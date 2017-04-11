ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Jumps

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

MORE: Sprints | Long and middle distance | Throws | Jumps | Hurdles

Here are the five athletes selected in the jumps (high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

*MONDO DUPLANTIS

School: Lafayette (La.)

Year: Junior

Events/marks: 19-4 1/4, pole vault

WILLIAM HENDERSON

School: Poly (Baltimore)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 24-8 1/2, long jump

NOAH IGBINOGHENE

School: Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 24-7 1/2, long jump; 50-3 (i), triple jump ’17

JALEN SEALS

School: Boswell (Fort Worth, Texas)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 24-11 1/2, long jump; 49-10 1/4, triple jump ’17

*VERNON TURNER

School: Yukon (Okla.)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 7-5, high jump

NEED TO KNOW:

Vernon Turner, a returning All-USA high jumper, has already cleared 7-5 this year to move into a tie for No. 5 on the all-time high school performers list.