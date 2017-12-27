2017 ALL-USA Texas Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Texas Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Terry Gambill, Allen

With Gambill at the helm, Allen was wire-to-wire the best team in Texas, finishing 16-0 after winning its fifth UIL state title. The Eagles won a 35-33 thriller over Lake Travis In the Class 6A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium, finishing on top after falling in the state semifinals the last two years.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Ryan (Denton)

This senior quarterback threw for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns this season, leading the Raiders to a 14-1 season and the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. An Oklahoma State. commit, Sanders also rushed for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns.

First Team

QB Spencer Sanders (6-2, 190, Sr.), Ryan (Denton)

RB Daimarqua Foster (5-10, 195, Jr.), Hirschi (Wichita Falls)

RB Keaontay Ingram (6-1, 190, Sr.), Carthage

WR Stefan Cobbs (6-0, 170, Sr.), Fossil Ridge (Keller)

WR Caden Leggett (6-2, 180, Sr.), Georgetown

TE T.J. Rogers (6-2, 185, Sr.), New DIana

OL Garrett Aylor (6-4, 248, Sr.), Westlake (Austin)

OL Brannon Brown (6-4, 300, Jr.), O’Connor (Helotes)

OL Ian Burnette (6-4, 305, Sr.), Wimberley

OL Joshua Jynes (6-2, 312, Sr.), DeSoto

OL Mike Ruth (6-7, 300, Sr.), Coppell

Second Team

QB Grant Gunnell (6-6, 212, Jr.), St. Pius X (Houston)

RB Brock Sturges (5-10, 200, Sr.), Allen

RB Craig Williams (5-9, 170, Sr.), Crosby

WR Kobe Clark (5-11, 165, Sr.), Sweetwater

WR Cameron Thomas (6-4, 200, Sr.), Westwood (Austin)

TE Henry Teeter (6-4, 202, Sr.), Central (San Angelo)

OL Brycen Castillo (6-3, 270, Sr.), Victoria West

OL Mason Grosser (6-1, 315, Sr.), Allen

OL Truett Knox (6-2, 280, Sr.), Aledo

OL Matt Leehan (6-2, 265, Sr.), Carroll (Southlake)

OL Silas Robinson (6-4, 300, Sr.), Yoakum

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brian Williams, Bishop Dunne (Dallas)

The junior safety made 40 tackles and intercepted five passes this season, leading Bishop Dunne to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) quarterfinals. A national ALL-USA First Team Defense selection, Williams is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2019 by ESPN.

First Team

DL Braden Cassity (6-2, 240, Sr.), Westlake (Austin)

DL Jeremiah Gray (6-3, 215, Sr.), Skyline (Dallas)

DL Oso Ifesinachukwu (6-3, 240, Sr.), Vandegrift (Austin)

DL Gary Wiley (6-3, 225, Sr.), Pine Tree (Longview)

LB Connor Lee (6-0, 210, Sr.), Flower Mound

LB Bumper Pool (6-3, 213, Sr.), Lovejoy (Lucas)

LB DaShaun White (6-1, 222, Sr.), Richland (North Richland Hills)

DB Anthony Cook (6-1, 175, Sr.), Lamar (Houston)

DB BJ Foster (6-1, 188, Sr.), Angleton

DB DeMarvion Overshown (6-4, 200, Sr.), Arp

DB Brian Williams (6-0, 185, Jr.), Bishop Dunne (Dallas)

Second Team

DL Derrion Clark (6-0, 233, Jr.), South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

DL Matt Quenichet (5-11, 187, Sr.), Richland (North Richland Hills)

DL Tydrick Ranson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Monterey (Lubbock)

DL Arnold Saidov (6-2, 225, Sr.), Fossil Ridge (Keller)

LB Ty Patterson (6-0, 170, Jr.), Linden-Kildare (Linden)

LB Isaiah Paul (6-2, 197, Sr.), Brennan (San Antonio)

LB Kobe Renfro (5-9, 195, Jr.), Sabine (Gladewater)

DB Bryan Broussard (5-10, 152, Sr.), Dickinson

DB Jalen Catalon (5-9, 180, Jr.), Mansfield Legacy

DB Jordan Moore (6-1, 170, Sr.), Yoakum

DB Caden Sterns (6-1, 192, Sr.), Steele (Cibolo)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K/P Seth Small (5-11, 190, Sr.), Katy