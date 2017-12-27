2017 ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA South Carolina Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Knotts led the Silver Foxes to their second straight Class 5A state title and their third state crown since 2013. With a 28-27 win over Dorman in the state title game, Knotts clinched his 10th title as a head coach (including seven in North Carolina).

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe (Rock Hill)

This senior dual-threat quarterback led the Stallions to a 15-0 record and a fourth straight state championship this season, throwing for 2,683 yards and 30 touchdowns and running for 1,195 yards and 19 more TDs. The Clemson-bound standout, who will likely play wide receiver in college, finished his prep career with 6,134 passing yards, 1,919 rushing yards and 98 total touchdowns.

First Team

QB Derion Kendrick (6-1, 198, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

RB Michel Dukes (5-10, 191, Jr.), First Baptist (Charleston)

RB Bryce Thompson (6-0, 180, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

WR Jacoby Pinckney (6-3, 192, Jr.), Dorman (Roebuck)

WR Justin Williams (6-1, 190, Sr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

TE Patrick Reedy (6-7, 238, Sr.), Cardinal Newman (Columbia)

OL Alec Blackmon (6-2, 270, Sr.), Newberry

OL Wyatt Campbell (6-7, 290, Sr.), Lugoff-Elgin (Lugoff)

OL Hank Manos (6-4, 275, Sr.), Chapin

OL Jordan McFadden (6-4, 290, Sr.), Dorman (Roebuck)

OL Raiqwon O’Neal (6-5, 270, Sr.), Conway

Second Team

QB Dakereon Joyner (6-2, 206, Sr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

RB James Gainyard (5-9, 175, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)

RB Chris Roberts (5-8, 206, Sr.), South Aiken

WR Jamario Holley (5-10, 180, Jr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

WR Dennis Smith (6-2, 185, Sr.), Gaffney

TE Tommy Washington (6-2, 220, Sr.), Spartanburg

OL Gunner Britton (6-6, 275, Sr.), Conway

OL K.D. Canaty (6-4, 280, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

OL Alex Deel (6-1, 305, Sr.), Boiling Springs (Spartanburg)

OL Jackson Hutto (6-2, 290, Sr.), Summerville

OL Kavesz Sherard (6-4, 310, Sr.), T.L. Hanna (Anderson)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Channing Tindall, Spring Valley (Columbia)

This senior linebacker was all over the field in leading the Vikings to an 11-2 season and a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals. A recent Georgia commit, Tindall made 132 tackles (14 for loss) with nine sacks.

First Team

DL Kelijiha Brown (6-3, 305, Sr.), Saluda

DL Tonka Hemingway (6-2, 250, So.), Conway

DL Shamar McCollum (6-4, 200, Jr.), Dillon

DL Zacch Pickens (6-3, 244, Jr.), T.L. Hanna (Anderson)

LB Quack Cohen (6-1, 230, Jr.), Greer

LB Channing Tindall (6-2, 213, Sr.), Spring Valley (Columbia)

LB Jake Venables (6-2, 229, Sr.), D.W. Daniel (Central)

DB Steven Gilmore Jr. (5-11, 155, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

DB D’Angelo Knight (6-2, 215, Sr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

DB Elijah Rodgers (6-1, 170, Sr.), Blacksburg

DB Quavian White (5-9, 182, Sr.), Greer

Second Team

DL Eli Adams (5-11, 230, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

DL Damion Daley (6-4, 260, Sr.), Ridge View (Columbia)

DL Trajan Jeffcoat (6-3, 220, Sr.), Irmo (Columbia)

DL Torrion Stevenson (6-2, 310, Sr.), Branchville

LB Nathan Walker (5-10, 185, Sr.), Cross

LB Khalid Jones II (6-1, 225, Sr.), Byrnes (Greenville)

LB Kyle Wright (6-1, 220, Sr.), Ben Lippen (Columbia)

DB Jeremiah Green (5-8, 190, Jr.), Aiken

DB Tyler Gore (5-10, 170, Sr.), North Myrtle Beach (Little River)

DB Zion Keith (6-1, 190, Sr.), Wilson (Florence)

DB Braylon Peterson (5-11, 160, Sr.), T.L. Hanna (Anderson)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Skyler DeLong (6-4, 180, Sr.), Nation Ford (Fort Mill)