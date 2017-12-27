2017 ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oklahoma Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Blankenship, Owasso

A three-time state champion at Union who also coached at the University of Tulsa and won a title last year at Fayetteville (Ark.), Blankenship made history in his first year at Owasso. With a thrilling 21-14 win in the Class 6A-I state final over Union, it marked the program’s first state championship win since 1974.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Payton Scott, Charles Page (Sand Springs)

The senior running back rushed for 2,597 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, leading the Sandites to the Class 6A-II quarterfinals. In breaking the single-season rushing record in Class 6A, Scott averaged 31 rushing attempts and 236 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry, finishing his prep career with 5,826 yards and 71 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Will Kuehne (6-1, 170, Jr.), Owasso

RB Devonte Lee (5-10, 215, Sr.), John Marshall (Oklahoma City)

RB Payton Scott (5-5, 175, Sr.), Charles Page (Sand Springs)

WR CJ Moore (6-5, 175, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

WR Jacob Morris (5-10, 175, Sr.), Newcastle

TE James Palmer (6-3, 215, Sr.), Westmoore (Oklahoma City)

OL Hunter Anthony (6-7, 320, Sr.), Tuttle

OL Nigel Brannon (6-5, 333, Sr.), John Marshall (Oklahoma City)

OL Jacob Farrell (6-6, 280, Sr.), Sulphur

OL Andrew Raym (6-4, 275, So.), Broken Arrow

OL Brey Walker (6-7, 320, Sr.), Westmoore (Oklahoma City)

Second Team

QB Casey Thompson (6-1, 184, Sr.), Newcastle

RB Bryce Cabrera (5-9, 195, Sr.), Owasso

RB Miles Davis (5-10, 160, Jr.), Lawton

WR Drake Stoops (5-11, 175, Sr.), Norman North

WR DJ Wagoner (6-0, 175, Sr.), Jenks

TE Dalton May (6-2, 240, Sr.), Jones

OL Bryce Bray (6-5, 309, Sr.), Bixby

OL Davis Govrik (6-2, 260, Sr.), Bishop Kelley (Tulsa)

OL Morgan Moore (6-5, 280, Sr.), Midwest City

OL Josh Owens (6-4, 270, Sr.), Bixby

OL Cooper Smith (6-6, 320, Sr.), Putnam City West (Oklahoma City)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jason Taylor II, Carl Albert (Midwest City)

A two-way star, the senior safety led the Titans to the first undefeated season in school history, capping the 14-0 campaign with a 35-23 win over Bishop McGuinness in the Class 5A state final. An Oklahoma State commit, Taylor made 48 tackles and nine interceptions.

First Team

DL Israel Antwine (6-3, 286, Sr.), Millwood (Oklahoma City)

DL Jordan Kelley (6-3, 293, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DL Jalen Redmond (6-4, 233, Sr.), Midwest City

DL Ron Tatum III (6-5, 269, Sr.), Putnam City (Oklahoma City)

LB Danny Arebalo (6-2, 215, Sr.), Noble

LB Anthony Goodlow (6-5, 230, Sr.), Del City

LB Coby Tillman (6-0, 225, Sr.), Bixby

DB Patrick Fields (6-0, 190, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

DB Daxton Hill (6-1, 190, Jr.), Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)

DB Josh Proctor (6-2, 190, Sr.), Owasso

DB Jason Taylor II (6-1, 175, Sr.), Carl Albert (Midwest City)

Second Team

DL Courtre Alexander (6-5, 260, Sr.), Owasso

DL Mike Edwards (6-3, 230, Sr.), Muskogee

DL Vance Mullendore (6-3, 220, Jr.), Holland Hall (Tulsa)

DL Derrick Shaw (6-0, 260, Sr.), Broken Arrow

LB Rymond Green (6-1, 205, Sr.), Berryhill (Tulsa)

LB Braden Spicer (6-1, 220, Sr.), Union (Tulsa)

LB Grayson Wilson (6-1, 218, Sr.), Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City)

DB Wil Amos (6-2, 180, Sr.), Afton

DB Corbin Daniels (6-1, 170, Sr.), Holland Hall (Tulsa)

DB Nikia Jones (6-4, 210, Sr.), Wagoner

DB Rylan McQuarters (5-9, 180, Sr.), Booker T. Washington (Tulsa)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Sam Allee (6-2, 200, Sr.), Putnam City North (Oklahoma City)