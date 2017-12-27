2017 ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA North Dakota Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jay Gibson, West Fargo

Gibson guided the Packers (12-0) to a dominant perfect season and their first Class 3A championship in 14 years. West Fargo played only one game that was decided by less than 16 points, outscoring foes by an average of 30.4 points.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Andy Gravdahl, West Fargo

The Class 3A Senior Athlete of the Year and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year used his arm and his legs to lead the Packers to a state title. Gravdahl completed 153 of 247 passes for 2,265 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 640 yards (127 in the state final) and 10 TDs.

First Team

QB Andy Gravdahl (5-11, 175, Sr.), West Fargo

RB Jalen Sprecher (5-9, 170, Sr.), Bismarck

RB Clayton Grueneich (6-0, 195, Sr.), Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm

WR Joe Pistorious (6-3, 160, Sr.), West Fargo

WR Peyton Lamoureux (6-0, 165, Sr.), Minot

TE Jake Kava (6-3, 220, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)

OL Logan Krueger (6-4, 255, Sr.), Minot

OL Charlie Moffett (5-11, 210, Sr.), Wyndmere/Lidgerwood

OL Jake Kubas (6-4, 250, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)

OL Jake Kostecke (5-10, 225, Sr.), Shanley (Fargo)

OL Zach Strombeck (6-2, 270, Sr.), Bismarck

Second Team

QB Jakob Olson (5-11, 175, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

RB Grant Skager (5-9, 160, Sr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley

RB Jason Gaulrapp (5-11, 205, Sr.), Sheyenne (West Fargo)

WR Luke Kambeitz (5-9, 160, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

WR Anfernee Economy (6-0, 160, Sr.), Langdon/Munich/Edmore

TE Lofton Klabunde (6-2, 195, Sr.), Minot

OL Joe Kava (6-0, 225, So.), Shanley (Fargo)

OL Bennett Beehler (5-11, 245, Sr.), Bismarck

OL Jamie Froysland (6-5, 295, Sr.), Fargo South

OL Jack Camrud (6-4, 210, Sr.), Hillsboro/Central Valley

OL Chris Sowitch (6-3, 280, Sr.), Bishop Ryan (Minot)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Victor Isaak, Fargo South

A University of North Dakota commit, the hard-hitting linebacker was the top tackler in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Isaak finished with 146 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and two interceptions, while also contributing 799 rushing yards and 11 offensive touchdowns.

First Team

DL Dylan Evans (6-4, 240, Sr.), Williston

DL Bartholomew Ogbu (6-6, 215, Sr.), Shiloh Christian (Bismarck)

DL Jadyn Ewing (6-4, 230, Sr.), Watford City

DL Evan Henke (6-1, 225, Jr.), New Salem/Glen Ullin

LB Victor Isaak (6-1, 210, Sr.), Fargo South

LB Ben Hoggarth (5-10, 195, Sr.), Oak Grove (Fargo)

LB Hunter Danelson (6-0, 185, Jr.), Minot

DB Chandler Ibach (6-2, 175, Sr.), Fargo North

DB Jake Faircloth (5-10, 175, Sr.), West Fargo

DB Hunter Sand (6-3, 195, Sr.), Nelson County (Lakota)

DB Noah Sickler (6-1, 180, Sr.), Trinity (Dickinson)

Second Team

DL Tanner Thorsness (6-5, 225, Jr.), Century (Bismarck)

DL Trajan Jangula (6-3, 215, Sr.), Bismarck

DL Eli Gulland (6-1, 225, Sr.), West Fargo

DL Joseph Richter (6-3, 230, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

LB Mason Spies (5-6, 165, Jr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

LB Levi Rockey (6-0, 210, Sr.), Century (Bismarck)

LB Trevis LaRocque (5-11, 185, Sr.), Turtle Mountain (Belcourt)

DB Jacob Delvo (5-10, 165, Sr.), Langdon/Munich/Edmore

DB Cole Gendreau (5-11, 165, Sr.), St. Mary’s (Bismarck)

DB Luke Foertsch (6-3, 170, Sr.), Wyndmere/Lidgerwood

DB Haley Bucholz (6-2, 170, Jr.), Shanley (Fargo)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Austin Wolf (6-4, 170, Sr.), Legacy (Bismarck)