ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Sprints

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.
Here are the five athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200, 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.
(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.
Race distances in meters unless noted.
*TYRESE COOPER
School: Norland (Miami Beach)
Year: Sophomore
Times, events: 10.36, 100; 20.55, 200; 45.23, 400
SHAMON EHIEMUA
School: Marshall (Missouri City, Texas)
Year: Senior
Times, events: 10.48, 100; 20.56, 200
ELIJA GOODWIN
School: Newton (Covington, Ga.)
Year: Junior
Times, events: 21.02, 200; 45.83, 400
ANTHONY SCHWARTZ
School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Year: Junior
Times, events: 10.15, 100 ‘17; 20.69, 200 ’17
JAMAL WALTON
School: Miramar (Fla.)
Year: Junior
Times, events: 20.75, 200 ’17; 45.99, 400 ‘17
NEED TO KNOW:
Returning All-USA selection Tyrese Cooper is off to a fast start already in 2017 with the fastest outdoor 400-meter time through the first four weeks of March (45.43) of any American (collegiate best was 45.99). The sophomore finished the indoor season earlier in the month with wins in both the 200 and 400 at the New Balance H.S. nationals after having set a high school record in the indoor 300 meters (32.87) earlier this winter.