2017 ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gary Rankin, Alcoa

The state’s all-time winningest coach added yet another bauble to the trophy case, leading the Tornadoes (13-2) to their third straight Class 3A state title. The 31-20 championship game win over Covington was Rankin’s 410th coaching victory and gave him 13 state titles (including four at Riverdale), while pushing Alcoa’s title count to 16—tying Maryville for the Tennessee record.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eric Gray, Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)

A two-time Mr. Football winner, the explosive junior carried the Lynx to an unbeaten season and the Division II-AA state title. Gray raced for 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns on 323 carries.

First Team

QB Cade Ballard (5-10, 195, Jr.), Greeneville

RB Jeremy Banks (6-2, 210, Sr.), Cordova

RB Eric Gray (5-10, 190, Jr.), Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)

WR Camron Johnson (6-2, 185, Sr.), Brentwood Academy

WR Lance Wilhoite (6-2, 165, Jr.), Franklin Road (Nashville)

TE Jacob Warren (6-6, 220, Sr.), Farragut (Knoxville)

OL Max Wray (6-6, 290, Sr.), Franklin

OL Cade Mays (6-6, 315, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic

OL Maxwell Iyama (6-5, 300, Sr.), Siegel (Murfreesboro)

OL Jackson Lampley (6-4, 300, Jr.), Montgomery Bell (Nashville)

OL Cole Mabry (6-6, 275, Sr.), Brentwood

Second Team

QB Dylan Hopkins (6-2, 200, Sr.), Maryville (Franklin)

RB Savion Davis (5-11, 210, Sr.), Riverdale (Murfreesboro)

RB Kalyn Grandberry (6-1, 185, Sr.), Raleigh-Egypt (Memphis)

WR DaShon Bussell (6-2, 180, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic

WR Avery Brown (5-9, 170, Sr.), Shelbyville Central

TE Ryan Miller (6-2, 205, Sr.), University School of Jackson

OL Bryn Tucker (6-4, 300, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic

OL Jerome Carvin (6-5, 325, Sr.), Cordova

OL Walker Culver (6-6, 275, Sr.), Baylor (Chattanooga)

OL Cade Hoppe (6-1, 290, Sr.), Mt. Juliet

OL Mason Gann (6-2, 275, Sr.), Maryville

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordan Davis, Southwind (Memphis)

One of the most dangerous pass rushers in the country, Davis collected 17 sacks this season, while also batting away 10 passes and recovering four fumbles. The Under Armour All-American has committed to Alabama.

First Team

DL Jordan Davis (6-5, 240, Sr.), Southwind (Memphis)

DL Bill Norton (6-6, 265, Jr.), Christian Brothers (Memphis)

DL Brant Lawless (6-3, 285, Sr.), Nashville Christian

DL Joseph Anderson (6-4, 265, Jr.), Siegel (Murfreesboro)

LB Jackson Sirmon (6-2, 225, Sr.), Brentwood Academy

LB Jack Warwick (6-1, 215, Sr.), Alcoa

LB Kane Patterson (6-2, 210, Jr.), Christ Presbyterian (Nashville)

DB Brian Thompson (6-1, 180, Sr.), East Nashville

DB Jaylin Williams (5-11, 170, Sr.), Germantown

DB Brendon Harris (6-1, 205, Sr.), Baylor (Chattanooga)

DB Jaylon King (6-1, 170, Sr.), Ensworth (Nashville)

Second Team

DL Tavi Mclean (6-3, 255, Sr.), Marshall County (Lewisburg)

DL Christian Cantrell (6-0, 225, Jr.), Oakland (Murfreesboro)

DL Jaylon Sanders (6-1, 240, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

DL Tracy Justice (6-2, 205, Sr.), Tyner (Chattanooga)

LB Anthony McCarthy (6-1, 225, Sr.), Ravenwood (Brentwood)

LB Morgan Ernst (6-0, 195, Sr.), Webb (Knoxville)

LB Ty Boeck (6-1, 210, Sr.), Soddy Daisy

DB Alontae Taylor (6-0, 185, Sr.), Coffee County (Manchester)

DB Cameron Wynn (5-11, 165, Jr.), Notre Dame (Chattanooga)

DB Rayshad Williams (6-4, 175, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)

DB Jacob Saylors (5-11, 190, Sr.), Marion County (Jasper)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Gabe Boring (5-11, 165, Sr.), Bledsoe County (Pikeville)