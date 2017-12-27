2017 ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jay Gibson, West Fargo
Gibson guided the Packers (12-0) to a dominant perfect season and their first Class 3A championship in 14 years. West Fargo played only one game that was decided by less than 16 points, outscoring foes by an average of 30.4 points.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Andy Gravdahl, West Fargo
The Class 3A Senior Athlete of the Year and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year used his arm and his legs to lead the Packers to a state title. Gravdahl completed 153 of 247 passes for 2,265 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 640 yards (127 in the state final) and 10 TDs.
First Team
QB Andy Gravdahl (5-11, 175, Sr.), West Fargo
RB Jalen Sprecher (5-9, 170, Sr.), Bismarck
RB Clayton Grueneich (6-0, 195, Sr.), Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm
WR Joe Pistorious (6-3, 160, Sr.), West Fargo
WR Peyton Lamoureux (6-0, 165, Sr.), Minot
TE Jake Kava (6-3, 220, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
OL Logan Krueger (6-4, 255, Sr.), Minot
OL Charlie Moffett (5-11, 210, Sr.), Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
OL Jake Kubas (6-4, 250, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)
OL Jake Kostecke (5-10, 225, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)
OL Zach Strombeck (6-2, 270, Sr.), Bismarck
Second Team
QB Jakob Olson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
RB Grant Skager (5-9, 160, Sr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley
RB Jason Gaulrapp (5-11, 205, Sr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)
WR Luke Kambeitz (5-9, 160, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
WR Anfernee Economy (6-0, 160, Sr.), Langdon/Munich/Edmore
TE Lofton Klabunde (6-2, 195, Sr.), Minot
OL Joe Kava (6-0, 225, So.), Shanley (Fargo)
OL Bennett Beehler (5-11, 245, Sr.), Bismarck
OL Jamie Froysland (6-5, 295, Sr.), Fargo South
OL Jack Camrud (6-4, 210, Sr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley
OL Chris Sowitch (6-3, 280, Sr.), Bishop Ryan (Minot)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Victor Isaak, Fargo South
A University of North Dakota commit, the hard-hitting linebacker was the top tackler in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Isaak finished with 146 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and two interceptions, while also contributing 799 rushing yards and 11 offensive touchdowns.
First Team
DL Dylan Evans (6-4, 240, Sr.), Williston
DL Bartholomew Ogbu (6-6, 215, Sr.), Shiloh Christian (Bismarck)
DL Jadyn Ewing (6-4, 230, Sr.), Watford City
DL Evan Henke (6-1, 225, Jr.), New Salem/Glen Ullin
LB Victor Isaak (6-1, 210, Sr.), Fargo South
LB Ben Hoggarth (5-10, 195, Sr.), Oak Grove (Fargo)
LB Hunter Danelson (6-0, 185, Jr.), Minot
DB Chandler Ibach (6-2, 175, Sr.), Fargo North
DB Jake Faircloth (5-10, 175, Sr.), West Fargo
DB Hunter Sand (6-3, 195, Sr.), Nelson County (Lakota)
DB Noah Sickler (6-1, 180, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)
Second Team
DL Tanner Thorsness (6-5, 225, Jr.), Century (Bismarck)
DL Trajan Jangula (6-3, 215, Sr.), Bismarck
DL Eli Gulland (6-1, 225, Sr.), West Fargo
DL Joseph Richter (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
LB Mason Spies (5-6, 165, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
LB Levi Rockey (6-0, 210, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)
LB Trevis LaRocque (5-11, 185, Sr.), Turtle Mountain (Belcourt)
DB Jacob Delvo (5-10, 165, Sr.), Langdon/Munich/Edmore
DB Cole Gendreau (5-11, 165, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)
DB Luke Foertsch (6-3, 170, Sr.), Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
DB Haley Bucholz (6-2, 170, Jr.), Shanley (Fargo)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Austin Wolf (6-4, 170, Sr.), Legacy (Bismarck)