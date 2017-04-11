ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Hurdles

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.
Here are the four athletes selected in the hurdles (100, 300 and 400). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.
(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.
Race distances in meters unless noted.
THOMAS BURNS
School: Northwestern (Miami)
Year: Junior
Events/times: 36.04, 300 hurdles ’17
*TREY CUNNINGHAM
School: Winfield (Ala.)
Year: Senior
Events/times: 13.35, 110 hurdles ’17
CORY POOLE
School: East Orange (N.J.)
Year: Senior
Events/times: 13.71, 110 hurdles; 51.56 400 hurdles
DAMION THOMAS
School: Northeast (Oakland Park, Fla.)
Year: Senior
Events/times: 13.42, 110 hurdles
NEED TO KNOW:
Trey Cunningham had the No. 9 all-time high school high hurdle time of 13.37 last season and has already moved up to No. 7 at 13.35 in 2017. This winter he set the high school record for the indoor 60 meter hurdles (7.45), which is also a world best for a teenager. The Florida State-bound speedster has won 19 state indoor and outdoor titles in the sprints, hurdles, and long jump.