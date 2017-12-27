2017 ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Pennsylvania Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

It would be hard to imagine Kasperowicz’s fourth season at the helm of the Rams going any better. Pine-Richland finished off a perfect 16-0 campaign with a 41-21 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep in the Class 6A state final and the Rams’ leader was named a finalist for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honor.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

In leading Pine-Richland to a 16-0 season that included WPIAL and state Class 6A championships, the senior quarterback was 245-for-337 for 3,969 yards (third-highest single-season total in WPIAL history) with 39 touchdowns. A Notre Dame commit, Jurkovec also rushed for 1,224 yards on 135 carries and scored 21 touchdowns, finishing his prep career with more than 11,000 yards of offense, despite missing much of his junior year.

First Team

QB Phil Jurkovec (6-5 215, Sr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

RB Leddie Brown (6-1, 215, Sr.), Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)

RB Patrick Garwo (5-10, 200, Jr.), Conwell-Egan Catholic (Fairless Hills)

WR Jahan Dotson (5-11, 165, Sr.), Nazareth

WR Yusuf Terry (6-3, 170, Jr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

TE Zack Kuntz (6-7, 215, Sr.), Camp Hill

OL Chris Bleich (6-6, 305, Sr.), Wyoming Valley West (Plymouth)

OL Jake Kradel (6-4, 290, Sr.), Butler

OL Andrew Kristofic (6-5, 255, Jr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

OL Justin Johnson (6-7, 355, Sr.), Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)

OL Fredrick Scruggs (6-4, 273, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)

Second Team

QB Joe Mischler (6-0, 190, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)

RB Nasir Peoples (6-1, 190, Sr.), Archbishop Wood (Warminster)

RB Aaron Young (5-11, 190, Jr.), Coatesville

WR Aidan Cain (6-0, 170, Sr.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh)

WR Julian Fleming (6-3, 185, So.), Southern Columbia (Catawissa)

TE Kyle Pitts (6-6, 235, Sr.), Archbishop Wood (Warminster)

OL Kurt Danneker (6-4, 315, Sr.), Williamsport

OL Nick Kotok (6-4, 285, Sr.), Moon

OL Robert Nachtman (6-3, 300, Sr.), State College

OL Bryce Ramer (6-5, 300, Sr.), Beaver

OL Matt Rosso (6-6, 270, Sr.), Pennsbury (Fairless Hills)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Bauer, Cathedral Prep (Erie)

In a 14-0 season that concluded with Cathedral Prep’s second straight Class 4A state title, the senior linebacker was simply all over the field. A Notre Dame commit, Bauer finished with 99.5 tackles (19.5 for loss), nine sacks and two blocked punts.

First Team

DL Christian Barmore (6-5, 290, Sr.), Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)

DL Micah Parsons (6-3, 240, Sr.), Harrisburg

DL Omar Speights (6-1, 235, Jr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

DL Devin Danielson (6-3, 290, Sr.), Thomas Jefferson (Clairton)

LB Matthew Bauer (6-3, 222, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)

LB Jesse Luketa (6-3, 235, Sr.), Mercyhurst Prep (Erie)

LB Nick Tarburton (6-4, 242, Sr.), Pennridge (Perkasie)

DB Charlie Katshir (6-3, 210, Sr.), Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg)

DB Marcus Hooker (6-0, 185, Sr.), New Castle

DB Kwantel Raines (6-3, 200, Sr.), Aliquippa

DB Tykee Smith (5-10, 185, Jr.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)

Second Team

DL T.J. Banks (6-5, 260, Sr.), East Allegheny (North Versailles)

DL Ryan Bryce (6-4, 285, Sr.), St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

DL David Green (6-1, 260, Sr.), Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

DL James Gmiter (6-3, 310, Sr.), Bethel Park

LB Todd Hill Jr. (5-10, 215, Jr.), Steel Valley (Homestead)

LB Tyler King (6-1, 225, Jr.), Pine-Richland (Gibsonia)

LB Hunter Webb (-2, 205, Sr.), Loyalsock (Williamsport)

DB Layton Jordan (6-3, 205, Sr.), McKeesport

DB Robert Kennedy (5-10, 175, Sr.), Jeannette

DB Cooper Lutz (5-11, 190, Sr.), Berks Catholic (Reading)

DB Terry Roberts (5-10, 170, Sr.), Cathedral Prep (Erie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Kolton McGhee (6-0, 183, Jr.), Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona)