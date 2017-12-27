2017 ALL-USA Oregon Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: David Faaeteete, Hermiston

In his third year at the helm, the former University of Oregon defensive lineman led the Bulldogs to the second state championship in school history. After going 4-6 in 2015 and 5-5 in 2016, Faaeteete’s Bulldogs rolled to an 11-2 season that culminated with a 38-35 triumph over Churchill in the Class 5A title game.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trey Lowe, Jesuit (Portland)

The senior running back rushed for 1,727 yards and 25 touchdowns on 135 carries and also caught 26 passes for 589 yards and 10 scores this past season, leading the Crusaders (10-2) to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. A Washington commit, Lowe also shined at safety, collecting five interceptions.

First Team

QB Mitch Modjeski (6-2, 195, Sr.), Clackamas

RB Trey Lowe (5-9, 185, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

RB Jonas Larson (6-0, 170, Jr.), Mountain View (Bend)

WR Braden Lenzy (6-0, 174, Sr.), Tigard (Portland)

WR Cole Turner (6-6, 193, Sr.), Clackamas

TE Patrick Herbert (6-5, 225, Jr.), Sheldon (Eugene)

OL Hudson Bishop (5-9, 217, Sr.), Clackamas

OL Brandon Ditty (5-10, 230, Sr.), South Medford

OL Dawson Jaramillo (6-5, 295, Sr.), Lake Oswego

OL Daniel Shenk (5-8, 180, Sr.), South Medford

OL Travis Spreen (6-4, 291, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

Second Team

QB Jake Dukart (6-2, 180, Sr.), Lake Oswego

RB Zakayas Dennis-Lee (5-11, 175, Jr.), Oregon City

RB Roy Williams (5-9, 170, Sr.), Corvallis

WR Chase Cota (6-4, 195, Sr.), South Medford

WR Qawi Ntsasa (5-10, 163, Sr.), West Linn

TE Keishon Dawkins (6-6, 240, Sr.), West Linn

OL Beau Blake (6-1, 275, Sr.), Hermiston

OL Rylee Ettinger (6-2, 200, Sr.), Mountain View (Bend)

OL Fernando Salazar (6-2, 285, Sr.), Wilsonville

OL Reed Sehorn-Hurst (5-11, 235, Sr.), Mountain View (Bend)

OL Bubba Wa’a (6-3, 283, Jr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Talanoa Hufanga, Crescent Valley (Corvallis)

Rated by most as the top prospect in the entire state, the senior safety/wide receiver played like it this fall. Hufanga made 44 tackles, seven for loss, with four interceptions, lifting the Raiders to a 9-2 record and a berth in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

First Team

DL Draco Bynum (6-5, 265, Sr.), Wilsonville

DL Kelsen Hennessy (6-5, 250, Jr.), Clackamas

DL Alex Hurlburt (6-3, 210, Jr.), West Salem

DL Laytan Tanuvasa (6-1, 280, Sr.), Tigard (Portland)

LB Malakai Salu (6-0, 242, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)

LB Isaiah Henderson-Brazie (6-2, 225, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)

LB Iosefa Polamalu (6-0, 235, Sr.), Sandy

DB Braelen Bettles (6-2, 188, Sr.), Clackamas

DB Teron Bradford (5-11, 170, Sr.), Oregon City

DB Talanoa Hufanga (6-1, 205, Sr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)

DB Dayshawn Neal (6-2, 180, Sr.), Hermiston

Second Team

DL Shawn Elliott (6-3, 255, Sr.), Lake Oswego

DL Justice Pagan (6-2, 215, Jr.), Clackamas

DL Teagan Quitoriano (6-5, 240, Sr.), Sprague (Salem)

DL Eli’jah Winston (6-3, 230, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)

LB Bryson Breeze (5-11, 185, Jr.), Lake Oswego

LB Beau Burnett (5-11, 175, Jr.), Churchill (Eugene)

LB Jaylin Parnell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Medford

DB Myles Green-Richards (5-11, 175, Sr.), Churchill (Eugene)

DB Reow Jackson (6-2, 192, Sr.), Marist (Eugene)

DB Raymond Woodie III (6-1, 185, Jr.), Sheldon (Eugene)

DB Jacob Woods (5-9, 170, Sr.), Cottage Grove

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jeffrey Nelson (6-3, 175, Jr.), Clackamas