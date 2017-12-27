2017 ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Tennessee Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Gary Rankin, Alcoa
The state’s all-time winningest coach added yet another bauble to the trophy case, leading the Tornadoes (13-2) to their third straight Class 3A state title. The 31-20 championship game win over Covington was Rankin’s 410th coaching victory and gave him 13 state titles (including four at Riverdale), while pushing Alcoa’s title count to 16—tying Maryville for the Tennessee record.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eric Gray, Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)
A two-time Mr. Football winner, the explosive junior carried the Lynx to an unbeaten season and the Division II-AA state title. Gray raced for 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns on 323 carries.
First Team
QB Cade Ballard (5-10, 195, Jr.), Greeneville
RB Jeremy Banks (6-2, 210, Sr.), Cordova
RB Eric Gray (5-10, 190, Jr.), Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis)
WR Camron Johnson (6-2, 185, Sr.), Brentwood Academy
WR Lance Wilhoite (6-2, 165, Jr.), Franklin Road (Nashville)
TE Jacob Warren (6-6, 220, Sr.), Farragut (Knoxville)
OL Max Wray (6-6, 290, Sr.), Franklin
OL Cade Mays (6-6, 315, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic
OL Maxwell Iyama (6-5, 300, Sr.), Siegel (Murfreesboro)
OL Jackson Lampley (6-4, 300, Jr.), Montgomery Bell (Nashville)
OL Cole Mabry (6-6, 275, Sr.), Brentwood
Second Team
QB Dylan Hopkins (6-2, 200, Sr.), Maryville (Franklin)
RB Savion Davis (5-11, 210, Sr.), Riverdale (Murfreesboro)
RB Kalyn Grandberry (6-1, 185, Sr.), Raleigh-Egypt (Memphis)
WR DaShon Bussell (6-2, 180, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic
WR Avery Brown (5-9, 170, Sr.), Shelbyville Central
TE Ryan Miller (6-2, 205, Sr.), University School of Jackson
OL Bryn Tucker (6-4, 300, Sr.), Knoxville Catholic
OL Jerome Carvin (6-5, 325, Sr.), Cordova
OL Walker Culver (6-6, 275, Sr.), Baylor (Chattanooga)
OL Cade Hoppe (6-1, 290, Sr.), Mt. Juliet
OL Mason Gann (6-2, 275, Sr.), Maryville
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordan Davis, Southwind (Memphis)
One of the most dangerous pass rushers in the country, Davis collected 17 sacks this season, while also batting away 10 passes and recovering four fumbles. The Under Armour All-American has committed to Alabama.
First Team
DL Jordan Davis (6-5, 240, Sr.), Southwind (Memphis)
DL Bill Norton (6-6, 265, Jr.), Christian Brothers (Memphis)
DL Brant Lawless (6-3, 285, Sr.), Nashville Christian
DL Joseph Anderson (6-4, 265, Jr.), Siegel (Murfreesboro)
LB Jackson Sirmon (6-2, 225, Sr.), Brentwood Academy
LB Jack Warwick (6-1, 215, Sr.), Alcoa
LB Kane Patterson (6-2, 210, Jr.), Christ Presbyterian (Nashville)
DB Brian Thompson (6-1, 180, Sr.), East Nashville
DB Jaylin Williams (5-11, 170, Sr.), Germantown
DB Brendon Harris (6-1, 205, Sr.), Baylor (Chattanooga)
DB Jaylon King (6-1, 170, Sr.), Ensworth (Nashville)
Second Team
DL Tavi Mclean (6-3, 255, Sr.), Marshall County (Lewisburg)
DL Christian Cantrell (6-0, 225, Jr.), Oakland (Murfreesboro)
DL Jaylon Sanders (6-1, 240, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)
DL Tracy Justice (6-2, 205, Sr.), Tyner (Chattanooga)
LB Anthony McCarthy (6-1, 225, Sr.), Ravenwood (Brentwood)
LB Morgan Ernst (6-0, 195, Sr.), Webb (Knoxville)
LB Ty Boeck (6-1, 210, Sr.), Soddy Daisy
DB Alontae Taylor (6-0, 185, Sr.), Coffee County (Manchester)
DB Cameron Wynn (5-11, 165, Jr.), Notre Dame (Chattanooga)
DB Rayshad Williams (6-4, 175, Sr.), Whitehaven (Memphis)
DB Jacob Saylors (5-11, 190, Sr.), Marion County (Jasper)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Gabe Boring (5-11, 165, Sr.), Bledsoe County (Pikeville)