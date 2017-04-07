ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Sprints

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.
Here are the four athletes selected in the sprints (100, 200, 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.
(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.
Race distances in meters unless noted.
*LYNNA IRBY
School: Pike (Indianapolis)
Year: Senior
Times, events: 11.50, 100; 51.39, 400
JAYLA KIRKLAND
School: Woodlawn (Birmingham, Ala.)
Year: Senior
Times, events: 11.41, 100; 23.15, 200
SYMONE MASON
School: Southridge (Miami)
Year: Senior
Times, events: 11.24, 100 (2017), 23.00, 400 (2017)
TWANISHA TERRY
School: Northwestern (Miami)
Year: Senior
Times, events: 11.24, 100 (2017); 23.00, 400 (2017)
*LAUREN RAIN WILLIAMS
School: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)
Year: Senior
Times, events: 11.39, 100; 22.80 200
NEED TO KNOW:
Williams, the California state champion, led high school 200 runners last year at 22.80 (No. 6 in the world among all under age 20 women) before suffering a muscle injury and has been slow to return to action. Lynna Irby topped the 2016 list at 400 meters (51.39).
Simone Masson had early 2017 outdoor leading sprint marks in March.