6-0, 170, Sr.), Clarkstown South (West Nyack)

DB Joe Shifflett (5-11, 180, Sr.), Williamsville East (East Amherst)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Anthony Pecorella (6-2, 185, Jr.), Chaminade (Mineola)