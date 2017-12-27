2017 ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Rhode Island Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Geoff Marcone, La Salle (Providence)
Marcone and the Rams (11-3) ended Bishop Hendricken’s seven-year reign as state champions, pulling off a 22-21 victory in the State Championship Super Bowl. After sophomore quarterback Nate Lussier—who replaced Second Team All-State quarterback Anthony Wright in the season’s third game—scored with 38 seconds left to pull La Salle within 21-20, Marcone called for a two-point conversion that produced the winning points.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Such, Cranston West
Such rushed for 1,476 yards and 15 touchdowns in only nine games, his season ending abruptly when he broke his leg in the regular-season finale against Portsmouth. A standout linebacker, Such recorded 112 tackles and four sacks on defense for the Falcons.
FIRST TEAM
QB Michael Walsh (6-2, 185, Jr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
RB Will Such (6-2, 220, Sr.), Cranston West
RB Tristan Turano (5-8, 180, Jr.), Westerly
WR Peyton Robinson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Portsmouth
WR Jake Ribeiro (6-0, 180, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
TE Nick Amaral (6-3, 240, Sr.), Portsmouth
OL Montaner Fresilli (6-2, 270, Jr.), South Kingstown (Wakefield)
OL Ephraim Graham (6-4, 210, Jr.), North Kingstown
OL Jordan Griffin (6-1, 230, Jr.), La Salle (Providence)
OL Cam Thomas (5-11, 215, Jr.), Portsmouth
OL Xavier Truss (6-7, 330, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
SECOND TEAM
QB Justin Neary (5-10, 165, Sr.), Cranston East
RB Leroy DeOliveira (5-11, 190, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
RB Rayven DeOliveira (6-0, 210, Jr.), Cranston East
WR Eric Dahlberg (6-0, 155, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
WR Zach Pezza (6-3, 180, Sr.), North Kingstown
TE Jaden Pena (6-1, 175, Jr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
OL Matt Beyer (5-11, 250, Sr.), Cranston West
OL Jake Faria (6-2, 210, Jr.), Cumberland
OL Tom Kelleher (5-10, 215, Sr.), Barrington
OL Ado Palmer (6-0, 260, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
OL Jose Sandoval (6-1, 235, Sr.), Cranston East
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Gardner, Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
Gardner led a defense that recorded five shutouts, including a run of four straight late in the season. Gardner finished the year with 65 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
FIRST TEAM
DL Mason Carr (6-2, 180, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
DL Wilfred Chirinos (5-8, 175, Sr.), Classical (Providence)
DL Dante DelBonis (5-11, 235, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
DL Dylan Poirier (6-3, 245, Jr.), North Kingstown
LB Kyle Bicho (5-10, 185, Jr.), Portsmouth
LB Dylan Gardner (6-0, 170, Sr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
LB Jamari Mason (5-9, 172, Jr.), Cranston East
DB Ethan Ennis (6-0, 180, Sr.), La Salle (Providence)
DB Andrew Licciardi (5-10, 170, Sr.), East Greenwich
DB Alex Martinez (5-10, 185, Sr.), Cranston East
DB Elijah Matthews (5-9, 150, Sr.), Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler (Providence)
SECOND TEAM
DL DeAndre Babbitt (5-10, 185, Jr.), St. Raphael (Pawtucket)
DL Max Davis (6-3, 255, Sr.), Westerly
DL Aidan Lynn (6-3, 220, Jr.), West Warwick
DL Nick Rimoshytus (5-9, 250, Sr.), Barrington
LB Vincent Armenio (5-10, 190, Sr.), Moses Brown (Providence)
LB Tristan Edwards (5-9, 180, Sr.), St. George’s (Middletown)
LB Joe Gilmartin (6-0, 210, Sr.), Barrington
DB Jaren Alves (6-0, 150, Sr.), East Providence
DB Seun Filaoye (5-10, 150, Jr.), Bishop Hendricken (Warwick)
DB Brian Hamilton (5-10, 170, Jr.), Portsmouth
DB Devin Russ (5-9, 150, Jr.), Middletown
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR Robenson Antoine (5-7, 137, Jr.), Cranston East