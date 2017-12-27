2017 ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Geoff Marcone, La Salle (Providence)

Marcone and the Rams (11-3) ended Bishop Hendricken’s seven-year reign as state champions, pulling off a 22-21 victory in the State Championship Super Bowl. After sophomore quarterback Nate Lussier—who replaced Second Team All-State quarterback Anthony Wright in the season’s third game—scored with 38 seconds left to pull La Salle within 21-20, Marcone called for a two-point conversion that produced the winning points.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Such, Cranston West

Such rushed for 1,476 yards and 15 touchdowns in only nine games, his season ending abruptly when he broke his leg in the regular-season finale against Portsmouth. A standout linebacker, Such recorded 112 tackles and four sacks on defense for the Falcons.

FIRST TEAM

QB Michael Walsh (6-2, 185, Jr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

RB Will Such (6-2, 220, Sr.), Cranston West

RB Tristan Turano (5-8, 180, Jr.), Westerly

WR Peyton Robinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Portsmouth

WR Jake Ribeiro (6-0, 180, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

TE Nick Amaral (6-3, 240, Sr.), Portsmouth

OL Montaner Fresilli (6-2, 270, Jr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)

OL Ephraim Graham (6-4, 210, Jr.), North Kingstown

OL Jordan Griffin (6-1, 230, Jr.), La Salle (Providence)

OL Cam Thomas (5-11, 215, Jr.), Portsmouth

OL Xavier Truss (6-7, 330, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

SECOND TEAM

QB Justin Neary (5-10, 165, Sr.), Cranston East

RB Leroy DeOliveira (5-11, 190, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

RB Rayven DeOliveira (6-0, 210, Jr.), Cranston East

WR Eric Dahlberg (6-0, 155, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

WR Zach Pezza (6-3, 180, Sr.), North Kingstown

TE Jaden Pena (6-1, 175, Jr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

OL Matt Beyer (5-11, 250, Sr.), Cranston West

OL Jake Faria (6-2, 210, Jr.), Cumberland

OL Tom Kelleher (5-10, 215, Sr.), Barrington

OL Ado Palmer (6-0, 260, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

OL Jose Sandoval (6-1, 235, Sr.), Cranston East

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Gardner, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

Gardner led a defense that recorded five shutouts, including a run of four straight late in the season. Gardner finished the year with 65 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

FIRST TEAM

DL Mason Carr (6-2, 180, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

DL Wilfred Chirinos (5-8, 175, Sr.), Classical (Providence)

DL Dante DelBonis (5-11, 235, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

DL Dylan Poirier (6-3, 245, Jr.), North Kingstown

LB Kyle Bicho (5-10, 185, Jr.), Portsmouth

LB Dylan Gardner (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

LB Jamari Mason (5-9, 172, Jr.), Cranston East

DB Ethan Ennis (6-0, 180, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)

DB Andrew Licciardi (5-10, 170, Sr.), East Greenwich

DB Alex Martinez (5-10, 185, Sr.), Cranston East

DB Elijah Matthews (5-9, 150, Sr.), Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler (Providence)

SECOND TEAM

DL DeAndre Babbitt (5-10, 185, Jr.), St. Raphael (Pawtucket)

DL Max Davis (6-3, 255, Sr.), Westerly

DL Aidan Lynn (6-3, 220, Jr.), West Warwick

DL Nick Rimoshytus (5-9, 250, Sr.), Barrington

LB Vincent Armenio (5-10, 190, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)

LB Tristan Edwards (5-9, 180, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)

LB Joe Gilmartin (6-0, 210, Sr.), Barrington

DB Jaren Alves (6-0, 150, Sr.), East Providence

DB Seun Filaoye (5-10, 150, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)

DB Brian Hamilton (5-10, 170, Jr.), Portsmouth

DB Devin Russ (5-9, 150, Jr.), Middletown

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Robenson Antoine (5-7, 137, Jr.), Cranston East