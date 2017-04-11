ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field: Throws

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team was selected by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America, and Jack Shepard, the high school editor for Track & Field News.

Here are the five athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

LIAM CHRISTENSEN

School: Academic Magnet (North Charleston, S.C.)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 232-1, javelin

*JORDAN GEIST

School: Knoch (Saxonburg, Pa.)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 76-10 1/2 (i), shot put ’17; 197-11, discus

GABRIEL OLADIPO

School: Hightower (Missouri City, Texas)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 215-2, discus ’17

*ADRIAN PIPERI

School: The Woodlands (Texas)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 74-11 1/2, shot put ’17; 204-3, discus ’17

TURNER WASHINGTON

School: Canyon del Oro (Oro Valley, Ariz.)

Year: Senior

Events/marks: 215-8, discus ’17

NEED TO KNOW:

Jordan Geist put the 16-pound (int’l) indoor shot implement 68-4 this winter, adding more than four feet to the high school record of 63-11 held by current Olympic champion Ryan Crouser. Geist also had the No. 2 all-time put with the high school 12-pound shot, 76-10 1/2, and set a H.S. record with the international junior (13.3-pound) implement of 71-10. He led the outdoor lists last season at 74-4 1/2, which ranked No. 6 all-time for the 12-pound shot.