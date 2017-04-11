ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Long and middle distance

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

Here are the six athletes selected in middle and long distance (800, 1,500, mile, 3,000, 3,200, 2 mile). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

NOAH AFFOLDER

School: Carlisle (Pa.)

Year: Senior

Times/events: 4:07.24 (i), Mile ’17; 8:46.08 (i), 2-Mile ’17

REED BROWN

School: Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Year: Senior

Times/events: 4:03.23, Mile ‘17; 8:50.43, 3200

CAMERON COOPER

School: Oak Park (Mich.)

Year: Senior

Times/events: 1:49.46 (i), 800 ’17

BRODEY HASTY

School: Brentwood (Tenn.)

Year: Junior

Events/times: 4:08.04 (i), Mile ’17; 8:45.16 (i) 2-Mile ’17

DJ PRINCIPE

School: LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)

Year: Senior

Events/times: 4:00.97 (i), Mile ’17; 8:47.40 (i) 2-Mile ’17

SAM WORLEY

School: Comal Canyon (New Braunfels, Texas)

Year: Senior

Events/times: 1:50.43, 800 ’17; 4:00.61 mile ’17

NEED TO KNOW:

Cameron Cooper won the 800 meters at the New Balance nationals in 1:49.46, No. 2 all-time indoors, and just off the national record of 1:49.21.

DJ Principe has already run the third fastest all-time high school indoor mile of 4:00.97 this year. Including outdoor marks, he is now the No. 12 all-time high school miler.

Sam Worley just moved into the No. 11 position, running 4:00.61 outdoors at the Texas Relays.