The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA preseason baseball team is chosen based on statistics, coaches recommendations and scouting reports. All statistics listed, unless otherwise noted, are from last season.

MORE: 2017 ALL-USA Preseason Baseball Team

LOOKING BACK: 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Teams

RELATED: 2016 ALL-USA State Baseball Teams

Click the gallery for five more names to know: