2017 ALL-USA Ohio Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Ohio Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jay Sharrett, Pickerington Central

As coach at the school for 28 years, Sharrett finally led the Tigers to their elusive first state championship. Pickerington Central capped its 14-1 season with a 56-28 thrashing of Mentor in the Division I state title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ra’veion Hargrove, Trotwood-Madison (Trotwood)

The senior running back led the Rams to a 15-0 record and the Division III state championship this past season, rushing for 2,264 yards and 30 touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 235 yards and four scores. The Division III co-Offensive Player of the Year concluded his prep football career with 7,367 rushing yards, seventh in state history.

First Team

QB Joey Baughman (6-1, 195, Sr.), Wadsworth

RB Ra’veion Hargrove (5-6, 171, Sr.), Trotwood-Madison (Trotwood)

RB Tavion Thomas (6-2, 225, Sr.), Dunbar (Dayton)

WR Joseph Scates (6-3, 175, Sr.), Dunbar (Dayton)

WR L’Christian “Blue” Smith (6-6, 205, Sr.), Wayne (Huber Heights)

TE Trenton Gillison (6-5, 220, Sr.), Pickerington Central

OL Jackson Carman (6-7, 345, Sr.), Fairfield

OL Zach Carpenter (6-5, 305, Jr.), Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)

OL Zeke Correll (6-4, 270, Jr.), Anderson (Cincinnati)

OL Ryan Jacoby (6-5, 310, Sr.), Mentor

OL John Dirksen (6-5, 300, Sr.), Marion Local (Maria Stein)

Second Team

QB Mark Waid (6-3, 215, Jr.), Girard

RB Isaiah Bowser (6-0, 210, Sr.), Sidney

RB Jamir Thomas (6-1, 210, Jr.), Washington (Massillon)

WR Tanner Holden (6-6, 180, Jr.), Wheelersburg

WR Jornell Manns (5-11, 187, Sr.), Mansfield

TE Josh Whyle (6-6, 215, Sr.), La Salle (Cincinnati)

OL Austin Beier (6-5, 285, Sr.), St. John’s Jesuit (Toledo)

OL Darian Kinnard (6-7, 336, Sr.), St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

OL Nolan Rumler (6-4, 290, Jr.), Archbishop Hoban (Akron)

OL Quintin Wilson (6-3, 290, Sr.), Turpin (Cincinnati)

OL Colin Woodside (6-5, 265, Sr.), Fairfield Union (Lancaster)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tyreke Smith, Cleveland Heights

This senior defensive lineman saved his best for last in his prep career. Among the top defensive recruits in the state, Smith made 70 tackles (23 for loss) to go with 11 sacks, while also catching four TDs as a tight end.

First Team

DL Zach Harrison (6-6, 240, Jr.), Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center)

DL Noah Potter (6-6, 240, Jr.), Mentor

DL Tyreke Smith (6-3, 260, Sr.), Cleveland Heights

DL Malik Vann (6-3, 270, Sr.), Fairfield

LB Dallas Gant (6-3, 225, Sr.), St. John’s Jesuit (Toledo)

LB Chase Kline (6-3, 220, Sr.), Chardon

LB Christopher Oats (6-4, 215, Sr.), Winton Woods (Cincinnati)

DB Michael Dowell (6-1, 190, Sr.), St. Edward (Lakewood)

DB Ja’don Furlow (6-2, 180, Sr.), Belmont (Dayton)

DB Xavier Henderson (6-0, 189, Sr.), Pickerington Central

DB Cade Stover (6-3, 215, Jr.), Lexington (Mansfield)

Second Team

DL Daeshon Martin (6-3, 240, Sr.), Archbishop Hoban (Akron)

DL Isaiah Mullens (6-5, 280, Sr.), Harvest Prep (Canal Winchester)

DL Devan Rogers (6-2, 285, Sr.), Sidney

DL Jacob Slade (6-4, 270, Sr.), Olentangy (Lewis Center)

LB Dan Bolden (6-1, 218, Sr.), Colerain (Cincinnati)

LB Josh Chandler (5-11, 215, Sr.), McKinley (Canton)

LB Ty Van Fossen (6-2, 205, Sr.), St. Francis DeSales (Columbus)

DB Dallas Fields (6-1, 215, Sr.), Central Catholic (Toledo)

DB Javon Hicks (6-2, 195, Sr.), Colerain (Cincinnati)

DB Tyler Potts (5-11, 177, Sr.), Pickerington North

DB Jeremiah Wood (6-1, 195, Sr.), Pickerington Central

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Chase Wilcox (5-11, 159, Sr.), Findlay