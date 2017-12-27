2017 ALL-USA Utah Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Utah Football Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Lambourne, Bingham (South Jordan)

Lambourne won five state titles in 15 years as an assistant coach with the Miners, and now he’s won his second straight crown as head coach. Bingham (13-0) rolled to its second consecutive unbeaten season, earning a No. 8 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25 and a spot in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cammon Cooper, Lehi

The Washington State-bound signal-caller shattered state records for completions, yards and touchdown passes in a season, leading the Pioneers to a 12-2 mark and the Class 5A state title. Cooper completed 331 of 523 passes for 4,726 yards and 58 touchdowns, and also broke the state career record for touchdown passes (118).

First Team

QB Cammon Cooper (6-4, 210, Sr.), Lehi

RB Sione Molisi (5-8, 185, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

RB Mosese Sonasi 5-11, 200, Jr.), Granger (West Valley City)

WR Brayden Cosper (6-3, 200, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

WR Puka Nacua (6-3, 185, Jr.), Orem

TE Dallin Holker (6-4, 225, Sr.), Lehi

OL Junior Angilau (6-5, 280, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

OL Penei Sewell (6-4, 320, Sr.), Desert Hills (St. George)

OL Logan Sagapolu (6-3, 320, Jr.), Skyridge (Lehi)

OL Tysen Lewis (6-5, 270, Sr.), Weber (Ogden)

OL Jaren Kump (6-5, 265, Sr.), Herriman

Second Team

QB Bronson Barron (6-3, 210, Sr.), American Fork

RB Cameron Brown (6-0, 200, Sr.), Viewmont (Bountiful)

RB Sese Felila (5-8, 165, Sr.), Kearns

WR Zach Engstrom (6-0, 195, Sr.), Alta (Sandy)

WR Keegan Stracher (5-10, 175, Sr.), South Summit (Kamas)

TE Kelton Bertagnini (6-4, 215, Sr.), Provo

OL Cole Watts (6-8, 285, Sr.), Orem

OL Quinn Brown (6-4, 300, Sr.), Juan Diego (Draper)

OL Sam Taimani (6-2, 315, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

OL Hunter Lotulelei (6-3, 300, Sr.), Highland (Salt Lake City)

OL Raymond Tauoa (6-4, 265, Sr.), Pine View (St. George)

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Simote Pepa, Bingham (South Jordan)

The powerful junior defensive tackle was the strongest part of a Miners defense that allowed just 10 points per game and held three of four postseason foes to single digits. Pepa recorded 78 tackles, four quarterback hurries and three deflections, earning Class 6A MVP honors.

First Team

DL Simote Pepa (6-3, 330, Jr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

DL Tennessee Pututau (6-2, 240, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

DL Paul Maile (6-4, 270, Sr.), East (Salt Lake City)

DL Austin Kirkby (6-3, 225, Sr.), Orem

LB Lolani Langi (6-2, 220, Jr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

LB MJ Tafisi (6-1, 220, Sr.), Alta (Sandy)

LB Josh Powell (5-10, 185, Sr.), Mountain Crest (Hyrum)

DB Tanner Merrill (5-9, 175, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

DB Dane Leituala (5-11, 220, Jr.), Taylorsville

DB Will Overstreet (5-10, 180, Sr.), Lehi

DB Ty Netto (5-11, 180, Sr.), Milford

Second Team

DL David Fotu (6-7, 280, Sr.), Herriman

DL Mikey Petty (6-3, 215, Sr.), Corner Canyon (Draper)

DL Apu Ika (6-4, 320, Jr.), East (Salt Lake City)

DL Carson Wheaton (6-3, 190, Jr.), Summit Academy (Bluffdale)

LB Chase Trussell (6-1, 210, Sr.), Morgan

LB Saleka Ataata (5-11, 220, Jr.), Bingham (South Jordan)

LB Tyson Chisholm (6-0, 215, Jr.), South Sevier (Monroe)

DB Ethan Slade (6-1, 155, Jr.), Orem

DB Caleb Christensen (5-10, 215, Jr.), Sky View (Smithfield)

DB Journey Buba (6-1, 175, Sr.), Kearns

DB Nick Howe (5-10, 150, Sr.), Woods Cross

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Brandon Lopez (5-9, 150, Sr.), Bingham (South Jordan)