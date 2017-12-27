2017 ALL-USA Oregon Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Oregon Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: David Faaeteete, Hermiston
In his third year at the helm, the former University of Oregon defensive lineman led the Bulldogs to the second state championship in school history. After going 4-6 in 2015 and 5-5 in 2016, Faaeteete’s Bulldogs rolled to an 11-2 season that culminated with a 38-35 triumph over Churchill in the Class 5A title game.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trey Lowe, Jesuit (Portland)
The senior running back rushed for 1,727 yards and 25 touchdowns on 135 carries and also caught 26 passes for 589 yards and 10 scores this past season, leading the Crusaders (10-2) to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. A Washington commit, Lowe also shined at safety, collecting five interceptions.
First Team
QB Mitch Modjeski (6-2, 195, Sr.), Clackamas
RB Trey Lowe (5-9, 185, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
RB Jonas Larson (6-0, 170, Jr.), Mountain View (Bend)
WR Braden Lenzy (6-0, 174, Sr.), Tigard (Portland)
WR Cole Turner (6-6, 193, Sr.), Clackamas
TE Patrick Herbert (6-5, 225, Jr.), Sheldon (Eugene)
OL Hudson Bishop (5-9, 217, Sr.), Clackamas
OL Brandon Ditty (5-10, 230, Sr.), South Medford
OL Dawson Jaramillo (6-5, 295, Sr.), Lake Oswego
OL Daniel Shenk (5-8, 180, Sr.), South Medford
OL Travis Spreen (6-4, 291, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
Second Team
QB Jake Dukart (6-2, 180, Sr.), Lake Oswego
RB Zakayas Dennis-Lee (5-11, 175, Jr.), Oregon City
RB Roy Williams (5-9, 170, Sr.), Corvallis
WR Chase Cota (6-4, 195, Sr.), South Medford
WR Qawi Ntsasa (5-10, 163, Sr.), West Linn
TE Keishon Dawkins (6-6, 240, Sr.), West Linn
OL Beau Blake (6-1, 275, Sr.), Hermiston
OL Rylee Ettinger (6-2, 200, Sr.), Mountain View (Bend)
OL Fernando Salazar (6-2, 285, Sr.), Wilsonville
OL Reed Sehorn-Hurst (5-11, 235, Sr.), Mountain View (Bend)
OL Bubba Wa’a (6-3, 283, Jr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Talanoa Hufanga, Crescent Valley (Corvallis)
Rated by most as the top prospect in the entire state, the senior safety/wide receiver played like it this fall. Hufanga made 44 tackles, seven for loss, with four interceptions, lifting the Raiders to a 9-2 record and a berth in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
First Team
DL Draco Bynum (6-5, 265, Sr.), Wilsonville
DL Kelsen Hennessy (6-5, 250, Jr.), Clackamas
DL Alex Hurlburt (6-3, 210, Jr.), West Salem
DL Laytan Tanuvasa (6-1, 280, Sr.), Tigard (Portland)
LB Malakai Salu (6-0, 242, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)
LB Isaiah Henderson-Brazie (6-2, 225, Sr.), Jesuit (Portland)
LB Iosefa Polamalu (6-0, 235, Sr.), Sandy
DB Braelen Bettles (6-2, 188, Sr.), Clackamas
DB Teron Bradford (5-11, 170, Sr.), Oregon City
DB Talanoa Hufanga (6-1, 205, Sr.), Crescent Valley (Corvallis)
DB Dayshawn Neal (6-2, 180, Sr.), Hermiston
Second Team
DL Shawn Elliott (6-3, 255, Sr.), Lake Oswego
DL Justice Pagan (6-2, 215, Jr.), Clackamas
DL Teagan Quitoriano (6-5, 240, Sr.), Sprague (Salem)
DL Eli’jah Winston (6-3, 230, Sr.), Central Catholic (Portland)
LB Bryson Breeze (5-11, 185, Jr.), Lake Oswego
LB Beau Burnett (5-11, 175, Jr.), Churchill (Eugene)
LB Jaylin Parnell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Medford
DB Myles Green-Richards (5-11, 175, Sr.), Churchill (Eugene)
DB Reow Jackson (6-2, 192, Sr.), Marist (Eugene)
DB Raymond Woodie III (6-1, 185, Jr.), Sheldon (Eugene)
DB Jacob Woods (5-9, 170, Sr.), Cottage Grove
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jeffrey Nelson (6-3, 175, Jr.), Clackamas