ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Jumps

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Here are the five athletes selected in the jumps ((high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

*RACHEL BAXTER

School: Canyon (Anaheim, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Distances, event: 14-3, pole vault

TYRA GITTENS

School: Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.)

Year: Senior

Distances, event: 6-0 3/4, high jump; 20-11 3/4i, long jump ( 2017)

JELENA ROWE

School: Bloom Township (Chicago Heights, Ill.)

Year: Senior

Distances, event: 6-1i, high jump (2017)

*TARA DAVIS

School: Agroua (Agoura Hills, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Distances, event: 21-11i, long jump (2017); 43-2, triple jump; 13.38 100 hurdles

JASMINE MOORE

School: Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)

Year: Sophomore

Distances, event: 20-3 3/4, long jump; 42-8 3/4i, triple jump (2017)

NEED TO KNOW:

Davis eclipsed the oldest high school field event record with a 21-11 long jump indoors this winter. The former mark of 21-7 1/2 was set in 1981 by Carol Lewis of Willingboro, N.J. Davis also won the New Balance nationals in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.56 (No. 3 all-time), beating outdoor record holder Tia Jones and Chanel Brissett. Davis took the long jump title there, too.

Versatile Tyra Gittens has scored 5,337 points in the heptathlon (No. 12 all-time high school). Rachel Baxter ranks No. 3 all-time in the pole vault at 14-3.