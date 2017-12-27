2017 ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Sam Greiner, Harding (Charlotte)

The third-year head coach led the Rams to a remarkable turnaround. Harding hadn’t had a winning season in a decade—going 1-10 two years ago—but Greiner’s team completed a 14-1 campaign with a Class 4A state championship, the school’s first title since 1953.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zamir White, Scotland County (Laurinburg)

The nation’s premier home run threat, White averaged a dazzling 14.1 yards per carry, picking up 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns on 148 attempts, before suffering a season-ending injury. The Georgia commit was named a U.S. Army All-American.

First Team

QB Holton Ahlers (6-4, 235, Sr.), D.H. Conley (Greenville)

RB Quavaris Crouch (6-2, 230, Jr.), Harding (Charlotte)

RB Zamir White (6-1, 210, Sr.), Scotland County (Laurinburg)

WR Jordyn Adams (6-2, 180, Sr.), Green Hope (Cary)

WR Devin Carter (6-4, 205, Sr.), Clayton

TE Trey Ross (6-3, 230, Sr.), Randleman

OL Jovaughn Gwyn (6-3, 290, Sr.), Harding (Charlotte)

OL Mike Edwards (6-6, 285, Sr.), South View (Hope Mills)

OL Gabriel Gonzalez (6-5, 280, Sr.), Eastern Alamance (Mebane)

OL Jacob Monk (6-4, 290, Jr.), Corinth Holders (Wendell)

OL Avery Jones (6-4, 275, Sr.), Havelock

Second Team

QB Brady Pope (6-3, 185, Sr.), South Iredell (Statesville)

RB Devon Lawrence (5-11, 195, Sr.), Wake Forest

RB Ricky Person (6-1, 205, Sr.), Heritage (Wake Forest)

WR C.J. Johnson (6-2, 200, Jr.), D.H. Conley (Greenville)

WR Dyami Brown (6-2, 180, Sr.), West Mecklenburg (Charlotte)

TE Blake Whiteheart (6-4, 235, Sr.), Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem)

OL Tyler Smith (6-7, 305, Sr.), Scotland County (Laurinburg)

OL Jacob Setterlind (6-7, 250, Sr.), A.C. Reynolds (Asheville)

OL Donovan Noel (6-4, 260, Sr.), Millbrook (Raleigh)

OL Peyton Winstead (6-3, 290, Sr.), Leesville Road (Raleigh)

OL Caleb Strait (6-3, 270, Sr.), East Bladen (Elizabethtown)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KJ Henry, West Forsyth (Clemmons)

The Clemson-bound Under Armour All-American terrorized quarterbacks all season for the 11-1 Class 4AA quarterfinalists. Henry made 64 tackles (24 of them for loss), including 12 sacks, while also tipping 14 passes and blocking a pair of punts.

First Team

DL Jordan Davis (6-6, 330, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

DL Traveon Freshwater (6-3, 210, Jr.), Northeastern (Elizabeth City)

DL Rick Sandidge (6-5, 275, Sr.), Concord

DL K.J. Henry (6-6, 245, Sr.), West Forsyth (Clemmons)

LB Dax Hollifield (6-2, 230, Sr.), Shelby

LB Drake Thomas (6-1, 220, Jr.), Heritage (Wake Forest)

LB Payton Wilson (6-4, 225, Sr.), Orange (Hillsborough)

DB Miles Simon (6-1, 190, Sr.), Hibriten (Lenoir)

DB D.J. Crossen (6-2, 185, Sr.), Dudley (Greensboro)

DB John Jiles (6-3, 215, Sr.), Wake Forest

DB JR Walker (6-1, 200, Jr.), Northeastern (Elizabeth City)

Second Team

DL CJ Johnson (6-3, 305, Sr.), Mallard Creek (Charlotte)

DL Jacolbe Cowan (6-5, 255, So.), Providence Day (Charlotte)

DL Alim McNeill (6-2, 275, Sr.), Sanderson (Raleigh)

DL Savion Jackson (6-2, 250, Jr.), Clayton

LB Jerome Bass (6-1, 240, Sr.), Red Springs

LB Chase Foley (6-0, 190, Sr.), Charlotte Catholic

LB Alan Tisdale (6-4, 215, Sr.), Page (Greensboro)

DB Javonte Williams (5-10, 210, Sr.), Wallace-Rose Hill (Teachey)

DB Javon Terry (6-2, 190, Sr.), Wake Forest

DB Malik Dunlap (6-4, 200, Sr.), Harding (Charlotte)

DB Tyus Fields (5-11, 175, Jr.), Hough (Cornelius)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Chris Dunn (5-9, 165, Sr.), North Davidson (Lexington)