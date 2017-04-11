ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Sprints

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

Here are the five athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200, 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

*TYRESE COOPER

School: Norland (Miami Beach)

Year: Sophomore

Times, events: 10.36, 100; 20.55, 200; 45.23, 400

SHAMON EHIEMUA

School: Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 10.48, 100; 20.56, 200

ELIJA GOODWIN

School: Newton (Covington, Ga.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 21.02, 200; 45.83, 400

ANTHONY SCHWARTZ

School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 10.15, 100 ‘17; 20.69, 200 ’17

JAMAL WALTON

School: Miramar (Fla.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 20.75, 200 ’17; 45.99, 400 ‘17

NEED TO KNOW:

Returning All-USA selection Tyrese Cooper is off to a fast start already in 2017 with the fastest outdoor 400-meter time through the first four weeks of March (45.43) of any American (collegiate best was 45.99). The sophomore finished the indoor season earlier in the month with wins in both the 200 and 400 at the New Balance H.S. nationals after having set a high school record in the indoor 300 meters (32.87) earlier this winter.