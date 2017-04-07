ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Long and middle distance

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Here are the five athletes selected in middle and long distance (800, 1,500, mile, 3,000, 3,200, 2 mile). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

CAITLIN COLLIER

School: Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 2:04.89, 800; 4:19.05, 1,500

NEVADA MARENO

School: Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 4:18.48, 1,500; 10:00.44, 2-mile

*KATE MURPHY

School: Lake Braddock (Burke, Va.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 2:06.70i, 800; 4:07.21, 1,500; 9:10.51, 3,000

BRIE OAKLEY

School: Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 9:56.06i, 2-mile (2017); 15:55.73i, 5000 (2017)

*SAMMY WATSON

School: Rush-Henrietta (Henrietta, N.Y.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 52.69, 400 ’15; 2:01.78i, 800 `17; 4:22.09, 1,500



NEED TO KNOW:

Watson, the 2016 outdoor 800-meter leader at 2:02.91, erased the legendary high school indoor 800 record of 2:01.8, set in 1978 by Mary Decker — running 2:01.78 in a “pro” race at the Millrose Games in New York. Watson also broke the 600-meter record of 1:28.78 twice indoors, lowering it to 1:27.13.

Kate Murphy is the returning 1,500 meter leader and made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She won the 2016 USATF National Junior title at 3,000 meters.

Brie Oakley became the first high school runner to better 16 minutes for 5,000 meters indoors, winning the New Balance high school nationals in a record 15:55.75 in March. She also won the two mile at the same meet in a season-leading 9:56.06.