2017 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)
It would be hard to imagine Kasperowicz’s fourth season at the helm of the Rams going any better. Pine-Richland finished off a perfect 16-0 campaign with a 41-21 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in the Class 6A state final and the Rams’ leader was named a finalist for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honor.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)
In leading Pine-Richland to a 16-0 season that included WPIAL and state Class 6A championships, the senior quarterback was 245-for-337 for 3,969 yards (third-highest single-season total in WPIAL history) with 39 touchdowns. A Notre Dame commit, Jurkovec also rushed for 1,224 yards on 135 carries and scored 21 touchdowns, finishing his prep career with more than 11,000 yards of offense, despite missing much of his junior year.
First Team
QB Phil Jurkovec (6-5 215, Sr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)
RB Leddie Brown (6-1, 215, Sr.), Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)
RB Patrick Garwo (5-10, 200, Jr.), Conwell-Egan Catholic (Fairless Hills)
WR Jahan Dotson (5-11, 165, Sr.), Nazareth
WR Yusuf Terry (6-3, 170, Jr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)
TE Zack Kuntz (6-7, 215, Sr.), Camp Hill
OL Chris Bleich (6-6, 305, Sr.), Wyoming Valley West (Plymouth)
OL Jake Kradel (6-4, 290, Sr.), Butler
OL Andrew Kristofic (6-5, 255, Jr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)
OL Justin Johnson (6-7, 355, Sr.), Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)
OL Fredrick Scruggs (6-4, 273, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)
Second Team
QB Joe Mischler (6-0, 190, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)
RB Nasir Peoples (6-1, 190, Sr.), Archbishop Wood (Warminster)
RB Aaron Young (5-11, 190, Jr.), Coatesville
WR Aidan Cain (6-0, 170, Sr.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh)
WR Julian Fleming (6-3, 185, So.), Southern Columbia (Catawissa)
TE Kyle Pitts (6-6, 235, Sr.), Archbishop Wood (Warminster)
OL Kurt Danneker (6-4, 315, Sr.), Williamsport
OL Nick Kotok (6-4, 285, Sr.), Moon
OL Robert Nachtman (6-3, 300, Sr.), State College
OL Bryce Ramer (6-5, 300, Sr.), Beaver
OL Matt Rosso (6-6, 270, Sr.), Pennsbury (Fairless Hills)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Bauer, Cathedral Prep (Erie)
In a 14-0 season that concluded with Cathedral Prep’s second straight Class 4A state title, the senior linebacker was simply all over the field. A Notre Dame commit, Bauer finished with 99.5 tackles (19.5 for loss), nine sacks and two blocked punts.
First Team
DL Christian Barmore (6-5, 290, Sr.), Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)
DL Micah Parsons (6-3, 240, Sr.), Harrisburg
DL Omar Speights (6-1, 235, Jr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)
DL Devin Danielson (6-3, 290, Sr.), Thomas Jefferson (Clairton)
LB Matthew Bauer (6-3, 222, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)
LB Jesse Luketa (6-3, 235, Sr.), Mercyhurst Prep (Erie)
LB Nick Tarburton (6-4, 242, Sr.), Pennridge (Perkasie)
DB Charlie Katshir (6-3, 210, Sr.), Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg)
DB Marcus Hooker (6-0, 185, Sr.), New Castle
DB Kwantel Raines (6-3, 200, Sr.), Aliquippa
DB Tykee Smith (5-10, 185, Jr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)
Second Team
DL T.J. Banks (6-5, 260, Sr.), East Allegheny (North Versailles)
DL Ryan Bryce (6-4, 285, Sr.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
DL David Green (6-1, 260, Sr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
DL James Gmiter (6-3, 310, Sr.), Bethel Park
LB Todd Hill Jr. (5-10, 215, Jr.), Steel Valley (Homestead)
LB Tyler King (6-1, 225, Jr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)
LB Hunter Webb (-2, 205, Sr.), Loyalsock (Williamsport)
DB Layton Jordan (6-3, 205, Sr.), McKeesport
DB Robert Kennedy (5-10, 175, Sr.), Jeannette
DB Cooper Lutz (5-11, 190, Sr.), Berks Catholic (Reading)
DB Terry Roberts (5-10, 170, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Kolton McGhee (6-0, 183, Jr.), Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona)