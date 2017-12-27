2017 ALL-USA Texas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Gambill, Allen
With Gambill at the helm, Allen was wire-to-wire the best team in Texas, finishing 16-0 after winning its fifth UIL state title. The Eagles won a 35-33 thriller over Lake Travis In the Class 6A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium, finishing on top after falling in the state semifinals the last two years.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Ryan (Denton)
This senior quarterback threw for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns this season, leading the Raiders to a 14-1 season and the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. An Oklahoma State. commit, Sanders also rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns.
First Team
QB Spencer Sanders (6-2, 190, Sr.), Ryan (Denton)
RB Daimarqua Foster (5-10, 195, Jr.), Hirschi (Wichita Falls)
RB Keaontay Ingram (6-1, 190, Sr.), Carthage
WR Stefan Cobbs (6-0, 170, Sr.), Fossil Ridge (Keller)
WR Caden Leggett (6-2, 180, Sr.), Georgetown
TE T.J. Rogers (6-2, 185, Sr.), New DIana
OL Garrett Aylor (6-4, 248, Sr.), Westlake (Austin)
OL Brannon Brown (6-4, 300, Jr.), O’Connor (Helotes)
OL Ian Burnette (6-4, 305, Sr.), Wimberley
OL Joshua Jynes (6-2, 312, Sr.), DeSoto
OL Mike Ruth (6-7, 300, Sr.), Coppell
Second Team
QB Grant Gunnell (6-6, 212, Jr.), St. Pius X (Houston)
RB Brock Sturges (5-10, 200, Sr.), Allen
RB Craig Williams (5-9, 170, Sr.), Crosby
WR Kobe Clark (5-11, 165, Sr.), Sweetwater
WR Cameron Thomas (6-4, 200, Sr.), Westwood (Austin)
TE Henry Teeter (6-4, 202, Sr.), Central (San Angelo)
OL Brycen Castillo (6-3, 270, Sr.), Victoria West
OL Mason Grosser (6-1, 315, Sr.), Allen
OL Truett Knox (6-2, 280, Sr.), Aledo
OL Matt Leehan (6-2, 265, Sr.), Carroll (Southlake)
OL Silas Robinson (6-4, 300, Sr.), Yoakum
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne (Dallas)
The junior safety made 40 tackles and intercepted five passes this season, leading Bishop Dunne to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) quarterfinals. A national ALL-USA First Team Defense selection, Williams is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2019 by ESPN.
First Team
DL Braden Cassity (6-2, 240, Sr.), Westlake (Austin)
DL Jeremiah Gray (6-3, 215, Sr.), Skyline (Dallas)
DL Oso Ifesinachukwu (6-3, 240, Sr.), Vandegrift (Austin)
DL Gary Wiley (6-3, 225, Sr.), Pine Tree (Longview)
LB Connor Lee (6-0, 210, Sr.), Flower Mound
LB Bumper Pool (6-3, 213, Sr.), Lovejoy (Lucas)
LB DaShaun White (6-1, 222, Sr.), Richland (North Richland Hills)
DB Anthony Cook (6-1, 175, Sr.), Lamar (Houston)
DB BJ Foster (6-1, 188, Sr.), Angleton
DB DeMarvion Overshown (6-4, 200, Sr.), Arp
DB Brian Williams (6-0, 185, Jr.), Bishop Dunne (Dallas)
Second Team
DL Derrion Clark (6-0, 233, Jr.), South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
DL Matt Quenichet (5-11, 187, Sr.), Richland (North Richland Hills)
DL Tydrick Ranson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Monterey (Lubbock)
DL Arnold Saidov (6-2, 225, Sr.), Fossil Ridge (Keller)
LB Ty Patterson (6-0, 170, Jr.), Linden-Kildare (Linden)
LB Isaiah Paul (6-2, 197, Sr.), Brennan (San Antonio)
LB Kobe Renfro (5-9, 195, Jr.), Sabine (Gladewater)
DB Bryan Broussard (5-10, 152, Sr.), Dickinson
DB Jalen Catalon (5-9, 180, Jr.), Mansfield Legacy
DB Jordan Moore (6-1, 170, Sr.), Yoakum
DB Caden Sterns (6-1, 192, Sr.), Steele (Cibolo)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K/P Seth Small (5-11, 190, Sr.), Katy