ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Jumps

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.
Here are the five athletes selected in the jumps (high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.
(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.
*MONDO DUPLANTIS
School: Lafayette (La.)
Year: Junior
Events/marks: 19-4 1/4, pole vault
WILLIAM HENDERSON
School: Poly (Baltimore)
Year: Senior
Events/marks: 24-8 1/2, long jump
NOAH IGBINOGHENE
School: Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.)
Year: Senior
Events/marks: 24-7 1/2, long jump; 50-3 (i), triple jump ’17
JALEN SEALS
School: Boswell (Fort Worth, Texas)
Year: Senior
Events/marks: 24-11 1/2, long jump; 49-10 1/4, triple jump ’17
*VERNON TURNER
School: Yukon (Okla.)
Year: Senior
Events/marks: 7-5, high jump
NEED TO KNOW:
Vernon Turner, a returning All-USA high jumper, has already cleared 7-5 this year to move into a tie for No. 5 on the all-time high school performers list.