ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Throws

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.

Here are the four athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.

(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.

JOY McARTHUR

School: Dana Hills (Dana Point, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Distances, events: 203-7, hammer throw

JOSIE SCHAEFER

School: Baraboo (Wis.)

Year: Senior

Distances, events: 176-3, discus throw



ALYSSA WILSON

School: Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)

Year: Senior

Distances, events: 57-5 1/2i, shot put (2017); 175-1, discus throw; 191-2, hammer throw



MADISON WILTROUT

School: Connellsville (Pa.)

Year: Junior

Distances, events: 185-8, javelin ( 2015)

KATHLEEN YOUNG

School: Warrensburg-Latham (Warrensburg, Ill.)

Year: Senior

Distances, events: 52-4i, shot put (2017); 156-7, discus throw



NEED TO KNOW:

Wilson returns after recording the No. 2 all-time high school outdoor shot put, 55-9 1/4, in 2016. She has already thrown 57-5 1/2 with the indoor shot this winter to get that national record.

Wiltrout set the high school record in the javelin, 185-8, in 2015 but had an injury-hindered campaign in 2016.