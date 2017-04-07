ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Sprints

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

MORE: Sprints | Long and middle distance | Throws | Jumps | Hurdles

Here are the four athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200, 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

Race distances in meters unless noted.

*LYNNA IRBY

School: Pike (Indianapolis)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.50, 100; 51.39, 400

JAYLA KIRKLAND

School: Woodlawn (Birmingham, Ala.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.41, 100; 23.15, 200

SYMONE MASON

School: Southridge (Miami)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.24, 100 (2017), 23.00, 400 (2017)

TWANISHA TERRY

School: Northwestern (Miami)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.24, 100 (2017); 23.00, 400 (2017)



*LAUREN RAIN WILLIAMS

School: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.39, 100; 22.80 200

NEED TO KNOW:

Williams, the California state champion, led high school 200 runners last year at 22.80 (No. 6 in the world among all under age 20 women) before suffering a muscle injury and has been slow to return to action. Lynna Irby topped the 2016 list at 400 meters (51.39).

Simone Masson had early 2017 outdoor leading sprint marks in March.