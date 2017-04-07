ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field: Throws

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team was selected by Fred Baer, founder of the Track and Field Writers of America, and Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track & Field News.
Here are the four athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks.
(i) denotes indoor mark; all others outdoors.
JOY McARTHUR
School: Dana Hills (Dana Point, Calif.)
Year: Senior
Distances, events: 203-7, hammer throw
JOSIE SCHAEFER
School: Baraboo (Wis.)
Year: Senior
Distances, events: 176-3, discus throw
ALYSSA WILSON
School: Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)
Year: Senior
Distances, events: 57-5 1/2i, shot put (2017); 175-1, discus throw; 191-2, hammer throw
MADISON WILTROUT
School: Connellsville (Pa.)
Year: Junior
Distances, events: 185-8, javelin ( 2015)
KATHLEEN YOUNG
School: Warrensburg-Latham (Warrensburg, Ill.)
Year: Senior
Distances, events: 52-4i, shot put (2017); 156-7, discus throw
NEED TO KNOW:
Wilson returns after recording the No. 2 all-time high school outdoor shot put, 55-9 1/4, in 2016. She has already thrown 57-5 1/2 with the indoor shot this winter to get that national record.
Wiltrout set the high school record in the javelin, 185-8, in 2015 but had an injury-hindered campaign in 2016.